11 Black Friday tablet deals I’d buy with my own money — save up to $115 on iPads and Android tablets right now
Save big on iPads and Android tablets right now
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to buy a new tablet at a discount. I review tablets for a living, and I use that know-how to find the best tablets at a discount. Whether you’re looking for an iPad or an Android tablet, I’ve got you covered.
For iPads, one of the best deals right now is the iPad mini 7 for $115 off. Need something larger and more powerful? Then you can save $100 right now on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro. Amazon is also selling its new Android tablets, and you can save $100 on the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, or get the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro for $100 off.
There are more tablet deals below, so make sure you scroll down to see which one(s) catch your eye. I’ll update this page regularly, so bookmark it for the latest savings. With that said, here are the best Black Friday tablet deals happening right now.
Quick links
- Apple iPad (11th Gen): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Air M4 (11-inch): was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Air M4 (13-inch): was $949 now $849 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro M5 (11-inch): was $1,199 now $1099 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro M5 (13-inch): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Tab One: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229 now $129 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Idea Tab 11: was $264 now $209 @ Amazon
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
Black Friday iPad deals
The iPad (11th Gen) doesn't change the formula, but it’s still the Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we noted its much-improved performance from the A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB base storage option — all of which make Apple's entry-level tablet one of its best.
Read moreRead less▼
The previous-generation iPad mini 7 is a fantastic compact tablet, and it’s now on sale for Black Friday. As I said in my iPad mini 7 review, it offers excellent performance and battery life while keeping its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. It still has a portrait-oriented front camera and doesn’t support Apple Pencil 2, but its strengths outweigh its flaws.
Read moreRead less▼
The iPad Air M4 retains everything we loved about the M3 iPad Air, while adding a faster processor and Wi-Fi 7. As we noted in our iPad Air M4 review, it isn’t perfect — but that doesn't stop it from being the best tablet for most people.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the same iPad Air M4, just in a larger 13-inch size, with an M4 chip and 128GB of storage. It’s a good choice if you want a 13-inch iPad without paying as much as you would for an iPad Pro.
Read moreRead less▼
The iPad Pro M5 keeps the same elegant, lightweight design and beautiful OLED panel as its predecessor. As I said in my iPad Pro M5 review, though it's not a major upgrade, its fast performance and productivity-focused iPadOS 27 make it the most powerful and useful iPad Pro yet.
Read moreRead less▼
If you’re after a larger screen, go for the 13-inch iPad Pro. It’s my daily driver, thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED display, which makes everything I watch look its best. Paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it also makes a decent laptop replacement.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday Android tablet deals
If you mainly use your tablet to stream media and browse the web casually, Lenovo's affordable Tab One has you covered. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an 8.7-inch HD (1340 x 800) display.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a small Android tablet, the new Alexa Tablet 8 is a fantastic pick, especially now that it costs $100 for Black Friday. Like its larger cousin, this tablet has built-in Alexa integration and easy access to Google apps. Anyone looking for a cheaper but still great iPad replacement should seriously consider this tablet.
Read moreRead less▼
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has a bright 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It's light, portable, and perfect for on-the-go use.
Read moreRead less▼
The Lenovo Idea Tab is a solid option for everyday tasks like watching videos, browsing the web, and taking notes. This model has an 11-inch 2.5K IPS touchscreen, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also comes with a Tab Pen stylus and a Folio Case.
Read moreRead less▼
The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro impresses with its slim design, vivid 12-inch display, strong performance, and long-lasting battery life. Built-in Alexa features add utility for those in that ecosystem, and optional peripherals can boost productivity. Despite its virtues, Alexa integrations won’t be useful to everyone, and Android isn’t always a reliable OS. But on its own, this is a solid Android tablet for watching videos and reading books.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.