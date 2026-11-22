You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to buy a new tablet at a discount. I review tablets for a living, and I use that know-how to find the best tablets at a discount. Whether you’re looking for an iPad or an Android tablet, I’ve got you covered.

For iPads, one of the best deals right now is the iPad mini 7 for $115 off. Need something larger and more powerful? Then you can save $100 right now on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro. Amazon is also selling its new Android tablets, and you can save $100 on the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, or get the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro for $100 off.

There are more tablet deals below, so make sure you scroll down to see which one(s) catch your eye. I’ll update this page regularly, so bookmark it for the latest savings. With that said, here are the best Black Friday tablet deals happening right now.

Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) doesn't change the formula, but it’s still the Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we noted its much-improved performance from the A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB base storage option — all of which make Apple's entry-level tablet one of its best. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad mini (8.3"/A17 Pro/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The previous-generation iPad mini 7 is a fantastic compact tablet, and it’s now on sale for Black Friday. As I said in my iPad mini 7 review, it offers excellent performance and battery life while keeping its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. It still has a portrait-oriented front camera and doesn’t support Apple Pencil 2, but its strengths outweigh its flaws. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air (13"/M4/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This is the same iPad Air M4, just in a larger 13-inch size, with an M4 chip and 128GB of storage. It’s a good choice if you want a 13-inch iPad without paying as much as you would for an iPad Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Pro (13"/M5/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon If you’re after a larger screen, go for the 13-inch iPad Pro. It’s my daily driver, thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED display, which makes everything I watch look its best. Paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it also makes a decent laptop replacement. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Android tablet deals

Lenovo Tab One: was $139 now $99 at Amazon If you mainly use your tablet to stream media and browse the web casually, Lenovo's affordable Tab One has you covered. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an 8.7-inch HD (1340 x 800) display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229 now $129 at Amazon If you want a small Android tablet, the new Alexa Tablet 8 is a fantastic pick, especially now that it costs $100 for Black Friday. Like its larger cousin, this tablet has built-in Alexa integration and easy access to Google apps. Anyone looking for a cheaper but still great iPad replacement should seriously consider this tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Idea Tab 11: was $264 now $209 at Amazon The Lenovo Idea Tab is a solid option for everyday tasks like watching videos, browsing the web, and taking notes. This model has an 11-inch 2.5K IPS touchscreen, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also comes with a Tab Pen stylus and a Folio Case. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro impresses with its slim design, vivid 12-inch display, strong performance, and long-lasting battery life. Built-in Alexa features add utility for those in that ecosystem, and optional peripherals can boost productivity. Despite its virtues, Alexa integrations won’t be useful to everyone, and Android isn’t always a reliable OS. But on its own, this is a solid Android tablet for watching videos and reading books. Read more Read less ▼

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