Bears vs Steelers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Bears vs Steelers live stream features a Pittsburgh team that appears to finally have found its rhythm and a Chicago squad that looking to get their passing game going. Bears and Steelers square off in this NFL live stream

Bears vs Steelers channel, start time The Bears vs Steelers live stream is Monday (Nov. 8).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Steelers (4-3) have looked like the Steelers of years past with their ground game and strong defense. Over their current three-game winning streak Pittsburgh has only allowed an average of 16.3 points per game, which would put them among the leagues' best defenses.

On the other side of the ball, rookie running back Najee Harris has looked like the runner the Steelers hoped he would develop into when they selected him 24th overall in April's draft. Harris has tallied at least 100 yards of offense in each of his team's last three wins, including last week where he ran for 91 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 29 yards. Harris has a touchdown in four straight games as well.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is having a very mediocre year. The 39-year-old is now in his 18th season and ranks in the middle tier of quarterbacks in competition percentage (65.1), yards (1,781) and touchdown passes (8).

The Bears (3-5) have lost three straight after rookie quarterback Justin Fields went 2-1 in this first three starts. Fields was doing a good job of protecting the football, but has now thrown five interceptions in his last three games. Overall, he will look to help the Bears' passing attack which is ranked dead last in the NFL. Not moving on from Allen Robinson before Tuesday's trade deadline should help that cause.

One thing Chicago has done well this season is run the football. They enter this matchup with the fifth best ground attack in the game. Fields has averaged 30.4 yards-per-game, while Khalil Herbert has averaged just under 90 yards-per-game over his last three games.

The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 40.

How to watch Bears vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bears vs Steelers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bears vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday (Nov. 8).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

Bears vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bears vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Steelers live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bears vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.