The best photo storage and sharing sites in 2020

The best photo storage and sharing sites let you take all of the digital pictures that have been languishing in obscurity on your smartphone and save them in one place where you can easily access and share them with family and friends.

With smartphone cameras getting better and better, you're almost guaranteed to fill your phone with hundreds, if not thousands of photos and videos. Don't let those memories disappear on your device, unseen by no one but yourself. Plenty of sites — many of them free — let you easily save and show off your photos, make them into books or let friends and family print copies. Most also have some editing tools, as well as ways to tag photos so that you can find them easily; in fact, a few even have AI that can automatically recognize familiar faces and do the tagging for you. And, some services even allow you to sell your photos.

What are the best photo storage and sharing sites?

After testing all of the major services, we think the best photo storage and sharing site is Flickr. While the free version of Flickr has a cap of 1,000 photos, a Pro account costs just $49.99 per year, which gets you an unlimited number of uploads, as well as the ability to store videos up to 10 minutes in length.

Plus, Flickr has excellent tools for touching up photos and lots of tagging features, so it's easy to find your images. And, Flickr excels at letting you share your photos with others.

Android and iPhone owners who simply want an easy way to back up their photos and video should check out Google Photos and iCloud, respectively. These two photo storage services are less expensive, and can store all your images in the cloud automatically. Google Photos can also be used on iOS devices, so it has a bit more versatility in that department. Both have more limited editing tools than Flickr, but if you're going to be doing a lot of touchups, it's worth investing in the best photo editing software.

Amazon Prime members might want to check out Amazon Photos, which offers unlimited storage with your Prime membership, and has pretty good tagging and sharing features. If you plan to print anything out, though, we recommend using something other than Amazon.

Read on for all of our top picks for the best photo storage and sharing sites.

The best photo storage and sharing sites today

(Image credit: Flickr)

1. Flickr

The best photo storage service overall

Free subscription: Up to 1,000 photos | Starting subscription price: : $49.99/year

Great selection of tools

Extensive tagging features

Clean interface

Free accounts limited to 1,000 photos

Flickr is our top pick for photo sharing and storage, thanks to its massive amount of storage and a simple, clean interface that makes it a joy to use. It remains the best option for serious shooters. Flickr also offers a great selection of tools, extensive tagging features and support for both viewing and downloading photos at a variety of resolutions (including, unusually, the option to offer the original size). A stats engine lets you track who is looking at your photos. A very easy drag-and-drop system allows you to organize albums of your photos and collections of photos from you and other photographers.

Since being sold to SmugMug, the company announced a cap of 1,000 photos on free accounts. If you upgrade to a Pro account ($49.99 per year), you get unlimited storage, the ability to view your images at resolutions up to 5K, no ads and the option to stream videos up to 10 minutes in length. Pro subscribers get $35 off a $70 order at photo-book service Blurb, up to four times a year. (In our opinion, Blurb isn't that great, so check out our picks for the best photo books). You also get two months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free (a $40 value).

(Image credit: 500px)

2. 500px

Photo storage for pro photographers

Free subscription: Up to 2,000 photos | Starting subscription price: : $47.88/year

Can sell your photos as royalty-free artwork through the site

Affordable subscriptions

Doesn't offer photo-printing services

Aimed at serious photographers, 500px offers an image-focused design that puts your photos front and center, providing a clean and elegant way to display your best images. You can organize your pictures into Sets (photos on a particular theme) and Stories (photos of an event) that present the images in a strikingly dramatic fashion. The free version of the service allows you to upload up to seven photos per week and store up to 2,000 in total.

There are three paid levels: Awesome ($3.99 a month, unlimited uploads), Pro ($5.99 a month) and Pro and Adobe ($13.99 a month), which includes a subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan apps. (Pricing is shown as US only.)

The last two levels also offer unlimited uploads, plus more customization options and listings in the sites' pro directory. You can switch between membership levels, but you have to sign up for a year's membership with the Pro and Adobe plan. You can also sell your photos as royalty-free artwork through the site. 500px no longer offers services like prints and photo books, but these are available elsewhere.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Google Photos

The best photo storage option for backing up photos from your smartphone

Free subscription: Unlimited storage for photos up to 16 megapixels and videos up to 1080p | Starting subscription price: : $12/year (50GB)

Unlimited storage

Lots of tagging and sharing features

Basic editing tools

Photos limited to 16MP in size unless you pay for a Google Drive subscription.

Google's photo-sharing service was designed primarily as a way to back up photos and video taken on smartphones, but it has evolved into a decent photo editing and sharing service. Once you have uploaded a photo, you can edit it by cropping and tweaking colors. Once the editing is done, you can create albums of photos and video that can be shared publicly or with specific Google users. In our roundup of the best photo editing software, we named Google Photos best for sharing. And, it's available for both Android and iPhone users.

Google keeps adding new features as well. For example, if Google Photos sees that a particular friend is in your photo, it will offer to share it with them. It can also automatically colorize black-and-white images, too. For more information, here's our complete guide to Google Photos.

Google Photos offers unlimited space and uploads, but with a small caveat: Photos can be stored at a maximum resolution of 16MP and video at 1080p. If you want to store bigger image or video files, you'll need to pay for space on Google Drive, which starts at $1.99 / £1.99 a month for 100GB.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Prime Photos

Unlimited photo storage for Amazon Prime members

Free subscription: n/a | Starting subscription price: : $120/year (unlimited)

Unlimited storage

Auto-tagging of photos and videos

Decent sharing options

No free tier

Amazon Prints not very good

Amazon Prime Photos is Amazon's photo storage site for Prime members. (Prime membership costs $119/ £79 year.) It lets you store and share unlimited photos on your desktop, smartphone or tablet. Amazon Photos also automatically tags images and videos, such as animal type, by person, and location. The service also lets you order photo prints, cards, calendars and more — all with free shipping. It's too bad that Amazon Prints is at the bottom of our best photo books.

Users can invite up to five friends or family members to receive unlimited photo storage and collect photos in a Family Vault, and you can show photos on the new Echo Show or Fire TV. That might be a good way to share the latest family snaps with the grandparents. Amazon has added a feature called Groups that allows you to share photos with a larger group, which is useful if you are involved in a club or society.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Apple iCloud

A no-brainer photo storage backup option for iPhone owners

Free subscription: 5GB | Starting subscription price: : $12/year (50GB)

Easy to add photos from multiple users

Simple sharing tools

Tagging of people/places/things

No Android version

Apple's iCloud service integrates with its own Apple Photos software on Macs and iOS devices, although you can use the basic features on a Windows PC. You can upload photos to the free 5GB of space and share them in an online photo stream that can be viewed in Apple Photos or as a web page. Photos can be tagged with names and locations, and other iCloud users can also add their photos. That's a neat trick for creating a photo record from multiple photographers — say, of a party or concert everyone attended.

If you run out of space, Apple offers three additional tiers: 50GB for 99 cents/month, 200GB for $2.99/month, and 2TB for $9.99/month. The latter two plans can be shared with other family members.

While Apple Photos phased out its printing service, extensions are available for exporting photos to third-party printers.

(Image credit: Adobe)

6. Adobe Portfolio

A good photo storage option for Adobe CC subscribers

Free subscription: none | Starting subscription price: : $120/year (20GB)

Multiple storage options

Comes with subscription to Adobe programs

Pricey for casual users

Adobe offers its Portfolio photo storage service to users of its Creative Cloud software subscription service, which provides access to programs like Photoshop and Lightroom.

The starting plan is $9.99/month, includes 20GB of storage, as well as Adobe Fonts, Photoshop and Lightroom. A Photoshop-only plan comes with 100GB of storage for $20.99/month, while a Lightroom-only plan with 1TB of storage is $9.99/month.

The top-tier plan is $52.99/month, and includes 100GB of cloud storage, plus all of Adobe's apps, including Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and more.

Individual photos and events can be tagged and labeled with captions. The presentation is clean and easy to use, as it is aimed particularly at professional photographers marketing their services on Adobe's Behance website. Still, it would also work well for amateurs looking for a clean, simple way to show off their work.

(Image credit: Photobucket)

7. Photobucket

A plethora of editing and ecommerce tools for pros

Free subscription: 250 photos | Starting subscription price: : $71.88/year

Lots of editing tools

Easy to sell prints

Intrusive ads on free version

The free version of Photobucket offers photo storage for 250 photos, though it comes with very intrusive ads, including pop-ups that obscure your photos. There are three levels of paid, ad-free service: Beginner (25GB of storage for $5.99/month), Intermediate (250GB for $7.99 a month) and Expert (unlimited storage for $12.99/month). For a limited time, Photobucket is offering the Expert package for $9.99/month.

All of these plans allow you to show the photos on a third-party site, which is useful if you want to put the photos on a social network site that doesn't have its own image-uploading feature.

Photobucket has a generous collection of editing tools through a simple, easy-to-use interface. This list includes unusual tools like the smart color brush, which selectively adds color back into a black-and-white image.

Once you have edited your photos, you can add basic tags and organize them into albums or stories, the latter of which is a neat scrolling presentation of photos and accompanying text. Photobucket provides extensive support for selling prints: You can buy individual photos, photo books (starting at $1.99) or even things like fleece blankets and tablet cases with your photos on them.

(Image credit: SmugMug)

8. SmugMug

Lots of ecommerce tools for pro photographers

Free subscription: none | Starting subscription price: : $48/year

Lots of templates

Ecommerce tools

Unlimited storage

No free subscription

SmugMug is another design-focused photo storage site that offers a stylish home for your photos, with a custom homepage (such as richardb.smugmug.com) and many well-made design templates. SmugMug costs more than other services, though; there is no free version (though there is a 14-day free trial). The cheapest level of service costs $5.99 per month ($48/year), up to $360/year for the Pro plan, which offers professional features such as ecommerce tools.

Regardless of the plan, you get a lot for your money, with unlimited storage of photos (each up to 150MB in size) and 1080p videos, and a good range of editing tools that are simple to use but powerful. These won't replace Photoshop in a professional photographer's toolbox, but they are good enough to fix most common photography issues and tweak a photo.

(Image credit: Dropbox)

9. Dropbox

Generous photo storage, but no tagging or editing features

Free subscription: 2GB | Starting subscription price: : $120/year (2TB)

Good sharing options

Lots of storage space

No tagging of photos

No editing features

Dropbox offers support for photo storage, with its Android and iOS apps automatically uploading photos from mobile devices. You can also upload images from your computer to Dropbox as you would with any other files. Once photos are in the cloud, you can create and share basic slideshows that anybody can access, or share the files directly with other Dropbox users.

Unfortunately, there is no tagging, no printing and no way to edit photos online. Dropbox does offer a free collaborative editing tool, called Dropbox Paper, that is rather like Google Docs, but this doesn't offer photo-editing features. As such, Dropbox is a good option for photographers who want to back up photos, but not for those who want to catalog and permanently store their images.

Dropbox offers a free 2GB plan; a 2TB plan costs $9.99/month, and includes 30 days of version history and file recovery. The Pro Plan ($16.58/month) gets you 3TB of storage, but 180 days of file recovery, as well as a host of other features. Here is a list of all of Dropbox's storage plans.

(Image credit: Facebook)

10. Facebook

Free photo storage, but images get compressed

Free subscription: unlimited | Starting subscription price: : n/a

Free to use

Facial recognition auto-tags people

Easy to share with others on Facebook

It's Facebook

Images get compressed

The big kahuna of social sites also offers a surprisingly good set of photo storage, sharing and editing tools, with some caveats. After uploading photos from a cellphone, web browser or desktop client, you can create albums, add captions and tag photos by date, location or the people in the pictures. Face recognition has also been added; it will try to recognize the faces in your shots and tag those people if they are on Facebook. However, Facebook does shrink the images to fit onto the page. Facebook recommends sizing pictures to 720 or 960 pixels wide. You can use 2048-pixel-wide images if you select the high-quality upload option, but if the image is larger than 100 kb, it will get compressed for viewing.

Another downside is that there is no way to share the original-size photo. But if a lot of your family members and friends are already on Facebook, it's a great way to share casual shots or family photos.

How to pick the best photo storage site for you

A good photo storage service should offer six things:

Value : It should have enough storage to keep all of your photos in one place over the years at a low cost.



: It should have enough storage to keep all of your photos in one place over the years at a low cost. Quality : Your photos should be preserved in all their original high-res glory, not compressed beyond recognition.



: Your photos should be preserved in all their original high-res glory, not compressed beyond recognition. Ease of use : You need to be able to upload photos easily and edit them.



: You need to be able to upload photos easily and edit them. Ease of access : Finding photos by date, tags or other means should be achieved without hassle.



: Finding photos by date, tags or other means should be achieved without hassle. Shareability : A good photo site makes sharing photos as easy as taking them, allowing you to post pictures to sites like Facebook, Twitter and others.



: A good photo site makes sharing photos as easy as taking them, allowing you to post pictures to sites like Facebook, Twitter and others. Printability: You or someone else who likes your photo should be able to buy a print or put together a photo book easily.

How we test photo storage sites

To find out which photo sites offer the best bang for your buck, we tested a number of them by uploading an assortment of photos from our camera reviews, tagging and organizing them as the site recommended. We also evaluated how well a site's auto-tagging feature worked, if available, and looked at if a site stored our images at their full resolution.

We then looked at the various ways we could share and print photos, to determine which site offers the best and easiest-to-use range of features.

Also part of our evaluation was the cost of storage, for both free and paid tiers. While this wasn't the determining factor — organizational and sharing features were given a higher priority — it did count in our overall rating.