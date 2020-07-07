Best photo editing apps in 2020

Smartphones are taking better and better pictures, but before you post that selfie or food shot, you'll want to use one of the best photo editing apps to make sure it really stands out from the crowd.

A good photo editing app should be intuitive and easy to use—you don't want to spend too much time digging through menus to find the one setting you want—but still have a comprehensive set of tools to make your photos really shine. Plus, the app should make it a cinch to share out your images once you think they're ready to be shown to family and friends.

What are the best photo editing apps?

After testing more than a dozen popular apps, we think the best photo editing app overall is PicsArt. It has a great set of tools, features, and features such as AI photo effects, stickers, text overlays, and backgrounds to enhance your photos.

In addition, PicsArt has tutorials and a daily photo editing challenge to help you brush up your skills, and a library of images you can edit yourself. Plus, the app has a social component, letting you chat with other users and share your photos with them.

If you're looking for something more comprehensive, Snapseed offers features such as nondestructive editing, curves, RAW image editing, white balance exposure, and a double exposure filter. You can also create layered effects, which you can save and apply to multiple photos. However, it's geared towards those with some knowledge of photo editing, so there's a steeper learning curve than other products.

And, while Google Photos' editing tools are on the skimpy side, it's second to none when it comes to backing up not just your photos, but all your videos, too, and syncing them across whatever device you may have, be it a PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone.

Be sure to check out all of our picks, as each has its own unique set of features.

PicsArt (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

1. PicsArt

Best photo editing app overall

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free; $8.99/month, $55/year for premium version

Rich array of editing tools and filters

Lots of creative user controls

Robust collage feature

Wide range of photo-import options

Can't share images to multiple social networks at once

PicsArt is our top pick as the best photo editing app, because it's fun, easy to use, yet covers just about all the bases for consumer mobile photography. It provides lots of creative control, excellent image-editing tools and a large variety of attractive filters. In addition, you can quickly select or create fun stickers, combine your pictures into highly customizable collages, add artistic text and share. The full-featured camera module includes pre-capture effects and photo tools.

You can use Remix Chat to share and collaboratively edit photos with the 150 million monthly users of PicsArt, or only with your friends. In app tutorials are easy to follow. And challenges prompt users to submit their creations based on a specific type of edit or a theme; winners are selected by community vote.

However, ads for PicsArt premium pop up frequently (and annoyingly) in the middle of editing processes. To turn them off – and to have to the video editor, plus more tools, filters and content, you have to buy a premium subscription for $8.99 for a single month or $4.66/month billed annually.

PicsArt offers a rich and highly accessible collection of photo-editing and collaging tools for consumer photographers. And it provides lots of creative control while keeping everything fun and lively.

Download PicsArt: Android, iOS

Snapseed (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

2. Snapseed

Best photo editing app for serious photographers

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free

Superb photo-editing tools

Nondestructive editing

Selective edit brushes

Nice selection of photographic filters

Requires a certain level of photographic expertise

No auto-save

Snapseed isn't for the casual user, but for serious photographers who want or need to spend time creating the best possible image while on the go. As such, it has a full array of top-notch editing tools, including selective edit brushes, plus a nice collection of film-related filters (such as Lens Blur, Retrolux and Double Exposure).

For detail-oriented photographers, Snapseed can be not only fun but also addictive. I enjoyed just wandering through its range of exposure, color, masking and reshaping tools, brushes, and filters as I experimented with different settings. Because the editing is nondestructive, you can always go into the Stack (the layers of edits) and adjust or eliminate any edit (including correcting misspelled text). Or you can use a Stacks brush to apply an effect to only a portion of your picture. In addition, you can save a Stack of edits you've applied to a picture as a "Look," which can then be applied to other photos and shared with other users.

Snapseed's excellent traditional tools and nondestructive editing make it one of the best photo editing apps for serious photographers who want or need to spend time fine-tuning their pictures.

Download Snapseed: Android, iOS

Adobe Photoshop Camera (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

3. Adobe Photoshop Camera

Adobe's AI brings out the best in your photos

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free

Fabulous special effects

AI-controlled auto-masking

Simple interface

Fun to explore variations

Doesn't allow a huge degree of control over edits

Adobe Photoshop Camera is one of the best photo editing apps due to its AI, which applies special effects and photo corrections before or after you shoot with your phone’s camera.

Photoshop Camera uses filters, called “lenses” to apply special effects or make adjustments to color, lighting and clarity. But what makes Camera special is the use of Adobe Sensei which automatically identifies the type of photo (portrait or landscape) and creates masks for key aspects, such as a face or the sky. So, for instance, the sky lenses can change the color of the sky, add or remove clouds, and even add the appropriate reflections in a body of water, without affecting other portions of the picture. In addition, some lenses have “sprites” – smart objects that can be pinched, zoomed and moved within a Sensei identified area of the picture. That makes it possible to position and resize lens-placed objects (such as planets or clouds). And some lenses have small animations, like shooting stars or a blasting-off rocket ship.

Adobe promises that it will add new lenses (all free) on a regular basis, some created by celebrity artists and influencers. Since each of the lenses has variations (accessed by swiping right or left), you can have hours of photo adventures. PS Camera is a delightful app that is essentially push-button photography, even though you can make some adjustments to the effects. As such it will appeal more to fun-loving photographers, rather than pros or serious amateurs.

Download Adobe Photoshop Camera: Android, iOS

Pixlr (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

4. Pixlr

Great for casual photographers

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free; $11.99/year for premium features

Intuitive interface

Easy to use photo adjustment tools

Brushes for selective edits

Fun, attractive filters, overlays, borders & stickers

Library of photo tools have little depth

Pixlr is a creative app best suited for the casual photographer who wants to do just a bit of fine-tuning, perhaps add some neat effects and then share on whatever social networks is on the phone. The intuitive interface is easy to master, so you can get right into the fun of playing with your pictures.

Pixlr has a nice variety of easy to use photo adjustment tools, without overwhelming you with choices. This includes brushes to apply selective edits (such as darken or undo). The libraries of special effect filters, overlays, and borders are fun and generally attractive. The cartoonish stickers are varied and fun. Quickly create collages, using preset layouts or designed templates that allow you to shuffle your photos, as well as zoom and move them within the placeholders.

The premium version ($1.99/month or $11.99/year) turns off the ads and provides lots more content (stickers, overlays, borders, and fonts). While serious photographers might find Pixlr’s library of editing tools too shallow, casual users will enjoy the app’s easy creativity.

Download Pixlr: Android, iOS

Adobe Lightroom (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

5. Adobe Lightroom

Best photo editing app for Adobe users

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free for standalone or $9.99/month for the multi-device cloud version

Powerful, top quality photo processing

Great learning tools

Deep feature set

Non-destructive image editing

Probably overkill for casual photographers

The mobile version of Adobe Lightroom (iOS and Android) is part of cloud-based workflow that includes storage of your entire photo library and access to the full-resolution files (original and edited) on all your devices (mobile, laptop and desktop). So, when purchased with the entire Lightroom system (starting at $9.99/month), you’re buying into a powerful photo processing ecosystem that provides professional-level control and quality. However, if all you want is a top-notch photo app on your phone or tablet, the standalone Lightroom Mobile is free.

Lightroom Mobile is a great learning platform. Its ever-growing library of interactive tutorials will teach you to edit your images like a pro. And that’s good, because the feature set is quite deep, with dozens of tools to work with exposure, color, selective edit, filters and such. The vast majority of edits involve slider controls, with quick responsiveness so you know exactly how the adjustment affects your picture. What’s more, the edits are non-destructive, so you can always return to your original image. In addition to the intuitive social sharing, Lightroom has a Discover area, where you can see animations of the steps other photographers and artists used to create their best images. And you can contribute your own edited pictures to Lightroom Discover.

Lightroom Mobile is a top-notch photo app for anyone serious about getting the very best out of their photographs. But it may be overkill for folks who don’t want to spend the time doing more than a quick brightening, crop or special effect before sharing their pictures.

Download Adobe Lightroom Mobile: Android, iOS

Instagram (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

6. Instagram

Best photo-sharing app

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free

Quick, simple photo editing

Immediate sharing on social networks

A large, active online community

Healthy third-party market of apps and filters

Short-lived Stories and Live Video for immediate photo messaging

Imports photos only from device gallery or your device's camera

With its focus on quick, uncomplicated sharing of photos and videos on social media, Instagram has more than 850 million users for good reason. Its intuitive interface offers a fast path from taking a picture or video through simple edits to posting simultaneously on multiple social networks.

Liking and sharing posts, sending and receiving direct messages, and generally engaging with others are Instagram’s primary activities. In fact, the most important metric (which businesses and influencers use to monetize their Instagram accounts) is your engagement rate, or how many people view and like your posts. And many of the recently added features include tools for gauging and improving your engagement rate. This includes the ability to remove “ghost followers” (those who don’t engage with your posts) and tracking which individual hashtags attract more views and likes. A nice security feature now lists all emails that Instagram has sent you recently, so you can verify what's really from Instagram and isn’t a phishing attack. And Instagram addicts have gotten a bit of help in breaking the habit – the app now tells you how much time per day you spend on it.

Instagram frequently adds and removes features and tools, which confounds some users and excites others. But the one constant is that it continues to grow in popularity.

Download Instagram: Android, iOS

Google Photos (Image credit: Future/Sally Grotta)

7. Google Photos

Best photo editing app for backing up your photos

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free

Backs up and syncs your photo and video libraries from multiple devices

Simple, quick sharing

Nice digital asset management

Very easy to use

Minimal photo and video editing

Auto-generated collages and slideshows can't be altered

Google Photos is the only photo app that we consider a necessity for any mobile device. If you’ve ever lost all your media files when your phone died or was misplaced, you’ll understand why. While it only has minimal editing tools, Google Photos organizes your photos and videos, offers easy sharing and — most importantly — automatically backs up your entire image library to the cloud. From there, it seamlessly syncs to all your devices where the app is installed. That includes Apple phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers; Windows computers, and all Android devices.

Google’s photo-editing features are designed to require very little input from the user, and as such are quick and simple. For instance, the only user-controlled sliders you get are to adjust color, light and contrast (pop) on the overall image. It also has a handful of filters with a slider to control the strength of the effect. Google Photos has its fun side, too. For instance, it automatically generates animated GIFs from photos you take in batches.

Google Photos is also one of our top choices for the best photo storage and sharing sites. Download it, set it up and let it do its thing in the background. It’s also useful for organizing your media files, but we don’t recommend it for editing. But to make sure that you can find all your pictures on whatever device you’re using, Google Photos is a must.

Download Google Photos: Android, iOS

Facetune 2 (Image credit: Future)

8. Facetune 2

The best photo editing app for retouching faces

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free to $23.88/year

Excellent portrait retouching tools

Localized fingertip brushing of effects and edits

Great face recognition that controls effects and filters

Context-sensitive tips and video tutorials

Improved skin smoothing and toning

Limited support for social networks

Pricey if you want all the tools and filters

Facetune remains the best photo editing app for retouching portraits. Using sophisticated intelligence, it goes beyond skin smoothing and toning and teeth whitening. For instance, its makeup tools, contours with subtle color, shadows and highlights. I particularly like the ability to turn a serious expression into a more appealing smiling portrait. The simple slider controls allow you to increase or decrease the intensity of the effects. You can even alter your portrait in the camera’s preview before you snap the picture.

Unfortunately, if you don’t buy the premium version of the app, you can’t use some of the more interesting tools. These include changing the background, sky or eye color, removing blemishes, or using the touch up tools (such as remove eye bags, reshape eyebrows and face structure, or add skin glow).

The premium version costs $5.99/month, $23.88/year, or $69.99 for a one-time purchase, which is quite pricey. Still, the free version is a powerful tool. Download it to easily improve your portraits and selfies.

Download Facetune 2: Android, iOS

Afterlight (Image credit: Future)

9. Afterlight

Comprehensive photo editing tools

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free; $2.99/month, $17.99/year or $35.99/lifetime for premium features

Generally easy to use interface

Comprehensive library of editing tools

Depth of control over text

Editable layers and useful history list

Many features require subscription

Android version not on par with iOS version

Afterlight 2 is designed for those who want to spend time editing individual photos. The tools for color, exposure, composition and structure are rather comprehensive, including layers, curves, and selective hue. The stickers are simple but varied, and text includes numerous fonts; both can be edited for color, opacity, placement, size and rotation. In addition to multiple levels of undo and redo, you can use the history screen to rollback your image to a specific stage. Or, you can use the layers screen to select, edit or delete a particular edit.

The interface is generally easy to use, after an initial confusion about a couple of non-standard icons on the home page. Unfortunately, a significant number of the tools and options, and more than 130 filters are available only if you buy a membership for $2.99/month, $17.99/year or $35.99/lifetime. Also, the Android version isn’t as advanced as the iOS version.

Download Afterlight: Android, iOS

VSCO (Image credit: Future)

10. VSCO

A photo editing app made for influencers

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Price: Free; $19.99/year for premium features

Nice variety of traditional tools and filters

Good quality image results

Great in-camera options (iOS only)

Free version has no video and only 10 filters

No selective edit tools, text or special effects

No auto-save of work in progress

With its focus on traditional photography, VSCO has a good variety of photo corrections and adjustments that produce nice quality results, including film-emulsion-type filters. It can even import RAW files. However, its feature set isn’t as comprehensive as some of the other best photo editing apps. For instance, it doesn’t have selective edits, text or special effects, And while you can choose your border color from within your photo, the only type border is a rather clunky one that will create a square photo format. You can save up to only 10 “recipes” – lists of edits done to a photo – to use on other images. VSCO’s camera offers a nice array of pre-capture controls (only in ISO, not Android), including selective focus point, and manual control over white balance, ISO and exposure.

VSCO has a community of users and influencers ("VSCO girl" is an actual meme) but don’t expect the kind of interaction you have on Instagram or other social networks. On the other hand, it’s easy to post photos from VSCO to any network that’s on your phone, though only one at a time. Any photos you post to your VSCO profile are public even to those who don’t have a VSCO account, and the only privacy settings relate to sharing your photos’ location settings.

The free app is limited to basic edit tools (still images only) and ten presets (filters). For $19.99/year, you’ll have access to a video editor, more than 200 presets, advanced editing tools (such as HSL and borders), still and animated montage tools (including layering), weekly photo challenges, and more robust learning support (tips, tricks and tutorials). VSCO is a photographer’s tool that creates quality results, with the tools that it offers.

Download VSCO: Android, iOS

How to choose the best photo editing app

The field of photo-related apps is very crowded and competitive. So when one app comes up with a popular feature, others quickly jump on the bandwagon. For example, Snapchat’s success with its photo and video messages that quickly disappear has generated copycats.

In general, though, the best photo editing apps tend to fall into two categories: Those intended for everyday consumers, and those geared more towards professional photographers or prosumers. We've included both types of apps on this list, but it's worth assessing your needs before choosing an app.

As is the case with most apps, the majority of the best photo editing apps give you a certain number of features for free, but you have to pay a monthly or annual subscription for the full suite of features.

How we test the best photo editing apps

The apps represented a wide range of focus and purpose. So, when we developed our test scripts, we made sure that we judged and rated each app based on its own strengths and weaknesses, as they relate to what the app is meant to do.

All apps were tested for:

Quality and accessibility of the interface.

Ease of use.

Number and quality of features.

Ease and versatility of sharing.

How well it achieves its stated purpose (such as photo editing or backing up).

Other aspects that we selectively tested, depending on the app, are: