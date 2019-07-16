Best Cameras of 2019

Best Camera Under $1,000 Nikon D5600 While only a modest update from its predecessor, the Nikon D5600 is an excellent choice for a midlevel DSLR. View Site

Whether you're looking to print a photo book or shows off your pics in a photo frame, shooting with a stand-alone camera instead of a smartphone can make your memories vivid and special. For starters, cameras have larger image sensors and better lenses, are more comfortable to hold, and include physical dials and controls for changing modes and settings. And, you have a lot of choices depending on your photography needs.



Want speed, portability and lightning-fast focus? A mirrorless camera is the way to go. Want awesome detail, better low-light photos and a super wide range of lenses? Get a DSLR. Bridge cameras are easier and less expensive than big DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, while waterproof cameras are essential for avid adventurers and outdoor explorers. Or check out our list of compact cameras if you're looking for something portable to take with you on your travels. Looking for a fun instant camera to give to your kids? We've reviewed and ranked the top instant cameras.

Which one is right for you? We’ve tested dozens of models to give you our top recommendations for the money in five categories.

Sony's newest mirrorless camera, the A6400 ($998), features a new LCD touchscreen that flips 180 degrees to let you hold the camera with the lens facing you, and frame the shot. In our review of the Sony A6400, we liked the camera overall, but missed the in-body stabilization of the A6500.

Check out our review of the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 ($649 with an 18-55mm lens). This compact entry-level DSLR has a 24.1-MP sensor, a fully articulated touchscreen, and can shoot video in 4K, rare among DSLRs in this price range. However, you're limited to shooting at 24 frames per second, and the camera's hot shoe won't work with third-party flash units.

DSLRs

One of the larger types of camera, DSLRs (Digital Single Lens Reflex) are so named because the photographer sees the image directly through the lens that will be used to take the image. When the shutter is pressed, a mirror flips up to expose the sensor to light. DSLRs also have the largest sensors, which in general will allow you to get the best quality pictures, especially in low-light conditions. The size of the sensors in DSLRs will also enable you to make larger prints than you would from other types of cameras.

Best Camera Under $1,000

(Image credit: Future)

Nikon D5600 Best Camera Under $1,000 SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 24.2 MP CMOS DX-format sensor | Lens Type: Interchangable | ISO Range: ISO 100-25600 | Image Stabilization: In-lens | Video (Max Resolution): 1920 x 1080 at 60 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Display: 3.2-inch swiveling touchscreen | Wi-Fi: 802.11 b,g and Bluetooth 4.1 | Battery Life: 970 shots | Size/Weight: 4.9 x 3.8 x 2.8 inches/16.4 ounces Reasons to Buy Top-notch image quality Responsive performance Very good battery life External microphone jack Easy transfer of images to mobile devices Solid set of practical and creative features Reasons to Avoid Minimal manual control for video No 4K video Sometimes-fussy Wi-Fi $429.95 View at Adorama 180 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sporting a 24-megapixel sensor, 3.2-inch swiveling touchscreen and compatibility with a huge range of lenses, the Nikon D5600 DSLR is our favorite camera on the market. With Nikon's traditional d-pad and a number of dials and knobs, it's great for experienced photographers looking for full-featured manual controls, while still including a number of assisted shooting modes to help teach and educate beginners. And with video capture at up to 1080p at 60 FPS and a dedicated mic in jack, the D5600 is a great tool for budding filmmakers too.





(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon D3500 Best DSLR for Beginners SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels/Sensor: 24.3/APS-C | ISO: ISO 100-25,600 | Video (Max Resolution): 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Autofocus: 11 points/Phase, Contrast, Face Detection | Connections: USB, mini HDMI | Display: 3-inch LCD 921,000 dots | Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/NFC: Yes/Yes/No | Battery Life (CIPA): 1,550 shots | Size and Weight: 4.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches/12.9 ounces Reasons to Buy Affordable Good image quality Feature-rich Excellent battery life In-camera raw processing Reasons to Avoid Fixed LCD No touch capabilities Modest video AF performance $289.95 View at Walmart Marketplace 30 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Like its predecessor, the Nikon D3500 has a 24.3MP sensor, but it has a faster processor and a refreshed design that makes it easier to use, longer battery life, and the ability to control the camera (somewhat) from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Its sub-$400 price is a great entry point for those new to DSLRs, and it has a bunch of in-camera guides that help explain its more advanced features. It will shoot great photos in almost any situation, too.

Mirrorless Cameras

Mirrorless (also known as compact system or micro four-thirds) cameras have many of the same features as larger DSLRs--such as interchangeable lenses--but in a more portable form, making them generally a better choice for travel. They’re called “mirrorless” because they don’t use a mirror to direct light through the lens to the viewfinder. Their image sensors aren’t quite as big, but image quality is nearly on a par with their larger brethren. Here's a guide for taking better pictures with the Sony Alpha a6000 and a6300.

Best Mirrorless Camera

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Alpha a6000 Best Mirrorless Camera SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 24.3 APS-C CMOS | Lens Type: Interchangeable | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Image Stabilization: In-lens | Video (Max Resolution): 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 11 fps | Display: Articulating 3-inch LCD | Wi-Fi: Yes | Battery Life: 400 shots | Size/Weight: 4.8 x 2.9 x 1.9 inches; 12 ounces Reasons to Buy Fast continuous shooting and autofocus Compact body Multiple custom control options Above-average image quality Excellent low-light performance Reasons to Avoid Vast array of camera settings may be overwhelming Noise reduction can be excessive Clunky adjustment of focus point selection $279.95 View at Focus Camera 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sony A6000 gives you a lot for the price. In addition to superfast autofocus, a 11fps shooting speed that matches or beats pricier DSLRs and excellent low-light quality (up to about ISO 1600), you also get fantastic 1080p video at 60 and 24 fps. It also has an electronic viewfinder in addition to an articulating LCD. All this in a package that weighs just 12 ounces; this is one compact and powerful camera.

Bridge Cameras

The term “Bridge” is somewhat nebulous, and is used to describe cameras that have more features than a point-and-shoot (such as Ultrazoom or enthusiast-level controls), but don’t have interchangeable lenses like mirrorless cameras. As such, there’s a wide range of cameras that fall into this category. Ultrazooms are a good choice for those who want to shoot a lot of nature photography or your kid’s soccer game, without having to invest a lot of money in telephoto lenses.

Best Bridge Camera

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 Best Bridge Camera SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 12.8 | Lens Type: 24-75mm f/1.7 | ISO Range: 100-25,600 | Video (Max Resolution): 3840 x 2160/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 11 fps | Display: 3-inches | Wi-Fi: Yes | Battery Life: 330 shots | Size/Weight: 2.6 x 2.17 x 4.53 inches/13.9 ounces Reasons to Buy Beautiful and durable retro design supersharp 4K video quick autofocus great color and detail in photos solid low-light performance superclear electronic viewfinder Reasons to Avoid Rear LCD is not a touch screen no external mic jack lacks built-in flash $549.99 View at Walmart 212 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Packing a fantastic, sharp 12.8-megapixel sensor into a cute retro-styled body that's not much bigger than a smartphone, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 is a great pick for people looking for quality and portability. It's got a fast f/1.7 lens with a 3.1x optical zoom, and the ability to record 4K videos or stills at up to 11 fps. And unlike a lot of other cameras this size, the LX100 even features a built-in electronic viewfinder to help you frame your shots.

Compact Cameras

The smallest (and usually cheapest) of all cameras, compact cameras can usually be stuffed easily into your pocket, and can cost as little as $50. Also known as point-and-shoot cameras, they will often have limited features and are best for impromptu photo shoots where you don’t have your smartphone handy. After testing 10 cameras that cost less than $160, the Sony W800 came out on top for its price and performance.

Best Compact Camera

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800 Best compact camera SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 20.1 MP | Optical Zoom: 5x | Focal Length: 26 - 130mm (35mm equiv.) | Video (Max): 720p (1280p x 720p) | Size: 2.1 x 2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 3.5 ounces Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Small and portable Reasons to Avoid No viewfinder $81.98 View at Amazon 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At less than $100, the Sony W800 is nearly an impulse buy, and not such a financial hardship if you lose it or your kid drops it. Its sturdy metal chassis packs a great suite of features, including an easy panoramic shooting mode and a 5X (26-130mm equivalent) zoom lens with optical image stabilization. The W800's 20.1MP image sensor uses the older CCD technology that tends to not perform as well in dark conditions as today's dominant CMOS sensors. But it's fine for bright afternoons or night shots with flash.

Waterproof Cameras

Essentially point-and-shoot cameras with waterproofing, these devices can be used when swimming, scuba diving, or wherever you’re afraid of your camera getting wet. Often, they will have some ruggedness built in, so you can drop or knock them around without too much fear of breaking the camera. They’re ideal for backpacking or outdoor trips when weight is a primary concern, or as a starter camera for a child who might have a tendency to drop things.

Best Waterproof Camera

(Image credit: Olympus)

Olympus Tough TG-5 Best Waterproof Camera SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 12MP | Lens Type: 24mm-100mm | ISO Range: 100-12800 | Image Stabilization: Sensor-shift | Video (Max Resolution): 4K/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Display: 3-inch/460,000 dots | Wi-Fi: Yes | Battery Life: 380 shots | Size/Weight: 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.3 inches/8.8 ounces Reasons to Buy Wide range of versatile features and modes Menus, dials and controls offer multiple access points to settings Impressive macro features Can capture slow-motion video at HD resolution Includes ability to capture RAW image files Reasons to Avoid Struggles in low-light situations Menu structure is somewhat confusing Zoom mechanism produces noise during video capture $357.97 View at Walmart 231 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The powerful Olympus Tough TG-5 is waterproof to depths of up to 50 feet, which isn't the deepest among compact point-and-shoots, but will suffice for snorklers. With its 4x optical zoom lens (24mm-100mm), which has a wide, f/2.0 maximum aperture, the TG-5's lens offers very good quality photos and beautiful video at 4K-resolution. It can also shoot RAW photos, which means it will do a better job than most in darker underwater scenes, and the Olympus features several special underwater modes, as well.

It comes with a versatile flash that lets you adjust the amount of illumination, which is a rare feature on a point-and-shoot. In our tests, the TG-5 took better photos and video than other compact underwater cameras, whether above or below the seas. This camera can also survive almost any kind of abuse on land, including up to 220 pounds of pressure, 7-foot drops and temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to Wi-Fi and GPS, the TG-5 includes an electronic compass.

iPhone Accessory

The iPhone takes pretty good pictures on its own, but there are a number of accessories that can boost its capabilities even further. A good many are lens attachments, which lets you take photos of very small objects or things that are far away. Other attachments, such as the DxO One, have their own sensors, and can take photos much better than what you'd get from your phone.

Best iPhone Accessory

(Image credit: DxO)

DxO One Best iPhone Accessory SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 20.2 BSI CMOS | Lens Type: 32mm | ISO Range: 100-51,200 | Image Stabilization: No | Video (Max Resolution): 1080p/30 fps | Shooting Speed: n/a | Display: OLED touchscreen | Wi-Fi: No | Battery Life: 200 shots | Size/Weight: 2.65 x 1.92 x 1 inches/3.8 ounces Reasons to Buy Compact and portable Great images for the size Full manual controls Can use without phone Reasons to Avoid Expensive No lens hood Somewhat flimsy connector $119.99 View at Amazon 140 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This small, pocketable iPhone attachment instantly ups your photography game. The DxO One offers all the manual controls you’ll find on a DSLR or mirrorless camera, and produces images on a par with its much larger kin. It can also be used as a standalone camera, so you can even leave your phone in your pocket when you want to capture a quick shot or two. You can save shots either to your iPhone or the microSD card in the DxO One, and then quickly upload it to the social network of your choice.

Best Camera Under $100

Best Camera Under $100

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid Snap Best Camera Under $100 SPECIFICATIONS Megapixels: 10-MP | Lens Type: 25mm | ISO Range: n/a | Image Stabilization: no | Video (Max Resolution): n/a | Shooting Speed: n/a | Display: n/a | Wi-Fi: none | Battery Life: n/a | Size/Weight: 6.5 x 6 x 1.9 inches/14 ounces Reasons to Buy Simple to use Creates digital files and instant prints Rechargeable battery Reasons to Avoid Poor low-light performance Weak flash $71.99 View at Amazon 1 Walmart customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It's one part camera, one part printer and 100 percent fun. The Polaroid Snap brings the joy of instant film into the 21st century. Featuring a 10-megapixel sensor and a 32GB microSD card slot, the Snap makes it easy to to capture moments, share them immediately via its onboard Zero Ink printer, or take them home so you can save them or upload your photos to social media. And priced at less than $90, the Snap is a perfect gift any time of year.

Tips for Capturing Photos at Outdoor Events

As the weather gets warmer, we tend to spend more time outside, and we generally bring our cameras along with us. But sometimes, if you’re looking to capture a street fair, an outdoor music festival, a parade, or simply a get together in a park with family and friends, you might not get the results you’d hoped for. Here are some tips for shooting better shots outside.

Look for Patterns: Natural or man-made patterns, or maybe even both, such as vine growing on a brick wall, can provide a powerful visual element in your photo.

Simplify the Composition: Oftentimes, we’re more focused on our subjects when we shoot. But in a photo, you’ll see everything, including the background. So, consider what’s behind your subjects, and then move to simplify the background. Also, keep on the lookout for those who will photo-bomb your shot.

Study the Light: While we tend to focus on faces or figures in many candid photos, pro photographers are always considering the light to see how it affects the subject. Is the light warm or cool and is it diffused or direct? What direction is the light coming from? Make sure you notice how the light appears on your photos, and see if it helps clarify or confuse the composition.

Help Tell a Story: Sometimes, when we capture an image, we want to tell some kind of narrative. To do this, great photographers looks for powerful facial expressions. Body languages and gestures can also provide help create an interesting narrative. For instance, if you’re at a music festival, look for how musicians stand on stage. Often, they’re gestures and facial expressions can make for fantastic photos.

