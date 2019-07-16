Best Photo Editing Software and Apps 2019

Best Photo Editing Software (PC and Mac)

Best Photo Editor Overall Adobe PhotoShop Elements 2019 The latest version of Photoshop Elements doesn't have a lot of new features, but new users and anyone with an older version of the app will appreciate the changes that are there. View Site

Best for Editing Novices Corel PaintShop Pro Corel PaintShop Pro is an excellent photo-editing and graphics program that's far more accessible than Photoshop and more comprehensive than Photoshop Elements. However, the newest version isn’t a compelling upgrade from previous editions unless you use a 360-degree camera. View Site

Best Budget Pro Photo Editor Affinity Photo Affinity Photo is our pick for the best budget photo editor for pros because it offers powerful tools, resolution independent editing, RAW processing within the interface and most of the other features that professional photographers want and need — all for only $49.99. View Site

What do you do with all the photos you took with you DSLR or mirrorless camera? Rather than letting them languish on an SD card, good photo editing software will let you touch up your pictures so that they're looking their best when you share them with family and friends, or for when you want to print out your photos.



Regardless of what you want to do with your photographs, there’s a slew of photo-editing programs and apps from which to choose. To help you select the best software, we tested six popular photo-editing programs, all either free or under $100: Apple Photos, Corel PaintShop Pro, GIMP, Google Photos, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Serif Affinity Photo.

Adobe PhotoShop Elements 2019 remains our top pick for its robust yet accessible editing tools. Available for PCs and Macs, it also has a gentle learning curve for novices, as well as tons of features to make the most of your photos.

While it doesn’t offer much in the way of editing tools, Google Photos is the best at aggregating and organizing all of your photos, no matter which device they’re on. And, it’s free.

For pros or more advanced users, we recommend Affinity Photo. While it will be harder for novices to pick up, it has a great range of powerful tools.

Best Photo Editor Overall

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe PhotoShop Elements 2019 Best Photo Editor Overall Reasons to Buy Automated collages and slideshows assist busy users Several attractive new collage templates: New support for Apple's HEVC and HEIF compressed-file formats: Creative guided edits offer cool special effects New Home Screen keeps features easily accessible Built-in asset manager Works with Macs and PCs Reasons to Avoid Fewer new features in this update than usual Organizer has no obvious new features Can't resize the Home Screen Must sign in with an Adobe ID to use the app $69.99 View at Amazon

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 is our pick for best consumer photo-editing program for its ease of use, fun creativity and underlying power. New for this year are automated collages and slideshows, new collage templates, creative guided edits, and a revised home screen.

Best for Editing Novices

(Image credit: Corel)

Corel PaintShop Pro Best for Editing Novices Reasons to Buy Sophisticated Photoshop-like image-editing tools Excellent help and tutorials Accessible, streamlined interface Reasonably priced perpetual license Sizable and varied library of brushes, picture tubes, textures, color palettes and gradients. Appropriate for both experts and novices Reasons to Avoid No macOS version Current version isn’t a compelling upgrade from previous releases $64 View at Amazon

Affinity Photo offers powerful tools, resolution-independent editing, RAW processing within the interface and most of the other features that professional photographers want and need — all for only $49.99. While its learning curve is steeper than most, you’ll be rewarded with a robust set of features, including Photoshop-like exposure controls, paintbrushes, layers and more.

Best Budget Pro Photo Editor

(Image credit: Affinity)

Affinity Photo Best Budget Pro Photo Editor Reasons to Buy Budget price, with no subscription fees High-powered photo editing RAW processing within workspace Editing of very-high-resolution images in real time Can read, open and edit Photoshop PSD files Reasons to Avoid Steep learning curve for novices No 3D or internal vector tools No custom workspace Still working out a few kinks Affinity Photo $49.95 ? Visit Site at Affinity

Corel PaintShop Pro came in as a very close second to Elements, with many of the same advantages, and at a lower price. It's a powerful program, yet is easy for novices to grasp, and now has some additional tools, such as 360-degree photo editing. However, Photoshop Elements is available for both iOS and Windows devices, while PaintShop Pro is a Windows-only program.

Best for Sharing Photos

(Image credit: Google)

Google Photos Best for Sharing Photos Reasons to Buy Consolidates your photo and video libraries from multiple devices Auto-syncing among all your devices Simple, quick sharing Very easy to use Reasons to Avoid Minimal photo-editing tools Imperfect face and object recognition No user-applied keywords Auto-generated collages and slide shows can't be edited Google - Photo books from $11.99 ? Visit Site at Google Photo

Google Photos is better than any other tool for organizing and consolidating all your photo libraries, no matter where they are. However, in terms of photo editing, it offers only the barest minimum, helping you quickly prepare pictures for easy sharing. In fact, it’s best used in tandem with another app that offers greater editing features, such as Adobe Photoshop Elements.

Best Free Editor for Mac Users

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Photos Best Free Editor for Mac Users Reasons to Buy Free and fun Simple to use Easy to create photo books, calendars and cards Syncs your photo and video library through iCloud Nice photo-editing tools Reasons to Avoid Print projects available only via the desktop version Available only on Apple products $14.95 View at Amazon

Though it doesn’t have editing tools that are as robust as those for paid programs, Apple Photos is a free, fun and very easy-to-use app for accessing, organizing and sharing your photos and videos. And, Apple Photos makes it easy to sync your library across multiple Apple devices.

Best Open-Source Photo Editor

(Image credit: GIMP)

GIMP Best Open-Source Photo Editor Reasons to Buy Free and open-source Nice collection of both basic and advanced photo editing tools Extensible via Python, Scheme and other scripting languages Improved, more standard interface Reasons to Avoid Poor help, no real guidance Steep learning curve Nonintuitive workflows

This free, open-source photo editor is beloved by many for its ability to help you get under the hood and customize the program. It also has a powerful set of editing tools, but it offers almost nothing in the way of guidance, which makes it more difficult to learn than other photo-editing software.

How we tested

We considered the following criteria when evaluating these programs:

Organizing, syncing and accessing your photo library

Photo editing versatility and depth

Ease of use

Power

Sharing options

Device and file format support

Creative freedom

Fun

Each of the programs we tested didn't try to be the end-all, be-all for everyone. Therefore, we gave the various criteria different weights in our final ratings, depending on what the program's objective was and the kind of photographer to whom it would appeal.

