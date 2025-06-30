One of our favorite cloud storage services is taking 70% for 4th of July

4th of July weekend is almost here and there are plenty of 4th of July sales happening now. One of my favorite comes from pCloud, which is one of the best cloud storage services we've tested.

pCloud sale: up to 70% off lifetime plans @ pCloud

When it comes to best cloud storage services for photos, pCloud is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% off lifetime plans (one-time payment). After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $664), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $828), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $2,119). All plans come with pCloud Encryption so your files are securely encrypted on your device.

In our pCloud cloud storage review, we called it a simple, but secure cloud storage option. Advanced photographers will like that pCloud automatically provides previews and thumbnail icons of uncompressed RAW format photos. It can also directly to Lightroom on Windows and macOS devices, so you can upload shots as soon as you’re finished modifying them.

We also like that while almost all competitors charge a monthly subscription, you can pay pCloud a one-time fee for a lifetime plan. Although the upfront cost is higher, many photographers prefer it, as you can pay once and forget about it. There’s no need to worry about rates being increased over time, or photos being deleted if you stop paying. Plus, with today's discount, you'll save even more.