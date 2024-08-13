Made by Google event live blog — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3 latest news
Get ready to meet the new Pixel lineup
Far from its normal schedule, the next Made by Google event is happening much earlier than past years. Rather than its usual time frame in October, it’s happening later today (August 13) at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, CA. Expect lots of products to be unveiled, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch 3, and more.
We have several of our own Tom’s Guide reporters and editors who will be covering everything new at the Made by Google event, which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given all the leaks the last month. Still, this earlier announcement could help Google steal some of the spotlight from the iPhone 16 launch next month. With the company poised to show off more devices than years past, you’ll want to tune into our Made by Google liveblog to get the most up-to-date news as it happens.
If you plan on tuning into the event, which starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST, we detail all the instructions on how to watch the Made by Google event. Additionally, we’ll have a deeper dive on everything that’s expected for the Made by Google hardware event. But before anything’s officially announced, let’s take a look at all the expected highlights.
Made by Google expected announcements
- Google Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 is reportedly going to pack a 6.3-inch display. Leaked images of the phone give us a good look at the redesign, which now features an elongated, oval-shaped camera bar. It’s also expected to be powered by the new Tensor G4 chip and 12GB of RAM.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro: The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to have a much smaller 6.3-inch display. Despite this, it’s likely to keep the same camera setup as its bigger sibling complete with a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Google’s bringing back the XL variant this year, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL speculated to pack a larger 6.8-inch display and 4,942 mAh battery. Not only could it be sharing the same camera setup as the Pixel 9 Pro, but also the same suite of new AI features as well.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google has already confirmed the name of the Pixel 9 Pro. And it looks be a getting an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch cover screen. This would be the biggest screen on a foldable in the U.S.
- Google Pixel Watch 3: For its third-generation smartwatch, the Pixel 3 Watch is supposedly going to be available in two sizes for the first time ever: 41mm and 45mm. In addition, it’s suggested to have a brighter screen upwards of 2,000 nits.
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: It’s been roughly two years since the last one, but the Made by Google event could finally introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds. So far, it’s looking like it could keep the same charming design the earbuds have been known for, but in a much smaller, lighter package.
- Google AI features: AI has been the talk for many tech companies the last year, so Google’s no stranger when it comes to this. One of the most intriguing AI features is Pixel screenshots, which would allow the phones to recall content from your screenshots.
Changes in store
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shaping up to be a radical departure from the original Pixel Fold. And we’re not just talking about the name. The main display is tipped to be a whopping 8 inches, which would be the biggest on a foldable. And the cover display is expected to grow from 5.8 to 6.3 inches.
Based on Google’s own teaser, the bezels are slimmer too, which is good to see.The Tensor G4 chip will be running the show, and we’ve already heard about some AI features it will power, such as Add Me for group photos and a screenshots feature that will hopefully be way less creepy than Microsoft’s Recall. Let’s just hope Google doesn’t give this phone a Galaxy Z Fold 6-like price hike.
Storage upgrades in the works?
It's always worth paying attention to preorder deals when a new flagship phone gets announced, and at least one rumor tips Google to be preparing a pretty good one. In fact, it sounds like Google may be copying one of the better preorder offers that Samsung typically makes when it comes out with a new phone.
For instance, when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 came out last month, Samsung offered a free storage upgrade to anyone who preordered that device — meaning you could get a 512GB Fold for the same price as the 256GB base model.
A UK retailer has posted details of Google's Pixel preorder deal ahead of the launch of those phones, and it's the same thing that Samsung did — upgrade to the next tier of storage at no additional cost. Yes, base models of the Pixel phones are expected to feature 128GB of storage, so you'll be able to get a bump to 256GB for free. But that also means the 512GB and 1TB versions of some Pixel phones can be had for less.
Even though this comes from a UK retailer, it may turn out to be a global preoder offer, as a French source had the same deal in an earlier leak.
Lingering questions
On the one hand, it's not too hard to figure out what Google is going to announce at one of its hardware events. Between stuff the company outright confirms — there are already teaser videos for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for example — and rumors that fill in the key details, you usually head into a Google product announcement with a pretty good idea of what's in store.
Yet, there are still some known unknowns, and managing editor for mobile Philip Michaels lists the big questions about the new Pixel phones and smartwatches heading into today's event.
Pricing leaks ahead of the event
We’re nearing our first official look at Google’s upcoming phones, but a leak ahead of the event sheds light on the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s pricing. Since it would technically be the direct successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, it might shock people that the large version of the Pixel 9 Pro could be $100 more with a starting cost of $1,099. Given how cheaper prices have often been a key trait for Pixel phones, this increase might lessen its appeal over competing handsets.