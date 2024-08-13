Made by Google event live blog — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3 latest news

Far from its normal schedule, the next Made by Google event is happening much earlier than past years. Rather than its usual time frame in October, it’s happening later today (August 13) at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, CA. Expect lots of products to be unveiled, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch 3, and more.

We have several of our own Tom’s Guide reporters and editors who will be covering everything new at the Made by Google event, which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given all the leaks the last month. Still, this earlier announcement could help Google steal some of the spotlight from the iPhone 16 launch next month. With the company poised to show off more devices than years past, you’ll want to tune into our Made by Google liveblog to get the most up-to-date news as it happens.

If you plan on tuning into the event, which starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST, we detail all the instructions on how to watch the Made by Google event. Additionally, we’ll have a deeper dive on everything that’s expected for the Made by Google hardware event. But before anything’s officially announced, let’s take a look at all the expected highlights.

Made by Google expected announcements