Google Pixel 10 Pro rumors — everything we know so far

The Pixel 10 won't be the only phone from Google coming out later this year. Google is also at work on a Pixel 10 Pro update. And just like last year, we're expecting to see three devices of varying sizes carrying that Pro label.

How those Pixel 10 Pro models might differ from their Pixel 9 Pro counterparts remains a mystery, though. While CAD drawings that purport to show off the new phones have surfaced, the image bear a striking resemblance to the phones Google currently sells.

We've still got some time between now and the expected Google Pixel 10 launch for more rumors to emerge, revealing more details about the new Pro handsets. That includes the new AI capabilities that are set to debut with the updated silicon that powers the Pixel 10 Pro.

Here's what we know about the Pixel 10 Pro so far, including what models will make up Google's premium lineup later on in 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Pro models

The Pixel 9 lineup (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

When we talk about Google's Pro lineup, we're probably talking about three different phones.

In addition to the Pixel 9 Pro, which shares the same 6.3-inch screen size as the standard Pixel 9, Google also makes a 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. For fans of folding phones. there's the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which opens up like a book to reveal an 8-inch main display.

All three of those phones sound like they're going to be back for 2025, especially now that Pixel 10 Pro Fold CAD drawings have emerged a little while after other Pixel 10 designs leaked out.

And as we'll discuss when we get the new phones' design, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold figure to have a lot in common with their predecessors.

2024's Made by Google event (Image credit: Google)

Google's release schedule for phones has become a bit unpredictable as of late. After years of waiting until October to release its flagship phones, Google moved up to the Pixel 9 release to August 2024. And the Pixel 9a hits stores in April, after previous Pixel A series models have gotten a May launch.

With that kind of scattershot approach to releases, it's kind of hard to pin down when the Pixel 10 launch might take place. However, the expectation among Google watchers is that the company has settled on August as the month to now release its flagship phones, which would give it the jump on Apple and its usual September launch for devices like the iPhone 17.

As you may remember, the Pixel 9's August release meant those phones shipped without Android 15 pre-installed. But that's not likely to happen this year, as Google has moved up its release schedule for Android 16.

That software update is already in beta, with a a full release expected around June. That's another reason to believe the Pixel 10 Pro models will ship in late summer.

Google Pixel 10 Pro rumored price

(Image credit: Future)

Pricing rumors generally don't surface until we're closer to the actual arrival of the phones. So for now, we're left to guess that the Pixel 10 Pro models will stick pretty close to what Google charged for their Pixel 9 equivalents.

In the case of the Pixel 9 Pro, that's $999. The Pixel 9 Pro XL costs $1,099 while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted at $1,799.

It's worth noting that the same report showcasing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold CAD models hinted that a small price cut could be in the works for Google's folding phone. That would certainly be welcome, as only the $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs more than Google's foldable.

Google Pixel 10 Pro design and display

Google Pixel 10 Pro renders (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Here's where we have the best idea of what Google's planning for the Pixel 10 Pro lineup, and it's all because of those leaked CADs from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on the X service). He's got a very solid track record when it comes to leaked Android phone details, so it's safe to assume these renders are on the money.

If so, the Pixel 10 Pro models aren't going to look much different from what Google currently has to offer, right down to the screen size. Renders of the Pixel 10 Pro show a phone with a 6.3-inch display while the Pixel 10 Pro XL renders depict a 6.8-inch phone. These are the same sizes of the equivalent Pixel 9 Pro models.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders (Image credit: OnLeaks/Android Headlines)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders don't list screen sizes, so we can only assume whether Google will stick with the 8-inch interior display and 6.3-inch cover screen. The renders do show the same rectangular camera array for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as its predecessor, where two pill-shaped cutouts are staked on top of each other.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL maintain the camera bar of their respective predecessors. That's a camera bar that stretches most of the length of the phone, ending in a curved oval just before the edge. Google recently did away with the camera bar on the Pixel 9a, but that's apparently not happening with its flagships as all three non-folding Pixel 10 models retain the camera bar.

Google Pixel 10 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Since the only difference between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL involves the size of the screen as well as how big the battery is, you'd imagine the Pixel 10 Pro models will offer matching camera setups. If it's anything like the Pixel 9 Pro, that will mean a main camera joined by an ultrawide shooter and a telephoto lens.

So far, we haven't heard any reputable camera leaks, so it's unclear if anything will change from the 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses found on the Pixel 9 Pro models.

The Pixel 9a recently introduced a 48MP main camera that has a wider aperture capable of capturing more light, so it's possible the Pixel 10 Pro flagships could go in that direction, should Google want to boost its low-light photography prowess.

For now, though, we'd assume that the more significant camera improvements will involve new AI features made possible by an updated system-on-chip. You'd expect any software rumors to surface closer to the phone's launch window.

Google Pixel 10 Pro performance and AI

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the easiest Pixel 10 Pro improvement to predict involves what chipset the phone will use. Google treats the launch of a new flagship lineup as the opportunity to roll out its latest silicon. After the Tensor G4 debuted on last year's Pixel 9 phones, you'd expect the Tensor G5 to power the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro.

How significant an upgrade the Tensor G5 proves to be is another question entirely. Google is reportedly turning to chip fabricator TSMC to build this year's system-on-chip, which could mean that the G5 is built on a 3-nanometer process.

That would be an improvement on the 4nm Tensor G4, so transistors would be more densely packed, which usually means a boost to performance and power efficiency.

Others are not so sure that the Tensor G5 will tap into that 3nm process, though. In one report, a leaker claimed that the "G5 is basically TSMC-made version of G4," which would mean less prominent performance gains.

Performance really isn't the story with the Tensor silicon, though. Instead, it's all about the AI features that depend on the chip's Tensor engine. Improvements to that part of the system-on-chip can usher in new AI capabilities, as we saw with the Pixel 9, which added features like Pixel Screenshots, Call Assist and new photo-editing tools.

What Tensor G5-specific features are coming probably won't emerge until closer to the Pixel 10 launch. Whatever those turn out to be, you'd expect the same AI features found on the Pixel 10 to also be supported by the Pixel 10 Pro models.

One rumor that has emerged suggests that all Pixel 10 models including the Pros will feature an updated assistant called Pixel Sense that will offer a more personalized experience based around your device usage

In other words, the AI helper would proactive surface suggestions optimized for the information on your screen and what you typically do during a given day.

Google Pixel 10 Pro battery life

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Besides its impact on performance and AI capabilities, the Tensor G5 will also go a long way toward determining how long the Pixel 10 Pro models last on a charge.

Last year's Tensor G4 certainly helped in that regard, with the Pixel 9 Pro in particular posting the best time on our battery test that we've seen from a Google device since the company started designing its own chips.

There's not been much chatter about the size of the batteries Google plans to include with the Pixel 10 Pro phones. If those sizes mirror what the comparable Pixel 9 Pro models offered, we're looking at a 4,700 mAh cell in the standard Pro, a 5,060 mAh power pack in the XL model and 4,650 mAh for the Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro charges at 27W while the Pixel 9 Pro XL can reach up to 37W when using a Google 45W USB-C charger. It will be interesting to see if those numbers improve with the Pixel 10 Pro or if Google keeps the disparity in charging speeds between the Pro and XL versions.

Google Pixel 10 Pro outlook

While we're getting a good idea of what the Pixel 10 Pro models are going to look like thanks to those leaked CAD renders, a lot of other key details have yet to emerge. But assuming a summer launch for this year's models, we've got plenty of time for the Pixel 10 Pro picture to come into sharper focus.

As it does, look for more details on the AI features Google wants to introduce this year as well as information on any camera improvements, since those are the key features with the Pixel lineup.