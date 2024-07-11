Pixel 9 tipped to get more expensive in latest leak

We are just over a month away from the Made by Google event, where we expect to see the entire Pixel 9 series, including a new XL model and a rebranded foldable phone.

Many leaks about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have already emerged. None have featured pricing — until now. A French website, Dealabs, leaked European prices for the new handsets this week, as spotted by Android Authority.

Some phones are receiving a price hike, while others appear to be staying the same price.

Here are the alleged prices in Euros with a quick conversion to USD. These conversions won't be the exact price, but they point to rising prices.

Pixel 9

128 GB: €899 ($977)

€899 ($977) 256 GB: €999 ($1,086)

Pixel 9 Pro

128 GB: €1,099 ($1,195)

€1,099 ($1,195) 256 GB: €1,199 ($1,303)

€1,199 ($1,303) 512 GB: €1,329 ($1,445)

Pixel 9 Pro XL

128 GB: €1,199 ($1,303)

€1,199 ($1,303) 256 GB: €1,299 ($1,413)

€1,299 ($1,413) 512 GB: €1,429 ($1,554)

€1,429 ($1,554) 1TB: €1,689 ($1,837)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256 GB: €1,899 ($2,065)

€1,899 ($2,065) 512 GB: €2,029 ($2,207)

To start with, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to be the same price. Dealabs said the original Google Pixel Fold launched at the same €1,899 price. In US dollars, it could go for $1,799, the same price as the original Pixel Fold.

With Samsung raising prices on the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 6 to $1,899, Google keeping the Fold the same price could make the device more appealing.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a new device in the Pixel lineup, so we don't have preexisting Pixel phones to compare it. However, it could be compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which start at $1,299 and $1,199, respectively.

It wouldn't surprise us if the Pixel 9 Pro XL arrives in that range, and based on the conversions, it seems like that's the direction in which the phone is heading.

Like the Fold, the Pro model seems to be the same price as the Pixel 8 Pro. Last year's device launched at $999, a $100 hike over the Pixel 7 Pro. Fortunately, it appears that Google is not raising prices again.

Where things get a little sticky is with the base Pixel 9 model. According to Dealabs, the base model is receiving a €100 increase from €799 to €899. The Pixel 8 launched at $699.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, it continues an unfortunate trend in 2024 of tech companies raising prices on new devices.

Again, to reiterate, the conversions aren't exact, and these prices are expected when the Pixel devices launch in France, and international pricing can often differ from the US.

Still, it's a good starting point to give us an idea of how much the new Pixel phones might cost, especially if they're getting increases or for brand-new phones like the XL.