Google Pixel 9 color leak reveals some old favorites and two fresh options

Google Pixel 8 shown held in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Fold 2's colors have been revealed in one fell swoop thanks to details leaked by leaker Kamila Wojiechowska, writing for Android Authority.

Specifically, the source from within Google shared all the wallpaper options for the upcoming Pixels, which this year all revolve around the theme of "swirling petals." Since Google's wallpapers, like most other phone makers, are always designed to match the outer color of the phones, this tells us what the outer colors of the Pixel 9s will be too.

Here's what the options are, as Wojiechowska tells it:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pixel 9Jade, Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain
Pixel 9 Pro/Pixel 9 Pro XLHazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose
Pixel 9 Pro FoldObsidian, Porcelain/Gold

All four models share Obsidian and Porcelain (black and white), like previous Pixel generations. Porcelain seems to be also called Gold in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's case, perhaps indicating some exterior elements will be colored gold to help set it apart from the other Pixel 9s.

Screenshot of rumored Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro wallpapers

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / Android Authority)

In case you missed it, the Pixel Fold 2, as we assumed the Pixel Fold's successor would be called, may in fact be named the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in order to bundle it in with Google's other flagship phones. Seems an odd choice to us but this is apparently what Google's going with.

Screenshot of rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold wallpapers

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / Android Authority)

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro/Pixel 9 Pro XL models also seem to have two related green and pink colors - Jade and Peony for the base model, then Hazel (returning from the Pixel 7 Pro) and Rose for the Pro models. It's also interesting to see that despite having the exact same set of colors, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL both appear have slightly different wallpaper designs, helping differentiate the two phones, along with what appears to be a considerable size difference.

We had hoped Google might tease the Pixel 9 series at Google I/O last week, but alas that was effectively all Google Gemini's show. There's still a chance Google could tease the Pixel 9 prior to launch, and confirm one or two of these colors while it's at it. But more likely than not, we'll have to wait until October to hear the official details of the new Pixels, as in previous years.

Fortunately where Google is silent, the rumor mill is chattering away. You can read about the most interesting claims so far in our Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Fold 2 hubs.

