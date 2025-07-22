Made by Google 2025 — Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4 and what else could appear

A date's been set for the next Made by Google event. Now it's just a matter of figuring out which hardware will be appearing at the annual showcase for the company's latest releases.

Google sent out invites for the August 20 event last week, marking the second year in a row that Google's launch event would be held in the summer. Previously, Google held its product launches in early October, so that new phones, smart watches and other gear would be on hand for the holiday shopping season.

The event takes place at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on August 20, with Google holding the launch in New York. There's no details yet on a Made by Google live stream, though we'd expect that you'll be able to watch all the product news on Google's YouTube channel.

As to what the company plans to announce at Made by Google, there's not a lot of mystery as to potential product launches. New Pixel phones always seem to be the centerpiece of Google's hardware event, and there are enough rumors about the Pixel 10 — including teasers from Google itself — to suggest that a launch is imminent.

The timing of Google's August 20 event would also seem to line up with a Pixel Watch release, as Google readies an update to its smartwatch lineup. There's also talk of new accessories at Made by Google as well as a few surprise reveals.

We're now less than a month away from Made by Google 2025. Here's a look at all the possible announcements that we know of right now. Check back for updates as we get closer to the event itself.

Google Pixel 10

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The standard Pixel 10 phone could be the biggest announcement at Made by Google, as it appears to be the recipient of the most significant changes. Specifically, rumors point to the entry-level flagship gaining a dedicated telephoto lens after Google previously restricted that feature to its Pro phones.

Renders for the Pixel 10 certainly show off a third rear lens, though rumors suggest it won't match the resolution of the 48MP zoom camera on the Pro phones. Nevertheless, adding a telephoto lens would put the Pixel on par with the Galaxy S25, another phone in the Pixel's price range that offers a zoom camera.

The Pixel 10's ultrawide camera could also turn to a lesser sensor than the one inside in the Pixel 9.

As for other changes, we're expecting a Tensor G5 chip that ushers in new AI capabilities. Google's silicon might be moving to a 3nm process, which would mean a boost in performance and power efficiency over the 4nm Tensor G4, though another rumor posits that the G5 will also be a 4nm chipset.

While the Pixel 9a dropped Google's distinctive camera bar, that feature seems to be returning based on renders of the Pixel 10. We're once again expecting a 6.3-inch display.

Google dropped its own Pixel 10 teaser ahead of the August 20 hardware event, and the back of the phone in Google's image is consistent with all of these rumors — including the probability of a third rear camera appearing on that phone.

Google Pixel 10 Pro models

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Besides the Pixel 10, expect a new batch of Pro models, with Google tipped to feature the same sizes as last year. That would mean a 6.3-inch Pixel 10 Pro, a 6.8-inch Pixel 10 Pro XL and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold with a foldable display similar to the design of the just-announced Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's cover display could be larger, even if the main screen remains at 8 inches.

One display change set for the Pro models could be improved Pulse with Modulation Dimming, a change that would combat eye strain. Like the standard Pixel 10, the Pro models are expected to turn to the Tensor G5 chipset, with the added bonus of a vapor cooling chamber to help performance.

Google could also be lining up larger batteries for all three Pro models, addressing the longevity gap between Google's Pixel phones and leading flagships from Apple and Samsung.

Google Pixel Watch 4

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

Where Pixel phones debut, Pixel Watches often follow. The 2024 Made by Google hardware event saw the Pixel Watch 3 join the Pixel 9 announcement, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel Watch 4 debuts alongside the Pixel 10 phones.

We could be surprised by new features, though as Pixel Watch 4 rumors haven't told us much about what to expect. Leaked renders have hinted at a thicker device that offers thinner bezels. The 41mm and 45mm sizes that debuted with the Pixel Watch 3 are set to return.

Other details have hinted at additional buttons and wireless charging support. And we'd count on the Pixel Watch 4 introducing new health and fitness tracking features to make the device a more appealing alternative to the Fitbit business Google is slowly winding down.

Google Pixel Buds 2A

(Image credit: Future/Ian Morris)

The Pixel Buds A-Series debuted in 2021 as a lower-cost version of Google's Pixel Bud wireless earbuds. A sequel could be coming at Made by Google in August, with a leak earlier this month promising new colors for what's being called the Pixel Buds 2a. A new color shade has also been tipped for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Apart from the new colors, there's been no rumors about new features for the earbuds, though leaked pricing indicates a €40 price hike in Europe from the current Pixel Buds A-Series.

Android 16

(Image credit: Google)

The new version of Google's phone software arrived earlier than usual this year, meaning that the Pixel 10 phones will almost certainly ship with Android 16 pre-installed. The only question is whether a new software interface will arrive with it.

Google previewed Material 3 Expressive in May, showing off the fluid and bouncy look along with added personalization features. At the time, Google said the interface update would show up on software "later this year," and the August 20 Made by Google date would certainly fall in that description, even if the event figures to primarily focus on hardware.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.