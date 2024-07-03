Google set to debut groundbreaking AI features for the Pixel 9 — here’s what we know about Google AI

Google's got big AI plans

The Google Pixel 8 in Rose
(Image credit: Google)

An inside source has stated that Google is working to bring several new AI features to the Google Pixel 9, including one that might seem familiar to Windows 11 users.

A source inside Google has told Android Authority about its plans to introduce a set of new Machine Learning features under the new brand name of “Google AI." Alongside features we already have like Circle to Search and Google Gemini, the report revealed three new features for the Pixel 9.

The first new feature is “Add me” which claims to allow everyone to appear in group photos. The description is minimal, but it is expected to be similar to the Google Pixel 8 series’ Best Take feature, which uses AI to combine factors of several photos to get the best overall result. The next feature is something called “Studio” — “You imagine it, Pixel creates it,” the description states. This feature is likely the previously reported Creative Assistant app, although the description implies it does more than generate stickers.

Google AI feature s and screenshots description

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The final, and arguably most interesting feature is “Pixel Screenshots." If you've been reading our Copilot+ PC coverage, you may know of a feature called Microsoft Recall. This much-maligned feature caused a bit of a privacy storm with how it functioned due to automatically capturing everything you look at. 

However, to work around this security concern, Pixel Screenshots works entirely through the screenshots that you choose to take, rather than constantly monitoring what you're doing. 

We have seen the Pixel 9's rumored power of the Tensor G4 chip and other newly leaked on-device AI features. While Google's new phones might not be able to stand up to an iPhone 16 running Apple Intelligence, these changes could make it a formidable mid-range competitor with big AI capabilities.

We will have to wait and see if Google can deliver on its promises when it officially announces the next generation of Pixel phone — expected in August. In the meantime, keep an eye on our hubs for the Google Pixel 9 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro for all the rumors and news as we hear them.

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 