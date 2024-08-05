Google Pixel 9 leak just revealed a huge charging upgrade

The Pixel 9 launch event is coming in very fast, but it looks like the leaks won’t be dying down anytime soon. We’ve already seen some pretty comprehensive specs leak, including the possibility of 45W fast charging on at least some of the models. That would require a new charger, and this latest leak could give us our first glimpse of it.

The image comes from @MysteryLupin, who’s shared images of what appear to be press shots of Google’s new charger. The two-pin European model anyway, and plugs in the U.S., Australia, U.K. and other regions that don’t use the Type C plug will get something that looks a little different.

However, the basic design should remain the same, with the charger looking like half an oval with a USB-C port on the very bottom of the charger. That means the cable you use to charge your Pixel 9 devices won’t be protruding from the back of the plug, where they may get caught by anyone walking a little too close as they pass by.

This also means your cable may not stretch quite as far as you might prefer. But still, the design is pretty compact and slightly more visually appealing than Google’s 30W Pixel charger — which is literally just a chunky brick.

We don’t know quite how fast the Pixel 9 will charge, though it’s likely that the Pixel 9 Pro will offer noticeably faster speeds. Whether it will be able to hit this charging brick’s 45W limit isn’t clear. It’s worth pointing out that the Pixel 6 Pro was released at the same time as the 30W charger, despite only being able to reach 23W speeds.

But since the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are able to charge at 27W and 30W speed, respectively, it makes sense that all four Pixel 9 phones might exceed the capabilities of the old 30W charger. For that extra fast charging speed, this could be reason enough to buy the new 45W model (price permitting).

We should find out more about Pixel 9 charging speeds and the cost of the 45W charging brick at the Made by Google event on August 13. Until then be sure to check out our Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold hubs for all the latest news and rumors about the upcoming phones.

