Pixel 9 pre-order upsell revealed early by UK retailer

Four Pixel 9 smartphones are set to be revealed in a matter of days at the latest Made by Google event. And while it doesn’t feel like there’s much left to leak ahead of the show, one UK retailer has inadvertently played its pre-order and pricing hand before the four phones officially exist.

First spotted by Roland Quandt on X, but still live at the time of writing, Vodafone UK has published a page dedicated to the “Google Storage Intro Offer” which outlines exactly what British early adopters can expect if they purchase through the network.

In short, it seems to be an improved version of the French offer revealed earlier this month. While this confirms that there will be no free Pixel Watch 3, it does seem that the storage upgrade incentive will be a bit more generous, applying to all capacities and not just an offer for those who would be looking at entry-level models.

So while vanilla Pixel 9 buyers can only get 256GB for the price of 128GB, those looking for the Pixel 9 Pro can do that or opt for 512GB at 256GB rates. There’s even more flexibility for those interested in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which has both of those plus the option of 1TB for the price of 512GB. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, meanwhile has just the one deal: 512GB for the price of 256GB.

Helpfully, Vodafone also spells out its preliminary pricing in the process. Prices range from £750 (~$957) for the 128GB Pixel 9 to £1,850 (~$2,360) for the post-offer 512GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The information is a bit confusing and contradictory for phones with more than two capacities. For example, it says that the 512GB model of Pro XL will cost £1,130 during the offer period to match the 256GB version, but the previous section says that the lower capacity handset will be £1,202 post-offer.

(Image credit: Vodafone UK)

Still, we’ve put what we can decode into the chart below with an additional column for approximate dollar conversions. Along with the contradictions above, do bear in mind that the UK pricing will include VAT (British sales tax charged at 20%) and that price discrepancies across the Atlantic wouldn’t exactly be new for Google.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB $ conversion Pixel 9 £750 £894 N/A N/A $957 - $1,141 Pixel 9 Pro £914 £1,022/£1,094 £1,202 N/A $1,166 - $1,533 Pixel 9 Pro XL £1,022 £1,202/£1,130 £1,238/£1,310 £1,562 $1,304 - $1,993 Pixel 9 Pro Fold N/A £1,670 £1,850 N/A $2,131 - $2,360

We’ll find out what the actual US prices are very soon indeed. The Made by Google event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, where we’re also expecting to see the Pixel Watch 3, Android 15 and some more Gemini tricks. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m., and you can find out how to watch the Pixel 9 event here.