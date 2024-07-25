Google Pixel 9 display could outshine Samsung and Apple — here’s what we know

News
By
published

Google could end up dazzling the competition

Google Pixel 9 Pro leaked renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks)

According to an inside source at Google, the Google Pixel 9 series of phones could have the brightest displays of any phones we have seen yet.

This news comes from an exclusive by Android Authority, which confirms that the Pixel 9 series will come with the same Samsung-made M14 OLED screen as the iPhone 16 Pro. However, the next generation of Google Phones will reportedly be much brighter than any other phone using the display.

The report details how bright the new phones will be, with the base Pixel 9 allegedly offering a 1,800-nit peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will supposedly feature a 2,050-nit display, far exceeding the Pixel 8's 1,400-nit and Pixel 8 Pro's 1,600-nit rated brightness. For reference, leaks indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro, using the same display, will be at least 20% brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro. We measured the iPhone 15 Pro at 1,550 nits during testing, suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro could be around 1,860 nits, beating the base Pixel 9 but lagging behind the two Pro models.

Google Pixel 9 series display differences with Pixel 8

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The report also confirms some of the new display sizes, namely that the Pixel 9 Pro will come with a 6.24-inch screen while the base Pixel 9 will come with a 6.2-inch screen. Finally the the Pixel 9 Pro XL will come with a 6.73-inch screen, nearly the same as the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.71-inch screen. Otherwise, the screens will be relatively similar with only small variations to the pixel density and refresh rate. 

There have been several leaks and rumors about the Google Pixel 9 series. For instance, a recent rumor has indicated that the Google Pixel 9 Pro models will come feature 16 GB of RAM, compared to the 12 GB offered by the current Pixel 8 Pro. It has also been rumored that all phones will come with the Tensor G4 chip, although the performance might leave something to be desired compared to some of the best Android phones.

While there is a question of how useful increasing a phone screen's brightness is past a certain point, it will certainly be a draw for some. If you want more information about everything coming for the next generation of Pixel phones please check our hubs for the Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro.  

