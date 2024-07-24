Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 just fully leaked ahead of launch — here’s what’s new
A new design with a familiar case
Google's Pixel 9 phone lineup has been leaking left and right for months, but we've had little news about the potential Pixel Buds Pro 2 sequel.
A surprise leak on Reddit (spotted by 9to5Google) revealed a case from accessory manufacturer Spigen on Amazon. As of this writing, the listed images are no longer visible on Amazon.
Unlike Samsung's recently released Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Google appears to stay stemless and stick with the same design as the original Pixel Buds Pro.
That said, there do appear to be some design changes. The exposed housing seems to have a taller capacitive touch sensor and looks to take up more space.
The earbud's grills look more prominent and are now color-matched to the earbud instead of looking black.
The images reveal at least two colorways for the earbuds. The most obvious one is a pink color. In one of the smaller images from the composition, you can see white earbuds in the ears of a woman who appears to be on a jog.
A previous leak reported by 9to5Google claims that the new earbuds will come in "raspberry," "mojito," "porcelain," and "haze." What we see in the composite images is probably raspberry and porcelain.
The Spigen leak shows a transparent case with a lanyard that can clip the charging case to a belt loop or bag. It does appear to be similar to the current charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro. The leaked images say that the case is compatible with the Pixel Buds Pro and the forthcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2.
We can see a USB-C charging port at the bottom of the case. There has been speculation that the case has a small cutout for either a lanyard or a speaker for Google's Find My Device network, something that is for Apple's AirPods Pro 2 feature.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.