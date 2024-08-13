Google Circle to Search could soon help you learn about your files and identify songs

Google is prepping two Circle to Search upgrades in the run-up to Made by Google

An image showing the Samsung Galaxy S24 with the Circle to Search feature being used on screen
(Image credit: Future)

Files by Google could be getting a Circle to Search upgrade to coincide with Made by Google and the new Pixel 9 series, going by findings from 9to5Google.

In breaking down the latest APK file of the Files by Google app, 9to5 found that when you open an image, you may now see a button (using one of two designs) above the regular Edit button. Tapping this second button opens Circle to Search interface. 

Circle to Search in Files by Google

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Only the image opens in Circle to Search, so you don't get any app UI in the way that could impede the search.

Circle to Search in Files by Google

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Annoyingly this appears to be a server-side change for users of the app's beta version. So even if you install the beta, there's no guarantee you'll be able to give this a try.

However, another, locally-enabled, setting seems to be turning on "AI-generated summaries" for text files opened in Files by Google. You may need on-device AI already present to use it though, which is fine if you're using a Pixel, but it could mean it's unavailable on other types of Android phone.

Music identification could also be coming soon

In other Circle to Search news, Google may soon give it the ability to ID songs playing nearby, according to Android Authority.

Circle to Search music detection

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google already offers the Now Playing feature on its Pixel lock screen, so it clearly knows how to add a feature elsewhere. But this Audio Search ability will be able to tell you what's playing both in the environment and on the device, just by selecting a new music note button from the regular Circle to Search menu.

Circle to Search music detection

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The feature doesn't actually work if you try to test it, sadly. But no doubt this will be enabled soon enough for users with compatible phones to try.

This all comes as we wait for today's Made by Google event to begin. Perhaps Google will announce these features formally as part of expected announcements around Gemini and Android 15. But these aren't guaranteed, unlike Google's promised reveal of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, four phones we expect could be some of the best Android phones of the year. Make sure to join us in our Made by Google live blog if you want up-to-the-minute updates.

Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.