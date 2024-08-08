You can try this leaked Google Pixel 9 app early — here’s how

Google weathers another leak

Pixel 9 Pro
(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 9's new weather app can be unofficially downloaded early onto devices running Android 14.

Android Authority originally shared how to sideload the new Weather app through APKmirror. Users can download and install the APK file onto their Android 14 devices, but it should be noted that this is an unfinished version of the app with a few bugs. For instance, if your device is crashing you might need to clear your phone's cache to solve the issue.  

Originally the new weather app would be found bundled with in the clock app. But that is no longer the case as downloading the current version of the APK will create a dedicated app, making checking the weather much more streamlined. 

Pixel 9 weather app APK screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

The new app features an updated UI, with rounded elements for all the information, but otherwise features the same details as Google's old weather widgets. Users will not need to sign into their Google account to use the new app, but signing in does sync saved locations across devices.

More features could come with the Pixel 9's launch

The new Weather app seems pretty straightforward right now, but it could soon get smarter. A recent report from 9to5 Google also revealed that the Weather app may soon offer notifications for rain and weather forecasts, while Dylan Roussel posted on X that the app could be getting a weather map and potential AI weather summaries.

There is no doubt that the Google Pixel 9 series has seen plenty of leaks before its suspected release in the next week. For instance, it was recently revealed that it will be possible to upgrade the storage on the phone at no extra cost when preordering. There are also indications that the Pixel 9 will allow users to record and transcribe phone calls. However, there are some troubling rumors about how little of an upgrade the Tensor G4 chip will be compared to the Tensor G3. 

The possibility of trying new apps is always interesting, but it is important to note that these are rarely finished versions of the final app. This means they come with several bugs and issues that the finished product (hopefully) won’t have. As such, for the best experience, it is better to wait for the official release.

On that note, we have hubs for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold which we keep up to date with all the news and rumors as we hear them. We also have a hub for the upcoming Made by Google hardware event, including where to watch the event and more.

