Google Pixel 10 — biggest rumors and what we want to see

The Pixel 9 may have only just arrived, but it is time to start thinking about the Pixel 10 and what Google is preparing to offer when its next flagship finally arrives in 2025. While we're unlikely to see any new flagship for at least six months, that's not stopping various Pixel 10 leaks and rumors revealing what we could expect from the phone.

Understandably, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the Pixel 10, and at this early stage, there’s no guarantee that leaks and rumors we have heard are actually accurate. That said, the more time that passes, and the more news that emerges about the phone, the better the picture we’ll have about what the next batch of Pixels has to offer.

As of right now, here are all the Pixel 10 rumors we’ve heard so far.

Normally Google releases its new phones in October, but that changed with the Pixel 9 series. Instead those phones arrived in late August, two whole months ahead of Google's usual schedule. Whether that was a one-off or not, it still adds some uncertainty around the Pixel 10's launch window.

It’s possible that Google will revert back to the October launch, but with Android 16 reportedly set to be come out in the spring, it seems likely that the new Pixels might arrive earlier than expected once again.

As for price, that’s another contentious topic. The Pixel 9 was subjected to the second price hike in as many years — costing the same $799 as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24. The Pixel 9 Pro officially stayed at $999, but since it’s smaller than previous Pro Pixels, and the large screen Pixel 9 Pro XL cost an extra $100, you wouldn’t be out of order to consider it a stealth price hike.

Here’s hoping Google calms down, and sticks with those price tags rather than demanding even more money from its customers.

Google Pixel 10: Design and display

(Image credit: Future)

We don’t know much about the Pixel 10’s design right now, but an alleged case leak suggests that we may not be surprised by the final product. The case comes from Sonny Dickson, who claims it's for the Pixel 10. If that’s the case then the phone may be more or less identical to the Pixel 9. As you can see the case has the same extended oval-shaped camera bar and the rounded corners that differentiate the Pixel 9 series from the Pixel 8.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

If the Pixel 10 offers the same design as the Pixel 9, then we should expect the same 6.3-inch display on the standard and Pro model — plus a larger 6.8-inch XL model. The similar designs should also also translate to a similar-looking camera bump with either two or three lenses, depending on the model.

Then again, a Pixel 9a leak shows that unannounced midrange device getting rid of the camera bar for a more compact horizontal camera array. If that's the design Google is going for, it could signal a change for the flagships, too. Or it could mean Google's looking to differentiate the looks of its midrange and flagship devices.

Display rumors have yet to surface about Google's Pixel 10 plans, but it’s possible that we may also see upgrades to the Actua and Super Actua displays. A true 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the standard model would be nice to see, alongside even brighter displays on all 3 models.

Google Pixel 10: Cameras

There haven’t been any Pixel 10 camera hardware rumors so far, which means we can only speculate on how things might change. And that's assuming that they change at all, given how good Pixel 9’s camera quality has proven to be.

We could see Google up the resolution on the main camera for Pixel 10, potentially increasing it from 50MP up to 64MP. But there’s also a very good chance we’ll just have an upgraded sensor with the ability to capture more light — which would be an especially big benefit to low-light photography.

It’d also be nice to see the Pixel 10’s front-facing camera get a resolution boost, to better match the 42MP shooter available on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 10: Performance

(Image credit: Google / Future)

Performance is where the Pixel 10 is set to shine compared to previous models, and it’s all thanks to the Tensor G5 chipset likely to power the new phone. According to reports this is set to be the first chip Google has made entirely from scratch; previous Tensors were based on existing Samsung hardware — albeit with some serious modifications.

Designing the chips from scratch gives Google total control over the chip and its processes, which is an opportunity to make Tensor the Android equivalent of Apple’s A series. Since Google develops Pixel hardware and Android software, it’s in a position to better optimize the two to work better together. And that could translate to a serious performance advantage compared to other phones.

The Tensor G5 is also reportedly being built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the same one used for Apple’s A18 chips and the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The 3nm chips are smaller than the 4nm Tensor G4, and this should offer better performance and power efficiency — two things Tensor chips have generally struggled with.

Other changes reportedly coming include a faster GPU with accelerated graphics from Imagination Technologies, and an improved TPU that is 14% faster and has 40% more Trillions of Operations per second. Whether it will make the Pixel 10 a performance powerhouse isn’t clear, but if Google leverages the chip for camera and AI features as well as it has done so far, then the phone should offer a big leap forward for both.

Google Pixel 10: Battery and charging

There’s no rumors regarding the Pixel 10’s battery life just yet, but we have high expectations for the phone. Considering the Pixel 9 series saw a huge improvement in battery life, we’re expecting Google to keep pushing future Pixels to make them last as long as possible, especially if the Tensor G5 brings greater power efficiency.

We’d also like to see Google offer meaningful advances to the charging speed. Currently the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the fastest of the current generation, topping out at 37W wired charging. Considering Google just started selling a 45W charging brick, we’d like to see all three Pixel 10 phones push closer to that figure.

We’d also like to see faster wireless charging, courtesy of a 3rd generation Pixel Stand. Considering Google discontinued the 2nd generation wireless charger after the Pixel 9 launch, it’s currently much harder for Pixel owners to achieve maximum wireless charging speeds. A third generation Pixel Stand could fix that, and make some much-needed improvements in the process. Ideally this would come with Qi2 wireless charging, complete with a MagSafe-style magnetic ring, and wireless charging speeds that top 30W.

Google Pixel 10: Software and features

(Image credit: Future)

The one thing we do know for sure about the Pixel 10 is that it will arrive running Android 16 — rather than repeating the Pixel 9’s Android 15-free launch. That’s down to Google accelerating the timeline for the new software update, meaning it would arrive in spring 2025 rather than later summer or early fall.

A new version of Android and a new Tensor chipset also mean there’s room for a many more unique and exclusive software features to arrive with the phone. Recent reports indicate that this may include easier post-video editing powered by AI and a feature called “Speak-to-Tweak”. This would let you speak to the phone and tell it what edits you want, using LLMs, rather than tapping through the menus yourself.

Pixel 10 may also feature its own version of Galaxy AI’s Sketch-to-Image, an unknown feature called Magic Mirror and the ability to film 4k 60fps video with HDR. Word has it that the G5 will be able to run Stable Diffusion-based models locally as well, which will speed up AI image generation and not have to rely on cloud servers.

Google Pixel 10: Outlook

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Google Pixel 10 right now, and it’s difficult to get a clear picture of what this phone will actually be like. Google will need to maintain all the things that the Pixel 9 did well, and then find a way to improve upon them in ways that people actually care about.

Thankfully what we’ve heard about the Tensor G5 and incoming AI features is rather positive, and suggests the Pixel 10 will be a considerable upgrade over its predecessors. At the very least, it should deliver noteworthy AI and performance advances. Until we know more, though, we’ll just have to stay cautiously optimistic about the phone’s chances.