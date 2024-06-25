Google announces surprise event for Aug. 13 — Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 expected

Just when we thought we had heard everything at Google I/O, the company announced that it would be holding another summer event on August 13 in Mountain View, California.

The invitations, which arrived earlier today, says that the company will hold a keynote at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, followed by hands-on demos, where Google "will showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices."

(Image credit: Google)

Last year's Made by Google event occurred in October, where the company launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. So, while it's several months earlier, we could get our first look at the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel Watch 3. We would imagine that the rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will also be shown off at the event. We could even see the rumored Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the successor to last year's Pixel Fold.

While Google announced a number of AI features and initiatives earlier this year, this event could showcase even more examples, as well as how they would work in these new hardware devices. For instance, we might be able to see how the new AI features in Android 15, such as the expanded Circle-to-search, real-time scam alerts, and TalkBack.

Google's been full of curve balls with its product launches this year. Most people expected the Pixel 8a to show up at Google I/O, following the pattern of previous releases. Instead, the midrange phone came out a week before.

