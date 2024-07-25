Massive Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Fold Pro leak just spoiled everything — specs, colors and more

News
By
last updated

The secret's out

Google Pixel 9 Pro colors
(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Today is a good day for people looking to learn more about the Google Pixel 9 lineup. It's also a bad day for Google, as the company has had the details about its phones leaked through marketing materials and photos, and there are very few surprises left for it to reveal at the Made by Google event.

Two separate leaks came from OnLeaks, though 91mobiles shared the marketing materials and Android Headlines shared the colors.

The marketing materials shared most of the specs and features coming to Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For example, the leak says the Pixel 9 could have a 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 9 Pro could be larger, coming in at 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes (the latter could be the Pixel 9 Pro XL). When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could have a 6.3-inch outer display and a hulking 8-inch main display.

Image 1 of 7
The marketing material for the Pixel 9 devices
(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

Regarding what's under the hood, the report says Google will include the Tensor G4 chip in all the phones, so they should be on level playing fields for AI and other features. The RAM varies slightly, with the base Pixel 9 coming with 12GB of RAM and the other models offering 16GB. 

Interestingly, the cameras in this marketing material don't match some of the previous rumors. According to this leak, the Pixel 9 will have a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera and a rear two-camera setup with a 50MP wide camera and 48MP ultrawide shooter.

The Pixel 9 Pro is reported to have a 42MP selfie camera, a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. The big Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come with a 10MP selfie camera on the front. On the back, it will likely sport a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide sensor and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Specs
Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 9Google Pixel 9 ProGoogle Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Inner DisplayN/AN/A8-inch
Outer Display6.3-inch6.3 and 6.8-inch6.3-inch
ChipsetTensor G4Tensor G4Tensor G4
RAM12GB16GB16GB
Rear cameras50MP main wide-angle + 48MP ultra-wide50MP main wide-angle + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto48MP main wide-angle + 10.5MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP telephoto
Selfie camera10.5MP42MP10MP

The leak also discusses some features that could come from the various Pixel 9 devices. Here's a quick rundown:

  • Gemini AI assistant
  • Circle to Search
  • Screenshot search will let you "save info that you want to remember later — like events, places and more"
  • Emergency SOS with crisis alerts
  • Seven years of software updates
  • Free access to Google’s AI model Gemini Advanced for one year

The other leak regards the colors, with Evan Blass and Android Headlines posting images of the Google Pixel 9 Pro in all four colors. You'll be able to get the phone in Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose and Hazel, which is a well-rounded set of colors for the upcoming device.

Image 1 of 4
The Pixel 9 Pro phone
(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Between these two leaks, there's little left for Google to reveal on August 13 at its event. Hopefully, the company held back something, so we can at least have some new information to look forward to.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 90 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
(128GB)
1
Galaxy A54 128GB - Gray -...
Back Market (US)
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12R, 8GB RAM+128GB,...
Amazon
$499.99
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB)
Our Review
5
OnePlus - 12R 128GB...
Best Buy
$499.99
View
Google Pixel 6a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 6a 128GB in...
Verizon
View
Low Stock
OnePlus 12R
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
7
OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB,...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
8
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal...
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
10
Tracfone - Google Pixel 6a...
Tracfone
$299.99
View
Load more deals
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (rumored)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Inner Display7.6-inch (2,160 x 1856) Dynamic AMOLED, 4:3:4 aspect ratio7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio
Outer Display6.2-inch (2,376 x 968) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22:9 aspect ratio6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio
Refresh rate120 Hz (inner), 120Hz (outer)Up to 120Hz (Inner), 120Hz (Outer)
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB/512GB/1TB256GB/512GB/1TB
Rear cameras50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2 + 10MP telephoto f/2.4 3X optical zoom50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2 + 10MP telephoto f/2.4 3X optical zoom
Selfie camera10MP f/2.2 (outer), 4MP f/1.8 (inner)10MP f/2.2 (outer), 4MP f/1.8 (inner)
Battery4,400 mAh4,400 mAh
Weight8.4oz (239 grams)8.92oz (253 grams)
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.