Massive Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Fold Pro leak just spoiled everything — specs, colors and more
The secret's out
Today is a good day for people looking to learn more about the Google Pixel 9 lineup. It's also a bad day for Google, as the company has had the details about its phones leaked through marketing materials and photos, and there are very few surprises left for it to reveal at the Made by Google event.
Two separate leaks came from OnLeaks, though 91mobiles shared the marketing materials and Android Headlines shared the colors.
The marketing materials shared most of the specs and features coming to Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For example, the leak says the Pixel 9 could have a 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 9 Pro could be larger, coming in at 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes (the latter could be the Pixel 9 Pro XL). When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could have a 6.3-inch outer display and a hulking 8-inch main display.
Regarding what's under the hood, the report says Google will include the Tensor G4 chip in all the phones, so they should be on level playing fields for AI and other features. The RAM varies slightly, with the base Pixel 9 coming with 12GB of RAM and the other models offering 16GB.
Interestingly, the cameras in this marketing material don't match some of the previous rumors. According to this leak, the Pixel 9 will have a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera and a rear two-camera setup with a 50MP wide camera and 48MP ultrawide shooter.
The Pixel 9 Pro is reported to have a 42MP selfie camera, a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. The big Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come with a 10MP selfie camera on the front. On the back, it will likely sport a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide sensor and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Google Pixel 9
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Inner Display
|N/A
|N/A
|8-inch
|Outer Display
|6.3-inch
|6.3 and 6.8-inch
|6.3-inch
|Chipset
|Tensor G4
|Tensor G4
|Tensor G4
|RAM
|12GB
|16GB
|16GB
|Rear cameras
|50MP main wide-angle + 48MP ultra-wide
|50MP main wide-angle + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto
|48MP main wide-angle + 10.5MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP telephoto
|Selfie camera
|10.5MP
|42MP
|10MP
The leak also discusses some features that could come from the various Pixel 9 devices. Here's a quick rundown:
- Gemini AI assistant
- Circle to Search
- Screenshot search will let you "save info that you want to remember later — like events, places and more"
- Emergency SOS with crisis alerts
- Seven years of software updates
- Free access to Google’s AI model Gemini Advanced for one year
The other leak regards the colors, with Evan Blass and Android Headlines posting images of the Google Pixel 9 Pro in all four colors. You'll be able to get the phone in Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose and Hazel, which is a well-rounded set of colors for the upcoming device.
Between these two leaks, there's little left for Google to reveal on August 13 at its event. Hopefully, the company held back something, so we can at least have some new information to look forward to.
