Google Pixel 9 Pro XL full specs and price just leaked right before Made by Google event

We’re just days away from the August 13 Made by Google event, where we’ll most likely get our first official introduction to this year’s Pixel 9 lineup. Ahead of that, however, are leaked images and detailed specs of some of the unannounced phones — as well as more detailed pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The leak comes to us courtesy of leaker @MysteryLupin, who shares all the new juicy tidbits about the new Pixels on X. Price rumors have been swirling around the new models, with a previous report hinting at a whopping $1,199 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. But @MysteryLupin claims that it will have a price of $1,099 instead, which could be for the 128GB version of the phone — whereas the previous claim of $1,199 could be for a 256GB version.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rumored Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price $1,099 Screen size 6.8 inches CPU Tensor G4 RAM 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) Front camera 42MP

Either way, these prices indicate it will be more expensive than last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, which saw a price increase of $100 to make it $999. This new claim means it will cost more to snag the same-sized phone. Although, we’ll also likely get a Pixel 9 Pro at a lower cost to accompany the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The only downside to this new claim is that it takes away what has made Google’s Pixel phones sought out by die-hard fans since the series has undercut rivals Apple and Samsung regarding price.

Apart from the leaked pricing ahead of Google’s event, @MysteryLupin dials into the phones' specs and reaffirms what has been circulating around the last month. For example, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a Tensor G4 chip, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB of RAM and between 128GB and 1TB of storage.

The cameras would also consist of a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 42MP selfie camera. The claim about the ultrawide and selfie cameras pretty much line up with previous reports, but the other interesting claim is that it’ll run Android 14 instead of Android 15.

If these specs and pricing details aren’t enough, @MysteryLupin also shares hands-on photos of the Pixel 9 Pro — and just one of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. They reveal the redesign that has been leaked plenty of times already, including the new camera bar arrangement on the back of the phones and what appears to be flatter edges instead of the contoured-edged design of the current Pixel 8 Pro.

For Google, it will be an opportunity to set the tone as we head into the busy holiday season, especially when the iPhone 16 is also right around the corner.