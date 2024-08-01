Pixel 9 leak claims that it might launch without Android 15 — which would be a mistake

Normally, when Google launches its latest Google Pixel flagship, we can expect it to come running the newly released version of Android right out of the box. But that may not be the case this year, with one rumor suggesting the Pixel 9 series may end up running on Android 14 at launch.

This is according to a report from Android Headlines, and it seems that the issue may be to do with Google releasing the Pixel 9 series earlier than we originally expected. Because the numbered Android releases typically launch in late summer, while Pixel phones arrive in October. And that means the Pixel 9 might be arriving a little too early to come bundled with Android 15.

The Google Pixel 9, which will be vying to become one of the best Android phones, is launching at the Made by Google event on August 13. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold should be officially released roughly a week later. Meanwhile, we don’t have a solid release date for Android 15, only that the final scheduled beta rolled out a couple of weeks back in the form of Android 15 beta 4.

That means the final version of the software could drop at any time, but without any word from Google itself there’s no way of knowing when that might be. After all, there have been two instances in recent years, namely Android 12 and Android 14, where the new versions of Android didn't actually arrive until much later in the year. So your guess on an actual Android 15 release date is as good as ours.

Android Headlines doesn’t actually specify the source of this information, so there’s no telling how accurate or legitimate it might be. However, Google does seem to be cutting it close with its timeline, and with the new early release it’s not impossible to imagine the Pixel 9 could beat Android 15 out into the world.

Then again, the Pixel 9 could launch with the new software regardless of when it rolls out to older Pixel phones. Because it makes a lot more sense to get software ready for your new flagship rather than having to worry about absolute equity with the last three generations of Pixel phones as well.

If Android 15 launches shortly after the Pixel 9 goes on sale, this wouldn’t be a good look for Google. After all, some of us here at Tom’s Guide assumed that the release date was brought forward by 2 months to ensure a much closer relationship between major Pixel and Android releases. If Google can’t match those timelines properly, as Apple does with new iPhones and iOS, then bringing the Pixel 9 launch forward was a wasted endeavor.

But we won’t find out for sure until the Made by Google event, which is set to take place in 2 weeks on August 13. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Pixel 9 and Android 15 hubs for all the latest news and rumors coming our way.