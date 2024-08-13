Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 tipped for improved noise cancellation — but there's a catch

Today's Google event gets underway in a matter of hours (in fact, you can follow our live blog here) but a new leak has just revealed more information about the noise cancelling on board the upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

According to a post on X from leaker @MysteryLupin, Google's next earbuds will offer twice the active noise cancellation of the first Google Pixel Buds Pro due to the inclusion of a "Tensor A1 chip". There's no more information about what the Tensor chip entails, but it's interesting to note the Tensor branding make the jump from the Pixel handset to the Pixel Buds. The prior Pixel Buds Pro were powered by a custom audio processor but it didn't include the Tensor branding.

Since a complaint with the original Pixel Buds Pro was the strength of the ANC (they missed out on our best noise cancelling earbuds guide) this news is well received. Unfortunately, it appears the improvement in ANC performance could have a knock-on effect on the device's battery life. There's only so much space to go around in that little egg-shaped case, after all.

In the same post, @MysteryLupin claims the Buds Pro 2 will manage "30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without". That's a drop on the previous Buds Pro, which managed 31 hours with the case and 11 hours without. It's not clear from the post but we're assuming this is with ANC turned off. We haven't seen any details on how long the earbuds will last with ANC turned on, but as soon as we're able to test them we'll be able to determine if Google has been able to improve on last year's pair.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2- Conversation Detection- Tensor A1 chip powers twice the Active Noise Cancellation - Seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)- 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without pic.twitter.com/d3dR4H2R9BAugust 12, 2024

The final point of note in the tweet is the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will "seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)". That's likely a reference to Google's Fast Pair which is Android's answer to AirPods' seamless pairing on iPhone and iPad.

The last piece of the puzzle is, of course, AI — and with a Tensor chip inside the new Buds Pro 2, we're pretty sure there will be some audio-based AI announcements revealed in tandem with the new earbuds.

The good news is that we don't have to wait very long at all to find out if these claims are genuine. Google is expected to reveal the Pixel Buds Pro 2 today alongside the Pixel 9 lineup (the company has already confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be at the event) and the Pixel Watch 3. Today's Made by Google event gets underway at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST and you can follow our live blog here for all the news as it happens.

