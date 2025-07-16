Made by Pixel event set for August 20 — Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4 and more

Google has sent out invitations to its next "Made by Google" hardware event, giving us a firm date for when we can expect to see the next generation of Pixel 10 phones. In addition to the latest flagship phones from Google, this year's launch should also include our first look at a new Pixel Watch 4.

The event takes places Wednesday, August 20, where Google says it "introduce the latest to additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices."

The invitation doesn't specify what will debut on August 20. But the timing would suggest that the Pixel 10 lineup — which is likely to include the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold alongside a standard Pixel 10 — would appear.

Last year, Google moved its Pixel phone launch up from its traditional October release to the earlier August window and it appears that schedule is here to stay.

What's new with the Pixel 10 family?

(Image credit: @onleaks)

The Pixel 9a released earlier this year dropped Google's horizontal camera bar, but cases leaks point to the Pixel 10 keeping Google's standard camera design.

For the most part, screen sizes should also remain the same as last year models, with the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro both featuring 6.3-inch displays. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is likely to offer a 6.8-inch screen. A recent specs leak revealed an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover screen for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, slightly bigger than last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The big question will be what power these handsets. Likely it will be system-on-chip labeled the Tensor G5, the first chip Google has made entirely from scratch.

It's been rumored that the G5 will be made at TSMC using its 3nm process, a move away from Samsung which had manufactured the previous Tensor processors.

Though recent leakers have claimed that the G5 is "basically TSMC-made version of G4" hinting at 4nm chip, and a prototype SoC was recently leaked with Samsung markings.

If Google has made the move to TSMC with its 3nm processor, expect a faster, more efficient chip compared to the Tensor G4. However, it's quite unclear at this moment

Beyond that, the Pixel 10s should launch with Android 16, which recently arrived and has already hit current Pixels, bringing a number of unique and exclusive software features. An interface redesign is coming, too.

Google Pixel Watch 4 expected upgrades

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

Unlike the Pixel 10 phones, not many rumors have sprouted up around the Pixel Watch 4. That said, there are a few upgrades we believe Google could announce.

In April, leaker OnLeaks posted renders of the new watch and unlike the new Galaxy Watch 8, Google seems to be sticking with a similar aesthetic as the Pixel Watch 3.

The renders did reveal a slightly thicker 14.3mm watch compared to the Pixel Watch 3 which measures at 12.3mm. It also showed two sizes; 41mm and 45mm with slightly thinner bezels.

They also showed a lack of charging pins which suggests that the Pixel Watch 4 will support wireless charging, a feature the Pixel Watch desperately needs even if the Pixel Watch 3 garnered near-perfect ratings in our review.

Beyond that, we don't know much else. We can look to Samsung's recent smartwatch releases for hints at what's coming with WearOS and health upgrades, but the Korean company's wearables are different enough that it's not a 1-to-1 comparison.

Anything else?

It's possible that Apple could announce other products, but for now, the Pixel 10 family and the Pixel Watch 4 are the only devices we expect to see.

Until then we have to wait a month for that August 20 reveal.