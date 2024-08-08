Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 latest News Updated August 8 • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak suggests improved battery life

Google launched the Pixel Buds Pro last year to rave reviews. Our review said the earbuds "are Google's first high-performance ANC earbuds with stellar Google Assistant integration." As the Made by Google event approaches, we expect a follow-up to the popular high-end headphones from Google.

The original just missed cracking our best earbuds list. However, they could find a spot with the rumored changes coming to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. We'll have to wait for Google to announce the earbuds so we can get our hands (and ears) on them, but we're optimistic.

Here's what we expect from the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 cheat sheet: Biggest rumors

Release date prediction: August 13, 2024

August 13, 2024 Price prediction: $199, which is the Pixel Buds Pro price

$199, which is the Pixel Buds Pro price Design: Similar look and feel to the previous model with a new bulge near the ear tip to make them stay more secure

Similar look and feel to the previous model with a new bulge near the ear tip to make them stay more secure Features: More fitness options, better Bluetooth connectivity and AI features are expected. We also hope to see improved noise cancelation to keep up with Apple's AirPods Pro

More fitness options, better Bluetooth connectivity and AI features are expected. We also hope to see improved noise cancelation to keep up with Apple's AirPods Pro Battery: An improved battery capacity in the charging case leaked

Google Buds Pro 2: Possible price and availability

We expect a single Google Pixel Buds 2 model announcement with the Pixel 9 smartphone at the August 13 Made by Google event. Google says it will "showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices."

The previous Pixel Buds Pro launched at $199 and while we haven't seen price leaks on the Buds Pro 2, we expect Google to target the same price so it can keep its noise-canceling earbuds cheaper than Apple.

As with everything, Google could be forced to bump up the price due to increased costs, but if possible, the company will want to stick with that sub-$200 price.

Google Buds Pro 2: Design

Based on the first batch of leaks, it doesn't look like Google is making massive changes to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 design. The biggest thing we noted from the design leak is that Google stays stemless for the design. While Samsung has flipped to an AirPods-like design, Google appears steadfast with its look and feel.

Another notable design change is that the earbud's grills look more prominent, which creates a slightly bigger bulge that we assume helps keep the earbuds in place better. Additionally, they're color-matched to the earbud instead of looking black, creating a more streamlined design.

Google isn't just releasing the same buds, though, as one leak suggests the company will make the capacitive touch plate significantly larger.

The earbud's case could have a speaker for Find My Device support.

Rumored Pixel Buds Pro 2 colors include Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe and Hot Pink.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Features

The main feature rumor about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the fitness tracking features. While we haven't heard much about specifics, we expect something to come on the fitness front.

Otherwise, we expect to see an improved charging case with a larger capacity, improved noise canceling and better call quality. Better Bluetooth is also going to be included. AI should also be a focus, so don't be surprised if you get easy access to Gemini Live.

Google Pixel Pro 2: What we want

The main thing we'd like to see is rumored to come — improvements to how the earbuds fit. We found them to be a little loose in our review, and if Google makes them a little more snug, that's good news.

We'd also like to see the company improve noise cancelation, as that's a key part of what makes the buds "Pro." The ANC wasn't bad on the previous model, but there's always room to improve the feature.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Outlook

From the sound of things, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be a lowkey update. Sure, new features are expected, but it doesn't seem that Google will reinvent the wheel based on the early rumors.

The real question is, will the changes be enough to compete with the AirPods Pro 2 Time will tell, but we're optimistic for Google's next audio offering.