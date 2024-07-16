Massive Google Pixel 9 leak just revealed camera upgrades for all four models

Historically, Google launched its numbered Pixel phones in the fall. This year, the tech giant is rumored to buck that trend at next month's Made by Google event. We could get our first look at the Pixel 9 line, and all four new phones are reportedly getting a major camera overhaul.

That's according to leaked marketing materials shared with Android Authority, which shows Google is replacing the Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor found on the Pixel 8 with a brand-new Sony IMX858. At just 1/2.8”, the old sensor was on the smaller side, so this switch to a bigger IMX858 (1/2.51”) should improve the camera's versatility and low-light photo-capturing abilities.

Better still, the autofocus-enabled front-facing camera previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro phones also comes to the standard Pixel 9, the outlet reports. This is a welcome improvement, as a common complaint of the Pixel 8's fixed-focus selfie cam is it's prone to capturing blurry photos.

The Pixel 9's two-camera rear setup could also share the same 50MP Samsung primary camera sensor and the 50MP Sony ultrawide sensor as the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, though obviously without the telephoto lens.

However, what's most interesting is what's headed for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL: 50-megapixel autofocusing selfie cameras. The front and rear-facing ultrawide and telephoto cameras are tipped to use 50MP Sony IMX858 image sensors, making it easier to capture clearer selfies. Meanwhile, the primary rear camera should retain the same 50MP Samsung sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The improved camera setup is just one of several upgrades rumored for Google's upcoming high-end Pixel phones. Eagle-eyed code divers who decompiled the Google App beta APK spotted evidence that Pixel 9 Pro owners could get free access to Gemini Advanced. Google may also add an ultrasonic fingerprint reader to the Pixel 9 series, taking a page from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Of course, we'll have to wait until the Made by Google event on August 13 to learn more. In addition to the debut of the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we could see a new Pixel Watch 3 or the final launch of Android 15 there as well.

