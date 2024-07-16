Massive Google Pixel 9 leak just revealed camera upgrades for all four models

News
By
published

All four Pixel phones are rumored to get a brand-new Sony IMX858 sensor

Google Pixel 9 Pro leaked renders
(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Historically, Google launched its numbered Pixel phones in the fall. This year, the tech giant is rumored to buck that trend at next month's Made by Google event. We could get our first look at the Pixel 9 line, and all four new phones are reportedly getting a major camera overhaul.

That's according to leaked marketing materials shared with Android Authority, which shows Google is replacing the Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor found on the Pixel 8 with a brand-new Sony IMX858. At just 1/2.8”, the old sensor was on the smaller side, so this switch to a bigger IMX858 (1/2.51”) should improve the camera's versatility and low-light photo-capturing abilities. 

Better still, the autofocus-enabled front-facing camera previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro phones also comes to the standard Pixel 9, the outlet reports. This is a welcome improvement, as a common complaint of the Pixel 8's fixed-focus selfie cam is it's prone to capturing blurry photos. 

The Pixel 9's two-camera rear setup could also share the same 50MP Samsung primary camera sensor and the 50MP Sony ultrawide sensor as the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, though obviously without the telephoto lens.

However, what's most interesting is what's headed for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL:  50-megapixel autofocusing selfie cameras. The front and rear-facing ultrawide and telephoto cameras are tipped to use 50MP Sony IMX858 image sensors, making it easier to capture clearer selfies. Meanwhile, the primary rear camera should retain the same 50MP Samsung sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro

The improved camera setup is just one of several upgrades rumored for Google's upcoming high-end Pixel phones. Eagle-eyed code divers who decompiled the Google App beta APK spotted evidence that Pixel 9 Pro owners could get free access to Gemini Advanced. Google may also add an ultrasonic fingerprint reader to the Pixel 9 series, taking a page from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Of course, we'll have to wait until the Made by Google event on August 13 to learn more. In addition to the debut of the Google Pixel 9Pixel 9 ProPixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we could see a new Pixel Watch 3 or the final launch of Android 15 there as well. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 234 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$999
Check Amazon Prime Day
Deal ends Thu, Jul 18, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB Black)
3
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB,...
Walmart
$575
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8
7
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
10
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Load more deals
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.