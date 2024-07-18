Google Pixel Watch 3 pricing just leaked — and it’s bad news

While most of the focus of Google's upcoming Made by Google event will be on the entire Pixel 9 lineup, let's not forget that Google is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 3.

A new leak from the French site Dealabs claims to have the prices for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 3 XL (spotted by 9to5Google).

According to the leak, the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will have a starting price of 399 € for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version. Unfortunately, the LTE variant leaps up to €499. They could cost $435 and $544 in the U.S., respectively. The Wi-Fi version is the same price as the Pixel Watch 2, while the LTE version is seeing a 50 euro increase.

For reference, the U.S. LTE version of the Pixel Watch 2 launched at $399, with the Wi-Fi version starting at $$349. Hopefully, the European price means that the U.S. versions won't see a price increase. Why the LTE version is $100 or euros more is unclear.

The leak also claims that the Pixel Watch 3 will come with four strap colors: obsidian, porcelain, hazel and pink.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3, or the Pixel Watch 3 XL, has similar pricing, with the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version starting at €449 and the LTE version starting at €549. This would be $489 and $598.

The extra-large watch is confirmed to come with strap colors of obsidian, porcelain, and hazel.

The U.S. pricing will be slightly different from the French numbers and USD conversions, but it does give us an idea of what we might see from Google.