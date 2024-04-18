Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may have just leaked with this key spec

Slowly but surely, an improved version of Google's Pixel Buds Pro may be close to arriving.

The original Pixel Buds Pro have proven to be a great pair of earbuds that provide a quality sound with the Google experience, though we did find they had a loose fit and lacked third-party digital assistant support. We've eagerly awaited a sequel in a potential Google Pixel Pro 2.

However, Google hasn't announced any new earbuds in the last two years. The Google Pixel Buds Pro did receive new features in the form of Bluetooth Super Wide Band and Clear Calling late last year. And last October, two new colorways (Bay Blue and Porcelain) joined the lineup of Charcoal, Coral, Fog (gray) and Lemongrass.

That may be about to change, though. 91mobiles has spotted a Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case listed on certification sites for Denmark and South Korea. Usually, when products appear on such lists, they're getting closer to hitting the market.

The biggest detail found in the listings involves the battery. Specifically, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may feature a 650mAh cell instead of the 620mAh battery found on the original earbuds.

When we tested the original Pixel Buds Pro, we coaxed 7 hours with Ambient Noise Cancelling (ANC) on and 11 hours with that feature turned off off. The original wireless charging case could add back 20 and 31 hours depending on how the earbuds were used.

A redesigned case and a bigger battery could mean more battery life for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, though we'll have to wait to find out more details. The listings are fairly bare bones about what else might be in the pipeline for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The Google I/O 2024 conference gets started on May 14, so perhaps we'll hear more about the PIxel Buds Pro 2 at that point. Otherwise, we may be waiting until the fall when the Pixel 9 lineup is expected to make its debut.