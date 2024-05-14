Google I/O 2024 live blog — all the Gemini AI and Android 15 news as it happens

Hardware news may not be in abundance during the Google I/O 2024 opening keynote today (May 14), but don't expect a shortage of announcements when CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage in Mountain View, Calif., to open the company's annual developer conference. AI is very much on Google's mind, and it figures to dominate the conversation at I/O this year.

To that end, expect a lot of talk about Gemini, Google's AI model and the basis for a Google Assistant replacement on Android devices. It seems pretty clear we're going to get a new version of Gemini, while the I/O keynote will be peppered with demos of AI-powered features finding their way into Google offerings.

Before I/O even began, Google had gone on the X microblogging site to show off a camera on what looks like a Pixel device that can recognize whatever's in the frame in real time. The AI assistant's answer is prompted by conversational questions, and the whole experience comes across as a fairly natural use of the technology. We're looking for more demos like that throughout the keynote, touching on everything from Maps to werables.

A couple Tom's Guide reporters will be at Google I/O in person to relay what they see and hear, and the rest of us will be watching along with Google's live feed of the I/O keynote, which gets underway at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST. Follow along throughout the morning as we track the latest news and rumors surrounding Google I/O 2024, and then join us once the keynote begins for a blow-by-blow account.