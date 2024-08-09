Google Pixel Watch 3 — 5 things it needs to convince me to upgrade

Google’s third-generation smartwatch is likely to debut during next week’s Made by Google event . We’ve been covering all the Pixel Watch 3 rumors so far and assuming most come to fruition, it could well be a meaningful refinement of its predecessor.

Presently, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, though, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra give it a run for the money. Here’s what the Google Pixel 3 will need to offer to convince me — and potentially Pixel Watch 2 users everywhere — to upgrade.

1. Pixel Watch 3 wishlist: multiple sizes

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google is the only major smartwatch maker that doesn’t offer devices in multiple sizes. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm, the latest Galaxy Watch is available in 40mm and 44mm and the popular Garmin Forerunner 265 comes in a standard 46mm and smaller 42mm (265s) variant. Meanwhile, the OG Pixel Watch and newer Pixel Watch 2 have stubbornly remained available in 41mm only.

This seems likely to change with the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 3 if recent rumors and a leaked video of the products are to be believed. We’ll likely see the 41mm version joined by a larger 45mm edition with similar specs, aside from a larger screen and battery.

The lack of sizing options has long been one of our biggest complaints about the Pixel Watch series. Before you get too excited, though, it’s worth noting that the rumor mill suggests that the l arger Pixel Watch 3 could start as high as $489 for the Bluetooth-only model and jump to just under $600 for the LTE version. This would make the new Pixel Watch considerably more expensive than its 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 counterpart which starts at $329 for Bluetooth and increases to $379 for LTE.

2. Pixel Watch 3 wishlist: improved battery life

Lackluster battery life is a plague that affects nearly all full-featured smartwatches, with the exception of the Galaxy Watch Ultra , which can keep on humming for 48 hours with ease.

The original Pixel Watch barely manages 24 hours of battery life , even with the always-on display switched off but the Pixel Watch 2 comfortably lasts for 24 hours with it on. This isn't too shabby, but there's room for improvement.

With the Pixel Watch 3, I’d like to see it last for 36 hours in the standard operating mode with the always-on display enabled. Battery life improvements while tracking outdoor workouts with GPS enabled would also be welcomed. Presently, the Pixel Watch 2 battery drains at a rate of roughly 10% per hour using GPS.

The latest Wear OS 5 operating system — which the Pixel Watch 3 will almost certainly launch with — is billed as being up to 20% more power efficient particularly when tracking a walk, run, hike, bike ride, etc., which is encouraging.

However, rumors also suggest that the battery size in the 41mm model will remain unchanged at 310 mAh. This means that the larger model may be my best hope for serious longevity improvements thanks to a potential 420 mAh capacity battery.

3. Pixel Watch 3 wishlist: a brighter screen

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Android Authority)

The screen on the Pixel Watch 2 is high-resolution and well-saturated but it doesn’t get all that bright. With a maximum output of 1,000 nits, seeing the watch face in direct sunlight can be a strain, especially when donning a pair of shades.

For this reason, an increase in display brightness is fairly high on my Pixel Watch 3 wishlist. Doubling the max output to 2,000 nits would put the Pixel Watch 3 on the same level as other popular smartwatches, most notably the Galaxy Watch 7, which I have little trouble viewing in daylight.

However, bumping the brightness to 3,000 nits would place the Pixel Watch 3 up there with flagship models like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

4. Pixel Watch 3 wishlist: better Google Home integration

Google makes a ton of consumer tech products, from earbuds (Pixel Buds) to home security systems (Nest); streaming platforms (Chromecast) to smoke alarms (also Nest). Yes, the Pixel Watch 2 has decent integration with Google’s greater ecosystem. You can use Google Assistant from your wrist to do things like turn off the lights or adjust the thermostat.

With the Pixel Watch 3, I’d love to see this expanded to include even more functionality, like using the device to change channels on my Google TV or check my Nest security cam feed from the wrist.

5. Pixel Watch 3 wishlist: A slimmer bezel

Last but not least, Google must give the Pixel Watch 3 a slimmer bezel or risk launching a product with a dated design. Essentially nothing changed aesthetically between 2022’s Pixel Watch and 2023’s Pixel Watch 2, including the chunky 5.5mm bezel that encircles the screen.

Thankfully, numerous rumors and leaks suggest that a reduction in bezel size is in the cards for the new device. However, I’m not convinced that shrinking the bezel by one measly millimeter is going to be enough to give the Pixel Watch 3 a more modern feel.

What tops your wishlist for Google Pixel Watch 3 upgrades? Let me know in the comments below.