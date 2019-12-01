This killer Netgear Nighthawk router just dropped to $89 for Cyber Monday

Just in time for Cyber Monday, you can get the Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 at Best Buy for $89.99, down from the list price of $189. That's an extra $100 in your pocket.

This dual-band router is perfect for gamers and families that require a lot of bandwidth; it supports simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, which should keep everyone in your household happy.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router: was $189 now $89 @ Best Buy

Grab this popular dual-band router at Best Buy for less than $100. It allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, and Netgear's advanced quality of service (QoS) allows for lag-free gaming.



Featuring three long-range antennas, advanced quality of service (QoS), and an improved Wi-Fi range, the Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 will keep the whole family online this holiday season. While we haven't reviewed this specific model, we find Netgear's Nighthawk models to be some of the best routers available, especially for gamers.

A powerful dual-core processor ensures smooth 4K streaming and gaming—up to 2,600 Mbps. It works across both 2.4- and 5.0-GHz devices, and even includes a USB 3.0 port for super-speedy access to stored media.

