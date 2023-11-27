Cyber Monday 2023 sales in Australia — 100+ deals available right now

Now that Black Friday is over, the Cyber Monday sales will be your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas. After Cyber Monday, you'll have to wait until Boxing Day for your next shot at an awesome deal.

This year, Cyber Monday kicked off at the stroke of midnight (AEDT) on November 27, and will officially end after 11:59pm (AEDT) tonight.

As the name might suggest, Cyber Monday itself often finds retailers embracing a greater focus on tech items, so you can expect to find amazing savings TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and more as the likes of Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Google and more slash prices on their most sought after products.

That said, you have to act fast — Cyber Monday deals are often comprised of what's left from Black Friday, so when they're gone, you'll be plum out of luck. We suggest you keep checking this page throughout the day.

Black Friday sales 2023 — Best deals still available

Smartphones

Motorola Razr Plus (2023; 256GB) | AU995 AU$715 on Bing Lee eBay (save AU$280) Love the idea of a foldable flip phone but don't want to pay out the nose? Motorola's Razr 40 is an affordable option with a screen that folds in half. Get this model with 256GB of storage for only AU$715, which is AU$280 less than the RRP. Simply use the code HGTNOV at checkout to get the full discount.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) | AU$1,749 AU$1,395 on Amazon (save AU$392.20) Sure, the iPhone 13 is a couple of years old, but it's still an excellent performer that continues to entice Apple fans — especially with a tidy discount. The 512GB model is now discounted in most colour options, with a 15% discount bringing the price down to AU$1,395.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G (256GB) | AU$1,799 AU$1,377 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$422) JB Hi-Fi has a pretty low ticket price on the 256GB version of the Pixel Pro 8, which released only recently, so the discount shown on the product page is seemingly miniscule. However, note that the actual RRP of the 256GB Pixel Pro 8 is AU$1,799, meaning this is a very decent AU$422 discount on a beautiful handset that boasts improved camera and AI-powered features. There's also a 7-year commitment from Google for ongoing updates, and a bonus AU$100 JB Hi-Fi gift card in this offer.

Google Pixel 8 5G (128GB) | AU$1,199 AU$977 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$222) This year's pixel flagships are significantly more expensive than last year's models, but thanks to these excellent Black Friday deals from JB Hi-Fi, the price difference is far less of an issue. Score the Google Pixel 8 in the 128GB storage option for under AU$1,000 thanks to this AU$222 discount, plus a bonus AU$100 JB Hi-Fi gift card.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) | AU$1,399 AU$1,299 at Amazon (save AU$100) The iPhone 15 is out now, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the iPhone 14, which is still a powerhouse of a device. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB, which is now AU$1,299, though the yellow colour options is the last one still available — a discount of AU$100.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) | AU$2,249 AU$1,747 at Amazon (save AU$502) Samsung's flagship handset of 2023 is discounted by AU$502 right now, which is an excellent deal for what is arguably the most powerful Android handset on the market. Includes a mighty 200MP camera, an unrivalled 6.8-inch display, a whopping 512GB of storage and a built-in S Pen for increased productivity. While this is certainly a good price, it's only available on the cream and green colours.

Headphones and audio

Echo Studio smart speaker | AU$349 AU$249 (save AU$100) Amazon's Echo Studio is a powerful smart speaker with built-in Alexa voice control that supports Dolby Atmos and 3D audio support, which works a treat thanks to its cylindrical design. An affordable alternative to Apple's HomePod, now a cool AU$100 off for Cyber Monday.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | AU$199 AU$99 (save AU$100) Speaking of affordable alternatives, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are great for those after a quality pair of ANC buds that won't break the bank. These buds will get you 15-hours of listening time between the buds and their charging case, and they sound pretty good, too.

Sennheiser IE 600 Audiophile in-Ear Monitors RRP AU$1,199.95 AU$643 (save AU$556.95) Fancy yourself a bit of an audiophile? This set of IE 600 in-ear monitors from Sennheiser provides audiophile-level sound and are now reduced by a cool AU$557, which is huge. Alternatively, if you're less precious about audio quality, you could opt for the IE 300 in this same listing, now down to just AU$215.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$349 AU$213 (save AU$136) A fantastic set of earbuds which are used frequently by this particular writer, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos, great noise cancellation and IPX7 waterproofing. You'll get around five hours of battery life from the buds alone, though you'll get an additional 18 hours from the provided charging case. Now only AU$213.

Sony WH-1000XM5 AU$549 AU$489 at Amazon (save AU$60)

Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling over-ear cans (and #1 on our list of the best headphones overall) the XM5s have periodically been up to AU$50 cheaper than this, but if you've been hanging on for a discount then this AU$489 price from Amazon is the current lowest Aussie price for Black Friday 2023. There's a decent improvement in overall sound quality vs the previous generation XM4s, but you do pay a premium for it.

Sony WF-C700N | AU$148 AU$125 (save AU$23) If the Sony buds listed above are a little rich for your blood, you could opt for the company's budget alternative, the WF-C700N. Not only do they sound great, they offer ANC, along with IPX4 splash resistance, and up to 7.5 hours of battery on the buds alone (15 hours with the case). Excellent value for money.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$439 AU$353 at The Good Guys eBay (save AU$86) While the Sony's WH-1000XM4 has been succeeded by the XM5, the former is arguably a better purchase for most people, thanks to its lower price point. It's still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, offering excellent sound quality, class-leading noise cancellation and a foldable design for more compact storage. Admittedly, it's been a couple years since the XM4 has hit its lowest price, so there's a chance this price won't change much on Black Friday proper. Use code HGTNOV at checkout for the full discount. If you prefer Amazon, they're AU$368 there.

Nothing Ear 2 | AU$219 AU$186 at Amazon (save AU$33) If you're all about style, you might want to consider these Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, which are now discounted by 15%. Stylish as the are, they thankfully have substance to match, boasting hi-res audio support, ANC and powerful drivers. Available now in either the Black or the White colourway for only AU$186.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones | AU$649.95 AU$548.25 at Amazon (save AU$101.70) Officially the lowest price we've seen on Bose's top of the line QuietComfort Ultra Headphones at AU$548.25, this deal is tough to beat. These are among the best over-ear ANC headphones you can currently buy, and they're now discounted by a cool AU$101.70.

Sony HTX8500 soundbar | AU$749 AU$399 at Amazon (save AU$350) Our mates over at TechRadar gave Sony's HTX8500 a glowing 5 star review, so you know this soundbar means business. It may not have upfiring speakers, but the audio performance that comes out of this slimline soundbar is truly great. Now discounted by a massive AU$350.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429.95 AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$130) Despite the fact that they've since been outpaced by Bose's own QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, the QC Earbuds II are still fantastic, offering best-in-class noise cancellation and stunning sound quality. Amazon has dropped the price further since last week, bringing the discount amount to AU$130.

JBL Pro 2 TWS earbuds | AU$199 AU$160 with Myer One (save AU$39) These are a great set of true wireless buds for the price — you get up to 10 hours of playback on the buds alone, plus another 30 hours in the case, and there's Qi-compatible wireless charging and speed charging too. They might not offer class-leading noise-cancellation, but they will shut out a lot of the ambient sounds around you. And credit needs to be given to their sleek design. Available in Black and Silver for the same price of AU$160.

JBL Charge 5 | AU$199.95 AU$160 on Myer One (save AU$39.95) This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice. Available in Black, Red and Blue colourways. Please note, this price is for Myer One members.

Bose SoundLink Flex | AU$249.95 AU$129 on Amazon (save AU$120.95) With a compact and lightweight chassis and respectable audio (given its size), this Bluetooth speaker from Bose is one of the more stylish options around. While it didn't quite make our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, at 28% off we reckon it's worth overlooking its few shortcomings.

UE Wonderboom 3 | AU$149 AU$99 at Myer (save AU$50) Not a huge discount — and we do think it will get cheaper later in the month — but this little speaker packs quite the punch. Good 360º sound quality, decent bass, 14-hour battery life, and it's dust- and water-resistant. We really like this ultra-portable speaker — we've got a couple in the Tom's Guide Sydney office!

JBL Flip 6 | AU$169.95 AU$126 (save AU$43.95) If you're after a compact and affordable Bluetooth speaker that can still deliver loud audio, then JBL's Flip 6 is a good option. It provides up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, is IPX7-rated against dust and water, and provides a nice amount of bass. Now discounted in a variety of bright colours.

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 | AU$120 AU$76 (save AU$44) Anker's Soundcore Flare 2 was already priced quite low given its strong audio output, but this discount brings it down even further to just AU$76, which is an absolute steal. Offers IPX7 water resistance, 360-degree sound and a colourful light show.

Televisions

LG QNED75 75-inch QNED TV | AU$2,499 AU$1,720 at Appliance Central (save AU$769) In the market for a big TV? This 75-incher from LG is worth considering. Retailer Appliance Central has dropped both its list price and the discounted price since last week, making this an even better deal. Sporting thousands of Mini LEDs for excellent contrast and brightness control, LG QNED offers a more affordable alternative to its top of the line OLED TVs.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV | AU$4,299 AU$2,845 at Appliance Central (save AU$1,454) Arguably one of the best OLEDs on the market, the 65-inch version of Samsung's S90C has received a mammoth AU$1,454 discount for Black Friday. While its S95C sibling is brighter, this is still one of the brightest OLED TVs you can buy right now, offering excellent detail and brilliant colours as well.

Samsung QN85 55-inch 4K QLED TV | AU$2,690 AU$1,799 at Appliance Central (save AU$891) Samsung's OLED TVs are brighter than the competition, but it's worth noting that its Neo QLED screens are brighter still. The QN85C is one of Samsung's entry level Mini LED TVs, but don't let that dissuade you, as this is still a gorgeous telly that's packed with high-end features.

Sony X90L 55-inch 4K TV | AU$2,295 AU$1,680 at Bing Lee (save AU$615) Willing to spend a little more for your PS5 gaming TV? The X90L offers improved brightness and local dimming over its predecessor, and also offers HDMI 2.1 support for features like 4K/120, VRR, ALLM and Game Mode. A solid option for gamers who want quality without breaking the bank.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector 2nd Gen | AU$1,299 AU$880 at Appliance Central (save AU$419) Samsung's second generation release of The Freestyle Projector has been discounted by a whopping AU$419, bringing its price down to just AU$880. This 2nd Gen model comes with increased memory, which should make for a smoother experience than its sluggish predecessor. It also comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub built-in, which is handy for Xbox Game Pass users.

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K | AU$99 AU$75 on Amazon (save AU$24) If your smart TV ain't cutting it when it comes to actual smarts, adding this Chromecast gives you the full Google TV interface with speedy performance and every streaming app under the sun. This 4K model is designed for newer UHD sets, so if you're rocking an older 1080p TV you'll likely want to opt for the cheaper 'Chromecast with Google TV' model which is down to an incredible AU$37 on Amazon – the lowest we've ever seen.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) | AU$119 AU$54 on Amazon (save AU$65) Released less than 2 months ago, Amazon's latest flagship Fire TV Stick is a massive 55% off (AU$65) in this Black Friday deal. Simply plug this into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor and you’ll get access to the top Aussie streaming services in a slick and modern interface. New in this year's model is a faster processor, double the storage (16GB in total) and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro | AU$349.95 AU$278 (save AU$71.95) On top of being a powerful 4k streaming device for use with services like Netflix and Disney Plus, Nvidia Shield TV Pro is great for streaming games via GeForce Now. It offers AI-based upscaling, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and you also have access to USB ports for additional external storage and game controllers. Supports Google Assistant, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle | AU$539 AU$449 at The Good Guys (save AU$90) The Nintendo Switch OLED gets another discount thanks to The Good Guys, with the white colourway slashed by AU$90. It includes the OLED model console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which is pretty much all you need for countless hours of fun.

Nintendo Switch Sports console bundle | AU$469.95 AU$399 at Amazon (save AU$70.95) Deals on the Nintendo Switch have been pretty light so far on Black Friday, but this discount on the console bundled Switch Sports pre-installed is pretty decent, now discounted by AU$71. So if you're looking for the cheapest Switch around, this is the best one we've seen so far. Please note, this is not the OLED model.

Xbox Series X (1TB) console | AU$799 AU$644 at Amazon (save AU$155) Microsoft's Xbox Series X has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, with the powerhouse gaming console reduced to just AU$644, which is a huge saving of AU$155 on the RRP. Includes one standard Xbox Series X controller and 1TB of super-fast SSD storage.

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$549.95 AU$449 at The Gamesmen eBay (save AU$98.28) If you're hyped about all things Zelda, this Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED might be up your alley. Score a decent AU$100 off the RRP in this deal by using the checkout code HGTNOV. Note that this deal is for the console only, and does not include a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Meta Quest 2 (256GB) | AU$589.99 AU$499.99 on Amazon (save AU$90 + bonus AU$100 Amazon gift card) Meta's accessible and reasonably priced Quest 2 VR headset is a little more appealing with this 15% discount, available on the 256GB version on Amazon. This is the lowest outright price it's ever been, surpassing previous Prime Day or Black Friday deals, which usually only included Amazon credit.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) | AU$89.95 AU$59 at Amazon (save AU$30.95) A great accompaniment to the console above, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games of the year. Following directly after the events of Breath of the Wild, Link will have to take to the skies and explore whole new areas of Hyrule in order to save the kingdom and find Zelda.

Valve Steam Deck (64GB) | AU$799 AU$682.89 at Dick Smith eBay (save AU$93.40) We've seen the Steam Deck for cheaper (it was AU$655 back in August), but this AU$116 discount is worth it if you want to get your hands on the handheld as soon as possible. Use the code HGTNOV at checkout to grab the 64GB version for AU$682.89.

Tablets & ereaders

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021, Wi-Fi) | M1 / 2TB SSD | AU$2,849 AU$2,114 on Amazon (save AU$735) This flagship iPad isn't cheap, but it's got an incredible 26% discount — which is basically unheard of for any Apple product. With an 11-inch screen and M1 processor and a massive 2TB of storage, if you add a keyboard cover and this one is definitely capable of being a powerful (and super compact) laptop replacement.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022 model, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$749 AU$647 on Amazon (save AU$102) Discounted by a smidge over AU$100 (or 14%) on Amazon, this 2022 Apple iPad is an entry-level option, with a 10.9-inch display plus Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage. Bucking the usual (boring) colour trend for iPads, this one comes in yellow, blue and pink as well as silver.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) | AU$269 AU$217 on Amazon (save AU$52) While we've seen the Paperwhite a bit cheaper before (AU$179), there's still a decent early Black Friday discount on Amazon's most popular ereader. Released in 2021, this latest Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink screen with a 300dpi resolution, better battery life and a speedier processor that promises faster navigation and page turns. It also has USB-C charging (finally), is waterproof and you can adjust the backlight hue between cool and warm to suit your preference.

Laptops

Gigabyte Aero 16 4K OLED | i7-12700H / RTX 3070 Ti / 32GB / 1TB SSD | AU$4,799 AU$2,388 at JW Computers (save AU$2,411) Those in the market for a strong gaming laptop with a stunning 4K OLED display will want to check out this Gigabyte Aero 16, now at a massive discount for Cyber Monday. It boasts a RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and i7 processor, along with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro | i7 / 32GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 Ti GPU | AU$4,937.90 AU$1,999 at Lenovo eBay (save AU$2,938.90) Holy Toledo, this might be the biggest deal we see during this entire sales season. Almost AU$3,000 slashed from the price of this Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, bringing the price down to just under AU$2,000. It boasts a smooth 165Hz 16-inch display, an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Just use the code BF20AU at checkout to get the full discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$2,128 on Amazon (save AU$371) Get yourself a brand new 2023 MacBook Air at a nice AU$371 discount, though only in the 512GB storage model now as the 256GB option has sold out. Powered by Apple's M2 chip, this model sports a 15-inch display, along with 8GB of RAM.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED | i5 / 8GB / 512GB SSD| AU$1,799 AU$1,349 at Amazon (save AU$450) An amazing price for a laptop with a beautiful OLED screen, this 14-inch Asus Zenbook 14 laptop is now only AU$1,349 thanks to a sweet AU$450 discount. It has decent specs, too, sporting a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,199 AU$749 at Amazon (save AU$450) Thanks to a massive 37.5%, the 15-inch Asus Vivobook 15 is only AU$749, which is an absolutely incredible price to pay for a machine that sports a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a decent laptop that won't break the bank, this is it.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,699 AU$2,367 at HP (save AU$1,332) Those in the market for a premium 2-in-1 device will want to check out this deal on HP's excellent Spectre x360, which boasts an Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage. Normally quite pricey, this Black Friday deal strikes a massive AU$1,332 from the RRP, which it makes it very appealing indeed.

MSI GF63 Thin (12VF-435AU) | i5-12450H / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 4060 | AU$1,399 AU$1,274.15 on Amazon (save AU$124.85) Need some decent gaming power in your laptop? This MSI GF63 Thin boasts an RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM and is currently going for AU$1,274, which is pretty darn good. Sure, its 12th-gen i5 CPU isn't the most powerful around, but this shouldn't be an issue when gaming on a 1080p display at 144Hz.

MSI Stealth 14 Studio (A13VE-033AU) | i7-13700H / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4050 | AU$3,199 AU$2,239 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$960) MSI's Stealth 14 Studio is as sleek and stylish as laptops get. It sports the latest 13th-gen i7 processor and an RTX 4050 GPU, so it should be fairly beastly in the gaming department, but will also work well for productivity. It carries a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display, and boasts Thunderbolt 4 with up to 100W PD support. Now discounted by AU$960.

MSI Prestige 14H (B12UCX-446AU) | i5-12450H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2050 | AU$1,274.15 on Amazon A good laptop for both work and play, the lightweight MSI Prestige 14H offers a 14-inch 16:10 IPS-level screen and an RTX 2050 graphics card, along with Thunderbolt 4 and up to 100W PD support. Normally priced between AU$2,099 and AU$2,500, which makes this price from Amazon a real bargain.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | from AU$1,397 at Microsoft (save up to AU$1,364) Microsoft has some excellent deals on its Surface Pro 9 for Black Friday, with a up to 30% off for Black Friday, with discounts up to AU$1,364 depending on your chosen model. The most affordable option starts at AU$1,397 and comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD at a AU$550 discount, though the biggest saving can be had on the Core i7 model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, now 30% off (AU$3,184.30).