4th of July mattress sale knocks 20% off our top budget mattress

For most people, Independence Day means backyard barbecues and fireworks. However, for consumers the holiday means epic summer savings. 4th of July mattress sales, in particular, are a great way to save on all things bedroom related.
For example, Tuft & Needle is taking up to 20% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $405 (twin) or $625 (queen). The Original Mattress holds a spot in our best mattress guide for being the best budget mattress you can buy. Likewise, the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress is on sale from $796 (twin) or $1,276 (queen). That's $80 cheaper than its Memorial Day price.
Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: was $995 now $796 @ T&N
The Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress is the top mattress in T&N's lineup. It offers five layers of foam for support alongside individually pocketed springs, which add extra bounce. It also features cooling technology, which draws heat away from your body to keep you cool and comfortable. After discount, the twin hybrid costs $796 (was $995), whereas the queen costs $1,276 (was $1,595). That's $80 cheaper than their Memorial Day sale. Even better, Tuft & Needle will make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for every Hybrid mattress sold. View Deal
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $405 @ T&N
The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $405 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $625 (was $695).View Deal
Tuft & Needle Bed Frames: up to 20% off @ T&N
In addition to mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off all bed frames. The sale includes box foundations, metal bases, adjustable frames, platform beds, and more. After discount, frames start as low as $54 for a metal base. View Deal
Tuft & Needle Bedding: from $18 @ T&N
If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off all bedding. After discount sham sets start from $18, sheet sets from $54, and duvets from $68. View Deal
Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its three mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $405 for a twin or $625 for a queen.
We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.
Don't need a new mattress? Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off frames and up to 20% off bedding. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen this month.
