Early 4th of July sales to shop now — 41 deals worth grabbing from Amazon, Walmart and more

4th of July is almost here! In celebration of the much-anticipated holiday, retailers everywhere are already pulling out all the stops when it comes to sales. We're still days away from the main event, but we're already seeing major discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to patio furniture and apparel.

As a deals writer, it's my job to unearth sales and deals that are worth your time and money — especially during a busy occasion like 4th of July. It's also important to keep in mind that Prime Day will begin on July 8. If you're shopping specifically for Amazon hardware, such as a new Fire TV or Kindle, I recommend you hold off until Amazon's event. Otherwise, 4th of July sales typically have broader offerings and deeper discounts.

To make things simpler, I've rounded up all my favorite discounted items below — all you have to do is scroll, click and add to cart! Make sure to bookmark this page as we list the best 4th of July sales happening now through the end of the holiday.

Top deals

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon

Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Prices may vary depending on color selection.

4th of July sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Independence Day is just two weeks away — and of you're gearing up for celebration or barbecues to celebrate the holiday, Walmart has plenty of festive deals to help prepare you. From decor and fashion to coolers and grilling essentials, shop Walmart's 4th of July shop for everything you need.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Air conditioner sale: deals from $38 @ Home Depot

Air conditioner season is here. As part of the early Home Depot 4th of July sales event, the retailer has fans, air conditioners, and air purifiers on sale from $38. The sale includes brands like Honewell, Keystone, Whirlpool, and more.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $229 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. Note: You'll also get a free $10.51 Amazon credit when you purchase this vac via Amazon.

Price check: $229 @ Shark

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $748 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI

This 4th of July, REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $54 (was $110, pictured).

Cushionnaire sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now up to 40% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Patio furniture

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $69 at Target At a whopping 73% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $499 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Audio

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $129 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $302 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.



Appliances

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.