<p id="elk-39117cf6-5e6e-4924-ac18-cf8dc8d8a146"><strong>Hello and welcome!</strong><br><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/uk/author/frances-daniels">Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Writer</a></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I hope you're all having a good morning so far! I'm Frances, and I'm a pro mattress tester, deals hunter, and sleep writer. Starting now, I'll be helping you navigate the top Memorial Day mattress sales online.</p><p>Memorial Day is over a week away, but you don't have to wait until then to find great deals on mattresses, sleep tech, pillows, bedding, and much more! Along with the rest of my lovely team, I'll be posting about the latest sleep deals as they drop &mdash; as well as offering shopping advice, news, expert analysis, and doctor-approved sleep tips. So stay tuned...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>