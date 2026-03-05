<a id="elk-5f23e09a-fae8-455e-8723-b42d023cffd7"></a><h2 id="amazon-is-experiencing-a-huge-outage-spike-2">Amazon is experiencing a huge outage spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="342e6302-40f9-4908-8713-0e26958c0b04"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="WhNMuWFHjksHjAAvh36ArD" name="amazon dd" alt="Amazon March 2026 outage." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/WhNMuWFHjksHjAAvh36ArD.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f227ed7c-d756-4180-b610-5578f8faadb4">According to tracking website Downdetector, the Amazon outage started at around 1:55 p.m. ET and causing a myriad of issues for users. From check out issues, to product listings not loading properly, more and more users are reporting problems. And it also extends to Amazon's mobile apps.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>