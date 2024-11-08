Massive Amazon Black Friday sale live — 39 best early deals I’d buy now

Thanksgiving Day is still a few weeks out, but that's not stopping Amazon from releasing its first batch of Black Friday deals. The retailer is slashing prices sitewide this weekend on everything from my favorite running shoes to the coffee machine I've been using all year.

I've been covering Amazon Black Friday deals for 17 years, and this is the time of year I do all of my major shopping, especially on expensive, big-ticket items. For example, I purchased my first OLED TV two Black Fridays ago and right now Amazon has 4K OLED TVs on sale from $896. The sale includes deals on some of 2024's top-rated TVs.

It's not just expensive items I buy in November. I also use this month to score the lowest prices on everyday gadgets, including smart home devices. One sale that jumps out at me today is the huge Amazon device sale with deals from $19. It includes your Echos and Fire TV Sticks as well as a lot of Blink home security devices.

Below I'm rounding up all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get this weekend. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the best sales available. I can't write about Amazon without mentioning one of its biggest rivals, so also be sure to check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals live blog for competing deals. (Looking for coupons? Check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

My Top Deals Today

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. Why? Well, because practically every Alexa-powered device is on sale right now. From Fire TV Sticks to our favorite Echo speakers, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $19. As a bonus, many Echo speakers even come with a free smart bulb.

Alexa devices

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $87 at Amazon US Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $79 at Amazon US This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 64% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 at Amazon US If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Apparel

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pant: was $29 now $24 at Amazon US A good pair of leggings doesn't have to cost a lot. These leggings have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick and high-waisted, boast a stretchy, moisure-wicking material, and offer side pockets and an inner pocket to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 at Amazon US Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $498 at Amazon US If you want a high-quality, affordable setup for your gaming consoles, this beauty from Vizio is a great pick. It boasts stunning 4K resolution and QLED display tech, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (or 240Hz at 1080p), AMD FreeSync Premium, and ultra-low input lag. Plus, Vizio’s WatchFree+ service gives you access to a lot of free content.

Free NBA2K25! Hisense U8N 65" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Amazon US The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.

Just released! Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,899 at Amazon US In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Apple

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon US The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $167 at Amazon US These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest price cut, but it's the first time we've seen them on sale.

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Amazon US The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $369 at Amazon US The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available for preorder now and will ship on September 20. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $679 at Amazon US The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $749 at Amazon US The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon US This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Laptops

Asus Chromebook Flip C433: was $399 now $359 at Amazon US Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level-up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $949 now $859 at Amazon US Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display. With Windows 11 Home, it’d make an excellent work laptop for most.

Kitchen appliances

KitchenAid Food Chopper: was $59 now $44 at Amazon US Make the perfect holiday dips and sauces with ease when using this food processor. It's compact, lightweight and easy to clean, so it will quickly become a trusty cooking sidekick during hosting season and beyond. It will also save you loads of time on meal prep.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 at Amazon US This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red.

KitchenAid Fruit and Vegetable Spiralizer Attachment: was $129 now $69 at Amazon US This aluminum-made tool can spiralize, slice, and peel fruits and vegetables with ease thanks to the help of five different, quick-change blades. We found it to be particularly helpful if you're often prepping salads, coleslaw, and core-ing apples for pies or simply want to swap spaghetti carbs with zucchini noodles easily.

Cosori 11-in-1 Smart Oven: was $159 now $129 at Amazon US This toaster oven both looks and acts smart. It can toast, air fry, broil, roast, and more, and you can control it with the touchscreen, knobs, or remotely via the app. You might even find yourself ditching your regular oven in lieu of this one.

Ninja Foodi 10-Qt Dual Zone Air Fryer: was $249 now $189 at Amazon US The 10-Qt Ninja Foodi is a dual zone air fryer, meaning it has two baskets. This makes it perfect for cooking larger holidays meals or if guests have different dietary requirements. You'll be able to prepare two types of food at the same time, with separate cooking temperatures and times. It features a super hot Air Broil setting, plus roasting, dehydrating and baking modes. You can also sync both baskets to ensure everything you're air-frying finishes at the same time!