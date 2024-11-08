Live
Massive Amazon Black Friday sale live — 39 best early deals I’d buy now
Thanksgiving Day is still a few weeks out, but that's not stopping Amazon from releasing its first batch of Black Friday deals. The retailer is slashing prices sitewide this weekend on everything from my favorite running shoes to the coffee machine I've been using all year.
I've been covering Amazon Black Friday deals for 17 years, and this is the time of year I do all of my major shopping, especially on expensive, big-ticket items. For example, I purchased my first OLED TV two Black Fridays ago and right now Amazon has 4K OLED TVs on sale from $896. The sale includes deals on some of 2024's top-rated TVs.
It's not just expensive items I buy in November. I also use this month to score the lowest prices on everyday gadgets, including smart home devices. One sale that jumps out at me today is the huge Amazon device sale with deals from $19. It includes your Echos and Fire TV Sticks as well as a lot of Blink home security devices.
Below I'm rounding up all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get this weekend. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the best sales available. I can't write about Amazon without mentioning one of its biggest rivals, so also be sure to check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals live blog for competing deals. (Looking for coupons? Check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering deals for 17 years and I'm here to help you find the best bargains this Black Friday. Whether you're looking for the best affordable running shoes or hoping to replace an old laptop with a small budget, I'm rounding up my favorite Amazon deals on the best items worth buying.
My Top Deals Today
Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Amazon devices: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. Why? Well, because practically every Alexa-powered device is on sale right now. From Fire TV Sticks to our favorite Echo speakers, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $19. As a bonus, many Echo speakers even come with a free smart bulb.
The Gel-Kayano 30 is a stability shoe that offers a supportive ride that's great for any runner racking up a lot of miles, perhaps while marathon training. The women's shoe has been reduced to under $100, while the men's shoe is going for $109, with lots of colors and sizes available for both. I've tested the Kayano 30 and the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 31, and the differences are minimal, so I'd grab the older shoe in this sale.
Alexa devices
The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 64% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.
Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.
The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.
If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.
Apparel
Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.
Stock up on the essentials with this Feel Ready Training T-shirt — an absolute steal on a major label. Made of Adidas AeroReady fabric, it manages your body's moisture levels to keep you focused on your workouts.
This racerback tank top has a loose fit meaning it’s great for relaxing or in the gym. It sports a curved hem for a flattering look and it's designed to fit comfortably, meaning it's neither fitted nor overly loose.
A good pair of leggings doesn't have to cost a lot. These leggings have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick and high-waisted, boast a stretchy, moisure-wicking material, and offer side pockets and an inner pocket to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.
If sleeves ain't your thing but feeling warm and comfy is then consider the Columbia Benton Springs fleece vest. It's extra plush and boasts two zippered hand pockets for good measure.
A high-quality fleece jacket for this price is a total steal in my book. This cozy and stylish full-zip is available in a wide range of sizes and colors and comes highly rated by Amazon users.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
If you want a high-quality, affordable setup for your gaming consoles, this beauty from Vizio is a great pick. It boasts stunning 4K resolution and QLED display tech, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (or 240Hz at 1080p), AMD FreeSync Premium, and ultra-low input lag. Plus, Vizio’s WatchFree+ service gives you access to a lot of free content.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.
In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
Apple
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest price cut, but it's the first time we've seen them on sale.
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available for preorder now and will ship on September 20. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Laptops
For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly.
Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level-up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.
Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display. With Windows 11 Home, it’d make an excellent work laptop for most.
This gaming laptop is a steal at this discounted price thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. It's got enough power to make the best PC games run great on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
Kitchen appliances
Make the perfect holiday dips and sauces with ease when using this food processor. It's compact, lightweight and easy to clean, so it will quickly become a trusty cooking sidekick during hosting season and beyond. It will also save you loads of time on meal prep.
This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red.
This aluminum-made tool can spiralize, slice, and peel fruits and vegetables with ease thanks to the help of five different, quick-change blades. We found it to be particularly helpful if you're often prepping salads, coleslaw, and core-ing apples for pies or simply want to swap spaghetti carbs with zucchini noodles easily.
This toaster oven both looks and acts smart. It can toast, air fry, broil, roast, and more, and you can control it with the touchscreen, knobs, or remotely via the app. You might even find yourself ditching your regular oven in lieu of this one.
The 10-Qt Ninja Foodi is a dual zone air fryer, meaning it has two baskets. This makes it perfect for cooking larger holidays meals or if guests have different dietary requirements. You'll be able to prepare two types of food at the same time, with separate cooking temperatures and times. It features a super hot Air Broil setting, plus roasting, dehydrating and baking modes. You can also sync both baskets to ensure everything you're air-frying finishes at the same time!
If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Ok, I admit it: Buying a new vacuum cleaner doesn't sound particularly sexy. However, I personally own this vacuum and I love it. More importantly, Tom's Guide homes editor Cynthia Lawrence also recommends it and named it an Editor's Choice pick in our Shark Clean & Empty Vacuum review. It's lightweight, does an excellent job picking up hairs (without getting tangled), it's great on carpets, and it has its own self-empty base which you only have to clean about once a month.
Shark Cordless Cleaner: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
I'm always down to refresh my workout gear and the first sale I'm highlighting today comes from Under Armour. Amazon has UA gear on sale from $10. You can always find UA gear on sale at Amazon, but this sale merits a shout out because it includes a lot of UA's best sellers. It's also pretty diverse with a mix of apparel, sneakers, backpacks, and more on sale. If you want some personal recs from our senior fitness writer and personal trainer Sam Hopes, check out our her Under Armour Black Friday deals roundup.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Welcome to our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog! I'm Louis and I've been covering deals for 17 years now. From the first Prime Day to Cyber Monday, there isn't a sale I've missed. That said, I know what you're thinking....Black Friday is still a few weeks out. Why shop now? Well, Black Friday is no longer a one week event. To be honest, deals started last month with Amazon's fall Prime Day. Yes, it's true that some items may get cheaper in the weeks to come, but generally speaking — they won't be massively cheaper. Additionally, on this live blog I'll try to highlight items that I would personally buy right now. So that said, let's get onto the deals!