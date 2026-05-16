<a id="elk-fc796d8b-32cf-4121-8d90-63d3b41aa7b6"></a><h2 id="hello-and-welcome-folks">Hello and welcome folks!</h2><p id="elk-567b12fb-6bd7-4d97-bf0f-40e1bb4adc29" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hope everyone's having a good morning so far! This is <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/becky-george">Becky George, bedding tester and sleep writer,</a> this side, all set with my cup of coffee to hunt down Memorial Day mattress deals worth your money.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Yes, Memorial Day is still a week away, but we're already seeing some great deals on mattresses, comfy pillows, bedding, sleep tech, and much more.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-567b12fb-6bd7-4d97-bf0f-40e1bb4adc29-2">So sit back and relax while the Tom's Guide sleep team brings the latest deals and discounts as they drop&mdash; plus some useful shopping advice, news, expert sales analysis, and tried and tested sleep tips. Watch this space!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>