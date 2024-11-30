I've been covering Cyber Monday deals for 17 years — here's the best sales live now

Cyber Weekend is here. For the next few days, retailers will barrage you with non-stop Cyber Monday deals on everything from air fryers to laptops. As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, it's practically a dream come true seeing so many epic deals.

In fact, this weekend I plan to buy a new Mac mini M4, refresh my workout apparel, and buy some much-needed walking/training shoes. I like to make all of my major purchases this time of year because it's when you'll find the lowest prices on just about anything.

I've been covering Cyber Monday deals for 17 years and on this page I along with my expert colleagues at Tom's Guide will spotlight all of the best Cyber Weekend deals we find. Whether you're looking for the cheapest mainstream laptop or an OLED TV that won't bankrupt your bank account, you can count on us to bring you the top deals on the items we'd buy with our own money.

So far, one of the early Cyber Monday deals that's caught my eye comes from Amazon. As part of its Cyber Weekend deals, Amazon has smart home devices on sale from $17. This includes Ring, Blink, and Amazon's entire lineup of Echo hardware. Meanwhile, if you're looking for TVs — I would turn my attention to Best Buy where you can get smart TVs for as low as $59. The retailer also has the most affordable OLED TVs with prices from $599.

Cyber Monday isn't till December 2, but you can count on Tom's Guide to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals ahead and throughout the event. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back often as we'll be updating it throughout the entire retail holiday.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month

This streaming bundle is honestly an absolute steal. For just $2.99 a month, you get access to two of the best streaming services for a full year. You can watch Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building”, “The Bear” and the new action-comedy “Interior Chinatown”. You can also stream “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Disney Plus, along with “Agatha All Along” and my personal favorite, “WandaVision."

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Ninja appliances: deals from $24 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami for $149 (pictured, was $199). We said it's one of the best ice cream makers you can get churning out delicious batches of homemade ice cream.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Hulu w/ ads 1 year: $1 per month @ Hulu

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

REI clearance sale: up to 50% off @ REI

From Patagonia to The North Face, REI is knocking up to 50% off major brands during its latest clearance sale. After discount, prices start as low as $7. It's one of the biggest clearance sales I've seen from REI all year.

Free Smart Bulb! Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Cyber Monday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $17. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free Amazon Basics smart light bulb.

Gaming PC sale: deals from $699 @ Dell

Some of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed are now on sale during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. The sale includes laptops, desktops, and monitors on sale from $699. As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware Aurora R16 (pictured) from $1,199. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $249 (pictured, $50 off). It features LiDAR vision/mapping to accurately clean your entire home.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $497 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but an entry level OLED will still look better than most other TV types. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good for gamers, as nearly all features found on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4. You don't see OLED TVs from a high-end brand like LG for this price too often, it's definitely a good time to jump in.

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $697 at Amazon TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal this Cyber Monday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.

Epic buy! LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 at Walmart I bought an LG OLED TV two Cyber Mondays ago and it remains one of my favorite tech buys of all time. The B3 is last year's model, but here's why I'm recommending it It's still an amazing TV. In our LG B3 OLED review, we called it an amazing value with strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of other cool features. It uses a 120Hz refresh rate on a 4K resolution that's optimized with LG's alpha 7 gen 6 chip. VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports means this OLED is ripe for the PS5 Pro. And don't let its age or more budget pricing fool you, as the B3 still sports premium performance, most notable in HDR.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 at Amazon The Bravia 8 is Sony's newest OLED TV, and while it doesn't pack as bright of a picture as some of the other options on sale right now, it's nevertheless a stunning TV if what you're looking for is an accurate presentation. This OLED's sleek, accommodating design and its sensational picture processing make it a great choice for those shopping for a high-class home theater experience. Its gaming enhancements (including 4K/120Hz support) are limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, so dedicated gamers might want to take a harder look at a discounted OLED from LG or Samsung. For cinephiles and general A/V enthusiasts, however, the Bravia 8 is a stellar option.



Other sizes on sale:

65": was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

LG 77" B4 4K OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,596 at Amazon The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and dropped to around $2,000 a few weeks ago. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon The LG G4 is our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024. It features the second generation of LG's much-lauded Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays. Being a flagship LG TV, the G4 comes with a laundry list of A/V- and gaming-related features, including a full slate of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. It's packed to the brim with useful features, looks jaw-dropping across all content types, and is currently on sale for a lower price than what I was expecting to see this Cyber Monday. Other sizes on sale:

65": was $3,399 now $2,296 @ Amazon

Hisense 100" U7 4K QLED TV: was $2,998 now $1,798 at Walmart At a whopping 100-inch, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $449 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $170 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,019 at Amazon With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all. At more than $280 off, this is one of the best prices we've seen all week on the laptop.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Cyber Monday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, water bottles and more. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $6 @ Adidas

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more. Most Amazon Essentials apparel is already priced aggressively, so it's rare to see further markdowns.

REI Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $9 at REI.com I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos. The only color on sale is burgundy — but I think that's the best one anyway.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. Skechers sales can usually be found year-round, but this Cyber Monday sale is one of the biggest we've seen.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Columbia Anytime Casual Short (Women’s): was $70 now $15 at Amazon These Anytime Casual Shorts are a winner for outdoor wear. Featuring Columbia’s Omni-Shade and Omni-Shield technology, these shorts repel moisture and protect your skin from the sun. They’ll keep clean and dry no matter the weather conditions. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left in stock.

Adidas Ultimate365 Pants: was $85 now $31 at PGA TOUR Superstore These golf pants are incredibly comfortable. The pants are soft and comfy even if you don't play golf. They're stylish and look like dress pants but feel like athletic pants. With more than half off the regular price, you really can't go wrong with these.