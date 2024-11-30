Best Cyber Monday streaming deals — save big on Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock, Max, Sling and more

Watching your favorite shows and movies doesn't have to drain your bank account. As Black Friday streaming deals continue into Cyber Monday, you can still take advantage of the jaw-dropping discounts on all the top streaming services. As the streaming editor at Tom's Guide, I'm always on the lookout to save on my entertainment bill.

The streaming deal I'm personally recommending to all my friends is Hulu's 12-month subscription for just $1 per month — that's a jaw-dropping 90% price cut! Or you can pair it up in a bundle to get Hulu and Disney Plus for $3 per month, a 72% discount. And our favorite streaming service has also slashed its price: Max is now just $3 per month for six months.

If you're in the U.K., there are some excellent deals for you too. Now is still offering £53 off 6-month Sports plans, perfect to watch the end of the Premier League season or F1. You can also get the entertainment 6-month saver subscription for just £6 or stick with what you know and ITVX's £2 deal.

For a device to stream all of that content, the Roku Express is just $24 at Amazon, for example. Or, you could pick up one of Amazon's Fire TV sticks 4K Max for $32.

Here's all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals you can get right now.

UK Streaming deals

Cyber Monday streaming deals

Hulu with ads 12-month subscription: 99 cents a month

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

Disney+/Hulu 12-month bundle: $2.99 a month @ Disney Plus

12-month Disney+ and Hulu bundles are currently reduced from $10.99 per month to just $2.99 per month for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. That's an annual saving of 72% and almost $100. Both streaming services will have ads.

Max 6-month plan (with ads): was $59 now $17 at Max - United States Max is offering a huge $42 off its 6-month plans (with ads) for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Usually $9.99 per month, this plan is now just $2.99 per month. Max is our favorite streaming service, so this is a great deal, and as it's a 6-month plan it's perfect for those who don't want the upfront commitment of a 12-month subscription.

Peacock Premium (with ads) 12-month subscription: was $79 now $19 at Peacock TV Peacock Premium is currently $60 off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, which is a huge deal! That's almost 75% off this 12-month plan, which includes ads. Binge hit shows like the Office, Yellowstone, and Parks and Recreation. Plus access blockbuster movies and exclusive originals. This is one of the best entertainment packages around, with a vast library spanning comedy, drama, sports, and action.

Peacock Premium (with ads) 6-month subscription: was $47 now $11 at Peacock TV Peacock is also offering its 6-month plans for just $1.99 per month, down from $7.99 per month, slashing the price of this ad-inclusive subscription by over 75% in total. This deal is ideal if you'd like a budget-friendly way to access Peacock Premium, and/or if you rather not commit to a full year upfront.

Paramount+ Essential: first 2 months for $5.98 @ Paramount+

Paramount+ Essential is an affordable way to access Paramount's wide variety of movies and TV shows, plus live sports and even news. This plan features ads and excludes local CBS live channels. However, you will still benefit from originals, kids’ shows and more. Right now, it's $2.99 for your first two months, down from $7.99/MO, making it ideal for those on a budget.

Use code: BF-ESS

Paramount+ w/ Showtime: first two months for $5.98 @ Paramount+

Paramount Plus with Showtime is usually $12.99 per month, but has been price slashed to $2.99/MO for your first two months. This plan combines Paramount+ content with Showtime programming. This plan features no ads except on live TV and allows you to stream CBS live with sports and events.

Use code: BF-ADFREE

Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle: was $51 now $29 per month @ Disney Plus

Right now, you can get this bundle, including Disney+, Hulu and Max for just $29 per month. That's a $21 or 42% saving over standard. This is the no-ads plan, but you can also get a cheaper plan with adds for $16 per month, down from $29.

Sling TV: 50% off first month @ Sling

Right now, there's 50% off your first month of with Sling TV. We gave this affordable provider 4* in our Sling TV review thanks its excellent value for money and large volume of content. We also gave it out best for live TV award in our best streaming services roundup. Right now, your first month is half price at Sling!

Fubo 1-month subscription: was $79 now $49 @ Fubo

Fubo is our favorite streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a huge number of sports channels, including obscure ones, as well as 4K content. In our Fubo TV review, we pointed out how expensive this service is, so this $30 off deal for your first month is a much cheaper way to watch some great sport.

ESPN+ Annual plan: was $119 now $99 @ ESPN

ESPN Plus provides you with plenty of live sports for a much cheaper price than Fubo TV, and we think it's a great service if you're a fan or UFC, soccer and Formula 1. You will need a cable subscription to watch ESPN's standard cable content, though. Right now, there's $20 off annual plans at ESPN, so you get 12 months for the price of 9.

DAZN: 50% off all plans @ DAZN

If you're a boxing or fighting fan, DAZN is currently offering 50% off all plans. That means plans start at as little as $9.99 per month.

YouTube TV: $46 off first two months @ YouTubeThere's currently $23 off YouTube TV plans for two months, meaning a $46 saving in total in this limited time deal. In our YouTube TV review, we called it a 'simple and robust live TV streaming service for cord-cutters', and awarded 4/5 stars, so it's well worth scooping up this deal while it lasts.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Bundles

Paramount+: first two months $5.98 w/ Prime

You can currently scoop up Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month for the first two months as a Prime add-on (so you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription). Paramount+ is usually $7.99 per month, so this saves you $10 saving.

STARZ: first two months $5.50 w/ Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can currently get a STARZ add-on and watch great TV shows like season 7 of Outlander for just $2.75 per month for the first two months, that's a saving of $16.

AMC+: first two months $2.50 w/Prime

AMC+ is currently less than half price for the first two months, if you have an Amazon Prime membership. AMC+ usually costs $4.99 per month but is currently just $1.25 a month, saving you over $7.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Devices

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Eyeing up a soundbar as well as a streaming device? Why not pack both into one! The Roku Streambar SE is now $30 off at Amazon. We've seen it drop a little lower though to $59 in the past, so it could be worth holding off to see if this drops any further throughout the sales event.

Roku Ultra: was $89 now $62 at amazon.com The Roku Ultra takes all of the best Roku devices and fuses them into one premium streamer. It features a Roku Voice Remote Pro and set of earbuds that let you watch without disturbing your partner or a sleeping baby. Unlike many streamers this one has a built-in ethernet port for improved streaming stability. It's faster than other Roku devices and supports 4K viewing.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21 at Amazon Grab a great discount on this Amazon Fire TV Stick for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, which is currently $28 off at Amazon and the cheapest we've ever seen it. Access over 1.5m movies and TV shows and stream in glorious 4K.

U.K. Cyber Monday streaming deals

ITVX Premium: First 2 months £2 @ ITV

With ITVX Premium, viewers get a contract-free subscription to one of the U.K.'s most varied streaming platform. It's £2 for your first two months, then £5.99 thereafter.

Paramount+: First 3 months £3.99 @ Paramount

Paramount is offering U.K. viewers 3 months for half price with this Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer. A Paramount+ Standard plan is usually £7.99 per month, but is now just £3.99 per month for three months, saving you £12.

Now 6-month pass (Cinema/Entertainment): was £59 now £41 at NOW Now is currently offering £3 off the monthly price of Cinema or Entertainment 6-month plans, which are each usually £9.99 per month. That works out to a saving of £18. The Now Entertainment pass gives you access to Sky channels like Sky Atlantic, where U.K. viewers can watch shows like Succession. The Cinema pass provides access to Sky Cinema to watch box office hits! Note, this deal applies to singular Entertainment or Cinema plans, although there is also a bundle deal for a combined pass.

Now 6-month pass (Sports): was £209 now £156 at NOW Now is also offering a huge discount on its Sports package, which grants you access to all 12 Sky Sports live channels to watch the English Premier League and more! This is a 6-month plan which normally costs £34.99 per month, but is now reduced to £26 per month.

U.K. Cyber Monday streaming deals: Bundles

Now Cinema & Entertainment bundle: was £119 now £72 at NOW Now's Cinema & Entertainment bundle 6-month plan is currently £47 off, thanks to a £7.98 reduction per month. This bundle gives you access to Sky TV channels, including Sky Atlantic, as well as to Sky Cinema channels to watch blockbuster movies!

Paramount+: first three month £3.99 w/ Prime

If you have a Prime membership, Paramount+ is currently £4 off per month for 3 months. It's usually £7.99, so this deal will save you £12 and give you access to a huge array of classics, like South Park and Frasier, as well as Paramount movies and new originals content.

MGM+: 7-days free w/ Prime

Prime members can currently get access to a free 7-day trial of MGM+, which allows access to MGM's extensive back catalogue of movies. After the 7-day trial, the plan will be billed at £4.49 per month.

