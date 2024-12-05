Huge Switch game sale at Woot — 15 deals I’d get now from $21

Want to score some of the best Switch games to play over the holidays? You’re in luck, thanks to this video game sale at Woot. Some top Switch games have been slashed in price, which is pretty rare to find thanks to Nintendo usually being stingy with sales.

Right now you can get Mario and Luigi Brothership for $49 at Woot. This recently released RPG is a perfect pick for a holiday gift, due to its lighthearted, zany story and engaging turn-based combat. You can also get Bayonetta 3 for $29 at Woot. This is an epic deal at 50% off one of the best games on the console.

Check out the video game deals I’d buy at Woot below. We’re also tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get.

Video games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $37 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available — even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! (Switch): was $59 now $39 at Woot! Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. You'll bond with your partner Eevee, catch Pokémon, battle rivals and more.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 at Woot! One of the best games on Switch, Super Mario Odyssey offers innovative gameplay, creative level design and colorful graphics. There are hundreds of moons to find hidden everywhere from the Luncheon Kingdom to New Donk City, so you'll never run out of things to do in this game.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his all-green doppelganger Gooigi.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode.

Metroid Dread: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene in a new Metroid title, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll be hunting down aliens and fighting for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, we highly recommend Metroid Dread.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake of the GBA and DS games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. You'll explore procedurally generated dungeons filled with traps, loot, and, of course, Pokémon. You can also recruit your favorite characters and experience a deep, lengthy story. If you want a Pokémon game with beautiful visuals and plenty of content, this is a good one to go for.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing.

Mario & Luigi Brothership: was $59 now $49 at Woot! Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.