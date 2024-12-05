Huge Switch game sale at Woot — 15 deals I’d get now from $21
Amazon's sister site is slashing the prices of the best Switch games
Want to score some of the best Switch games to play over the holidays? You’re in luck, thanks to this video game sale at Woot. Some top Switch games have been slashed in price, which is pretty rare to find thanks to Nintendo usually being stingy with sales.
Right now you can get Mario and Luigi Brothership for $49 at Woot. This recently released RPG is a perfect pick for a holiday gift, due to its lighthearted, zany story and engaging turn-based combat. You can also get Bayonetta 3 for $29 at Woot. This is an epic deal at 50% off one of the best games on the console.
Check out the video game deals I’d buy at Woot below. We’re also tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get.
Video games
In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you'll experience an expansion of the storyline found in the popular Fire Emblem Three Houses game. However, Fire Emblem's usual strategic gameplay has been traded for fast paced hack-and-slash combat where you'll fight dozens of enemies at once. Our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review deemed that this game is well suited both for fans of Three Houses and newcomers to the franchise.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy
Bayonetta 3 brings more slick, colorful action to the Nintendo Switch. With lots of variety and customization, it's the best Bayo game yet. The game pushes the Nintendo Switch to its limits, which results in performance issues in some places.
Price check: $47 @ Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available — even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.
Price check: $53 @ Amazon
This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon
Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. You'll bond with your partner Eevee, catch Pokémon, battle rivals and more.
One of the best games on Switch, Super Mario Odyssey offers innovative gameplay, creative level design and colorful graphics. There are hundreds of moons to find hidden everywhere from the Luncheon Kingdom to New Donk City, so you'll never run out of things to do in this game.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his all-green doppelganger Gooigi.
Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode.
Price check: $54 @ Amazon
Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene in a new Metroid title, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll be hunting down aliens and fighting for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, we highly recommend Metroid Dread.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake of the GBA and DS games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. You'll explore procedurally generated dungeons filled with traps, loot, and, of course, Pokémon. You can also recruit your favorite characters and experience a deep, lengthy story. If you want a Pokémon game with beautiful visuals and plenty of content, this is a good one to go for.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
Price check: $52 @ Walmart
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing.
Price check: $54 @ Amazon
Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.
This is a relatively small discount, but given Echoes of Wisdom only just launched, it's worth shouting out all the same. The latest Zelda game sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time, wielding the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
