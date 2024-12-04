Walmart Holiday Savings sale just launched — 31 deals I’m adding to my cart

Walmart’s latest sale is here! BlackFriday is a distant memory now, but Walmart is launching new deals that are perfect for the holiday season. Whether you want a new OLED TV to catch your favorite holiday specials or a pair of headphones to blast your favorite tunes, you’re in luck here.

One of my favorite sales from Black Friday has stuck around — you can currently get the MacBook Air 13” (M1/256GB) for $599 at Walmart ($100 off.) Although this is no longer the latest model, it still delivers great performance and long battery life. You can also score a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 at Walmart ($23 off) for more multiplayer gaming sessions.

Scroll down to see the deals I’d buy in Walmart’ Holiday Savings sale. Plus, check out the best Walmart promo codes and the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get at Amazon.

My favorite deals

Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset, marked down up to 30% off at Walmart with various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.

Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars, FC24 and more.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

TCL 43" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Walmart These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department."

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon

Laptops

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $459 now $229 at Walmart There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display. You also get a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Walmart This sturdy 16-inch laptop is a respectable mid-range gaming laptop that packs a RTX 4070 GPU, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Its IPS screen boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Appliances

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 at Walmart This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $98 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac & Mop: was $379 now $118 at Walmart Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too! It's not often you see a brand name robot vac and mop combo selling at this price point, so I would snatch this deal up before it sells out.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $279 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.