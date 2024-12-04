Walmart Holiday Savings sale just launched — 31 deals I’m adding to my cart
Walmart is cleaning up with its Holiday Savings sale on OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, gifts and more
Walmart’s latest sale is here! BlackFriday is a distant memory now, but Walmart is launching new deals that are perfect for the holiday season. Whether you want a new OLED TV to catch your favorite holiday specials or a pair of headphones to blast your favorite tunes, you’re in luck here.
One of my favorite sales from Black Friday has stuck around — you can currently get the MacBook Air 13” (M1/256GB) for $599 at Walmart ($100 off.) Although this is no longer the latest model, it still delivers great performance and long battery life. You can also score a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 at Walmart ($23 off) for more multiplayer gaming sessions.
Scroll down to see the deals I’d buy in Walmart’ Holiday Savings sale. Plus, check out the best Walmart promo codes and the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Holiday Savings at Walmart
- Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off
- Appliance sale: up to $500 off
- Lego sale: deals from $9
- Crocs sale: deals from $15
- Nintendo Switch game sale: deals from $17
- JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds: was $29 now $19
- Smart TVs: deals from $88
- Beats Solo 4 Headphones: was $199 now $99
- Yamaha YAS-209BL Soundbar: was $349 now $149
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $289 now $189
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $699 now $599
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,198 now $798
My favorite deals
Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74).
Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset, marked down up to 30% off at Walmart with various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.
Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars, FC24 and more.
The Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL is our favorite budget soundbar, so any deal on it is worth taking note of. As we say in our Yamaha YAS-209 review, it delivers solid sound and offers a great user experience due to its Alexa integration. This the cheapest it's ever been and a massive steal.
Price check: $169 @ Amazon
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon
TVs
Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85" display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need.
Headphones
JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department."
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $228 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $328 @ Amazon
Laptops
Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.
There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display. You also get a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we found that its perfomance never stuttered thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
This sturdy 16-inch laptop is a respectable mid-range gaming laptop that packs a RTX 4070 GPU, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Its IPS screen boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz.
Appliances
Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart
Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.
This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too! It's not often you see a brand name robot vac and mop combo selling at this price point, so I would snatch this deal up before it sells out.
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
Gaming
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.
Walmart has discounted DualSense Wireless Controllers in a range of colors. This is the official PS5 controller that comes complete with next-gen features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
After putting this controller to the test in our Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller review, we determined that it's one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.