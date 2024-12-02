Cyber Monday PS5 deals are live — here's the best sales on PlayStation consoles, accessories and games

Black Friday is behind us, and now the attention turns to Cyber Monday. Don't worry if you're just starting your holiday shopping now, loads of the best seasonal PS5 deals are sticking around with lowest price discounts on PlayStation hardware, accessories and games. Plus, new PS5 sales exclusively for Cyber Monday are set to appear across online retailers.

Looking to join the PS5 family? The PS5 Slim has dropped to $424 while the PSVR 2 headset is a remarkable $200 off (with a free game). DualSense controllers have been discounted by 25%, and there are also savings on annual PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Of course, we can't forget about the best PS5 games. Now is the time to build your library, as loads of essential titles are cheaper than ever. This includes exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 1 alongside the biggest games of 2024 like Silent Hill 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

I've been a PlayStation gamer for more than 25 years, and have been tracking PS5 deals since the console launched four years ago. I'm here to guide you through the best Cyber Monday sales and help you get everything you need for a winter season full of PlayStation gaming.

PS5 Console

PSVR 2

DualSense controller

PS5 Games

Hogwarts Legacy: was $49 now $29 at Best Buy Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Madden NFL 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project and sees Cloud and the gang venture beyond the walls of Midgar as they explore a vast open world full of new characters, quests and epic battles. With thrilling combat, cinematic production values and a story that takes some bold leaps, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an essential RPG for fans of the original and newcomers.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49 at Amazon In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $52 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

PS5 Accessories

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $89 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Jump into the cockpit and experience PlayStation's Gran Turismo the way it was intended with Logitech's G29 racing wheel. Feel the immersion with a racing wheel that comes with floor pedals and paddle shifters to put you right into the driver seat. The G29 is built for PS4, PS5 and PC, making it ideal for all the gamers in the house, plus real feedback and vibrations makes you those sharp turns feel all the realer.

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential (12 Month): was $79 now $63 at store.playstation.com PlayStation Plus Essential is currently on sale with a 20% discount on a 12-month subscription. This tier gives you access to online play, cloud saves, exclusive PS Store discounts, and a rotating selection of monthly games. This deal is only for new accounts or lapsed subscriptions, if you have an active PlayStation Plus you can't top up your sub.

PlayStation Plus Premium (12 Month): was $159 now $111 at store.playstation.com This Black Friday, Sony is offering the biggest PlayStation Plus discount on the top-tier Premium membership. This gives you access to the full PlayStation Plus Game Catalog alongside the Classic Catalog with a selection of PS1, PS2 and PS3 games streamable on PS5.

UK deals

Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller: was £59 now £39 at Currys It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This all-arounder is perfect for just about any genre and is arguably the best PlayStation controller yet.

Sony PSVR 2: was £529 now £339 at Currys Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2 on sale with a massive £170 discount at Currys in the U.K. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699 now £689 at Currys The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc): was £479 now £400 at Currys But digital might not be for, which is where the PS5 disc version comes into play. With the PS5 Slim disc edition all the best features are still there, but you won't be locked into Sony's digital pricing. Play all your favorite games, even your physical collection, with the PS5 Slim that's built for unbridled gaming.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69 now £39 at Amazon The juggernaut soccer sim returns for another season in EA Sports FC 25. While modes like Career and Pro Clubs have been neglected, the new Rush mode is fantastic, and the FC series continues to offer an unrivaled sense of authenticity. Plus, this game is the only way I'll ever get to see Newcastle Utd win a trophy, so that sight alone makes it worth buying.