Black Friday has arrived. Well, technically we're a few hours away from it officially kicking off, but the Black Friday golf deals are already rolling like putts on the 18th green.

When it comes to stocking up on golf gadgets, clubs, accessories and everything else, great deals are available online right now. I've personally tried every product featured on this list, so you can count on them being top-tier. If I wouldn't use it myself, it's not here; it's that simple.

Whether you're looking for clubs from top brands like Callaway, apparel to keep you warm on those breezy golf days, some of the best training aids, or just about anything else for the wonderful game of golf, there's a deal here for you.

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The best golf deals

MagnetOwl Build a bundle: was $22 now $18 at magnetowl.com MagnetOwl is a great product that allows you to turn any towel into a magnetic golf towel. Paired with the Landing Pad, which attaches a big magnet to your golf bag, it's a great gift for any golfer (or a cool product to try for your own golf gear). Read more Read less ▼

Pax X Design Modern Golf Art: was $45 now $31 at parxdesign.com If you're looking for a piece of modern art for your home and you love golf (which I assume you do, since you're here), you should check out the curated pieces on Par X Design. They're currently 30% off for Black Friday, and they include a bonus 16x24 print. They start at $31 for an 8x12 without a frame and go up from there. Read more Read less ▼

Under Armour UA Drive Men's 8" Golf Shorts: was $70 now $34 at PGA TOUR Superstore Okay, so if you live somewhere winter is setting in, you probably think this is a crazy item to buy. But even for those of us in the cold areas, the best time to buy shorts is when people aren't buying shorts! This quality pair from Under Armour is only $34, which is a fantastic price. And if you live somewhere warm, consider me jealous! Read more Read less ▼

Little Links Big Swing Kids Driver: was $119 now $69 at littlelinks.golf This is such a fun idea for getting kids into golf. Instead of starting them with traditional clubs, which can be hard to hit and frustrating, these make it easier to make contact and start seeing the ball fly. It reminds me of those giant plastic bats for hitting wiffle balls — you couldn't swing and miss. But the nice thing about this club is that it also has a built-in grip trainer and a small sweet spot, so it's actually good for learning to swing the club properly at any age. Read more Read less ▼

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: was $249 now $99 at Golf Galaxy This launch monitor isn't as robust as some, as it only gives you shot data and doesn't let you play full simulated rounds. But if you're just looking for data at the range, you can't go wrong for $99 with this massive Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Sunice Allendale 2.0 Element Shield Quarter-Zip: was $150 now $105 at sunice.com I love Sunice quarter-zips. They don't get talked about as much as some other brands in the golf space, but the warmth and comfort of their Q-zips make them worth a look. They're typically a bit pricey, but with them currently on sale, it's worth snagging one while it's discounted. Read more Read less ▼

Pathpal Golf Complete Training System: was $185 now $139 at Pathpalgolf Use code Thankful25 for 25% off

PathPal is my favorite golf training aid, and it's done more to help fix my swing issues than anything else I've tried. It's a deep practice system that'll help you solve your slice, hook, contact, putting and all other parts of your game. The website has all kinds of drills you can do with the device, so you don't need to figure out what to practice on your own. Read more Read less ▼

Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $199 at Arccosgolf I'm an unapologetic Arccos lover. I can't imagine playing golf without it. And when I thought Arccos already did everything I needed, the company dropped a rangefinder, making the experience even more robust. While I'm not in love with the extra subscription to use the rangefinder, after a full season using it myself, I do think it's worth it. Read more Read less ▼

Mileseey GeneSonic Pro Speaker + GPS: was $299 now $249 at PGA Tour Superstore I've just started using the GeneSonic Pro Speaker with its cool detachable GPS screen. You can jam to your favorite music at the cart and take the screen with you to your ball to ensure you know exactly where the front, middle and back of the green are. Read more Read less ▼

LAB Golf OZ.1 Putter: was $449 now $299 at Golf Galaxy I've tried just about every LAB putter, and I keep coming back to the OZ.1 as one of my favorites. The small form factor makes it look and feel like a traditional putter but with the lie angle balanded benefits of the rest of LAB's lineup. With the incredible popularity of the trendy putters, you don't see them on sale very often, so it's worth grabbing one when you see it. Read more Read less ▼

Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619 now $299 at Golf Galaxy If you're looking to replace your clunky old driver with something from the last decade, you can grab last year's Callways Elyte for $299, a massive $320 savings off the retail price (seriously, more than 50% off). We don't see driver deals this big often, so this might be the best Black Friday golf deal we've seen so far. And if you're more of a beginner golfer, you can get the Elyte X for the same $299 price. Read more Read less ▼

Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor: was $699 now $399 at PGA Tour Superstore I used the Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor for a while, and it's great. It offers full simulated golf play, driving range functionality and everything else you'd expect from a full golf simulator, but for a fraction of the price. You won't find a more robust launch monitor for $399. Read more Read less ▼

Callaway Quantum Mini Driver: was $549 now $449 at PGA Tour Superstore Mini drivers are all the rage right now, as they allow golfers to find more fairways thanks to their greater accuracy over a traditional driver while providing more distance than a fairway wood. This Callaway model is $100 off for Black Friday, making it the perfect time to grab one. Read more Read less ▼

Vessel Player VI Pro Stand + Golf Club Organizer Bundle: was $598 now $498 at Vessel Golf This is the exact golf bag I use (I upgraded from the Player V Pro, which is also on sale for Black Friday). I don't use the club organizer, but it looks like a nice way to keep your irons and wedges accessible. Betting as a bundle with the bag I personally think is the best bag ever made seems like a no-brainer to me. Read more Read less ▼