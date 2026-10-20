How to watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' online from anywhere
Lovely jubbly! "Only Fools and Horses" is winning over a new generation of American fans – and releasing some lost tapes...
"Only Fools and Horses" – one of the U.K.'s most beloved sitcoms – is finding a whole new audience in the U.S. thanks to Americans discovering its hilarious moments on YouTube. Now, 45 years after it debuted, the British sitcom is trotting out never-before-seen footage in "The Lost Archive".
Here's how to watch "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"The Lost Archive" is a new two-part documentary series featuring never-before-seen footage, deleted scenes, and outtakes from fan favourites episodes such as "The Jolly Boys' Outing" and "Mother Nature's Son".
The two 1-hour shows will be hosted by David Jason and other surviving cast members, with contributions from the original production crew, TV historians, and even the chairman of the "Only Fools" fan club.
Ready to see clips of the cast in HD for the first time ever? Read on to find out how to watch "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" online, on TV and from anywhere.
Watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' for FREE
"Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" airs on Tuesday, October 20 at 9 p.m. BST on U&Gold (via Sky/ Virgin Media/ Now).
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can still watch with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch 'Only Fools: The Lost Archive' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to U&Gold to watch the "Only Fools and Horses" lost archive online and on-demand.
How to watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' around the world
Can I watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' in the United States?
Unfortunately, "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" is not available to stream in the U.S. but if that changes you'll read about it here first.
All the classic episodes – including "The Jolly Boys' Outing" are available on Britbox but not the new lost archive shows.
However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting U&Gold via Sky/ Virgin Media/ Now.
Watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' online and on-demand in the U.K.
"Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" airs on October 20 at 9 p.m. BST. on U&Gold (via Sky/ Virgin Media/ Now).
More good news? You don't have to miss it even if you are a Brit exiled abroad because you can use a VPN to access your usual domestic streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN to do this.
Can I watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' online or on TV in Canada?
As with the U.S., "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" is not available to stream in Canada but if that changes you'll read about it here first.
However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting U&Gold via Sky/ Virgin Media/ Now.
Can I watch 'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' online in Australia?
As with the U.S. and Canada, "Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive" is not available to stream in Australia but if that changes you'll read about it here first.
However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show on U&Gold via Sky/ Virgin Media/ Now, you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' - Cast
- Cast and Contributors:
- David Jason – Del Boy Trotter
- Tessa Peake-Jones – Raquel Turner
- Gwyneth Strong – Cassandra Trotter
- Sue Holderness – Marlene Boyce
- Steven Woodcock – Jevon
- Denis Lill – Alan Parry
- Tony Dow – Director
- Chris Wadsworth – Editor
- Richard Latto – Comedy archive specialist
- Mike Jones – Author
- Perry Aghajanoff – Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society chairman
- Cast featured in archive footage:
- Nicholas Lyndhurst – Rodney Trotter
- John Challis – Boycie
- Kenneth MacDonald – Mike Fisher
- Lennard Pearce – Grandad
- Buster Merryfield – Uncle Albert
'Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive' - FAQ
Is Nicholas Lyndhurst in The Lost Archive?
Yes, through archive footage, including previously unseen scenes featuring Rodney and Del Boy. However, Lyndhurst (most recently seen in the "Frasier" reboot) is not among the actors confirmed to have recorded new interviews for the documentary.
The series celebrates the sitcom's 45th anniversary, revealing deleted scenes, outtakes and behind-the-scenes material from episodes including "The Jolly Boys' Outing", "Miami Twice" and "Class of '62".
What are the best 'Only Fools and Horses' reaction videos?
If you're looking for Americans reacting to "Only Fools and Horses" for the first time, we'd start with RegenerationNationTV, which recently reacted to "The Jolly Boys' Outing" and "Rodney Come Home". You can also check out the likes of Killermcknight and many others on YouTube, where the show is finding a growing audience.
More from Tom's Guide
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Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
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