Even though Xbox consoles aren’t on sale, you can still save big on controllers, headsets, games and more with these Black Friday deals. Unlike with the PS5, Xbox consoles are still readily available and you can pick up an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X if you want to play GTA 6 or any of this year’s other big launches.

For instance, you can pick up a digital copy of GTA 6 with an Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller for $122 at Amazon. If you already have the game, you can get a Razer Black Shark V3 wireless gaming headset for just $99 to experience all Vice City has to offer in virtual surround sound. Many of this year’s best games like Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata and Ace Combat 8 are also on sale too.

Whether you’re new to Xbox and want to build out your game library or want to upgrade your console with some new accessories, now is the best time to do so. Here are the best Black Friday Xbox deals worth shopping right now.

Best Xbox Black Friday deals

Xbox Series S: was $499 now $498 at Amazon The Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It features a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This console has no disc drive; it's designed exclusively for digital games. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Series X (digital): was $749 now $748 at Amazon The Xbox Series X All-Digital is the same powerful console with two key differences. Firstly, it comes in an attractive Robot White hue, and it also lacks a disc drive, so it is designed solely for digital play. It's the perfect console for Xbox Game Pass players. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Black Friday accessories deals

TiMOVO Green Backlit Keyboard for Xbox: was $28 now $21 at Amazon If you miss chatting with friends the old fashioned way on Xbox Live, then this keyboard accessory that attaches to your Xbox controller could be the perfect way to relive the glory days. It works with the Xbox Series X/S controllers as well as with older Xbox one S and one Elite controllers. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to plug in a wired headset at the bottom too. Read more Read less ▼

GameSir X5 Lite for Xbox 25th Anniversary Edition: was $44 now $35 at Amazon While the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console is hard to come by and expensive, this deal lets you celebrate Xbox’s big anniversary for less. The GameSir X5 Lite is officially licensed by Xbox and supports phones or even small tablets like the iPad mini. This mobile game controller has Hall Effect sticks and triggers to prevent stick drift and you can swap its face buttons to match your preferred layout. Read more Read less ▼

XBOX Wireless Gaming Controller: was $64 now $42 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive. Read more Read less ▼

Thrustmaster eSwap Pro wired controller: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This modular wired controller lets you swap out its thumbstick modules completely tool free. It also has two remappable buttons around back along with trigger stops. The eSwap Pro has mechanical face buttons too as well as a mechanical D-pad for enhanced precision, comfort and control. You may be tethered to your Xbox, but you’ll have pro-level control in the games you play. Read more Read less ▼

Razer BlackShark V3: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This wireless headset is available in black or white and lets you connect to your Xbox, PC or smartphone using the included 2.4 GHz Hyperspeed Wireless Gen 2 dongle, Bluetooth or over USB-C. The BlackShark V3 also has a detachable Super Wideband mic and delivers excellent virtual surround sound on both Xbox and PC. It's worth noting that the black version is only slightly discounted at $127. Read more Read less ▼

Grand Theft Auto VI + Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller: was $144 now $122 @ Amazon This bundle gets you a copy of the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI alongside an Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller in Carbon Black. Normally, GTA 6 would cost $80 on its own while the controller would cost $65 so you’re actually saving quite a bit with this deal. You also get to play the biggest game of the decade with a brand new controller too. Read more Read less ▼

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Precision Wireless Controller: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Controller is a high-end pad designed for the Xbox Series consoles and PC. It packs pro features like hall effect sticks, adjustable triggers, mappable back buttons, a customizable LC screen, and a rechargeable battery. At $199, it's not a cheap investment, but if you take your Xbox gaming seriously, it's a worthwhile upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Stealth 700: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 may be a tad bulky, but it delivers outstanding sound quality and a reliable microphone, making it a standout gaming headset. This is an ideal headset for multiplatform users thanks to its dual USB transmitters and fantastic onboard options. It’s one of the best Turtle Beach headsets you can buy, and it can be yours for under $200. Read more Read less ▼

Best Xbox Black Friday game deals

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of the most memorable entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Packed with chaos, fun, and a bit of a learning curve, CrossWorlds shines with smooth drifting and air tricks that deliver significant boosts. Read more Read less ▼

Mafia: The Old Country: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The latest game in the Mafia series takes you back to 1900s Sicily, the birthplace of organized crime. You play Enzo, a fresh recruit in the Torrisi crime family, and must work your way up the ranks to become a "made man." Offering a narrative-driven campaign packed with third-person firefights and high-speed chases (in cars and on horseback), Mafia: The Old Country is a highly engaging action-adventure game. Read more Read less ▼

Assassin's Creed: Shadows: was $29 now $28 at Amazon Assassin’s Creed Shadows delivers on its promise of bringing back classic stealth mechanics while introducing new ones and combining the best of the older and RPG titles. The detailed open world of feudal Japan feels alive, with compelling playable and non-playable characters, and varied fighting tactics enrich the combat. But the game struggles to balance its two playable protagonists, and player choices are still inconsequential. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Resident Evil Requiem combines elements from prior installments to deliver one of the strongest entries yet. Though it doesn’t take risks, its thrilling gameplay and stunning graphics keep you engaged from beginning to end. Read more Read less ▼

Pragmata: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Pragmata is a breath of fresh air thanks to its tactical combat, clever puzzles, and earnest sci-fi story. It proves that there's still innovation in the AAA space and is yet another winner from Capcom. This is a game that humans and androids alike can enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

Star Wars: Zero Company: was $59 now $44 at Best Buy Star Wars Zero Company is a new turn-based tactics game where you recruit and lead a squad of operators and experience an original Star Wars story set during the Clone Wars. Offering strategic combat, cinematic production values, and a focus on player decisions, it's one of the best Star Wars video games in ages and a potential GOTY pick. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight takes everything folks know about Batman from popular culture and filters it through the tried-and-true Lego formula. Whether you're a fan of Batman or Lego games, there's a lot to love in this charming adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Best Buy Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor with a larger scope, both narratively and in gameplay. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer deep customization. Aside from some confusing maps, this is an almost perfect action-based title. Read more Read less ▼

The Blood of the Dawnwalker: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy The Blood of Dawnwalker is a dark, brilliantly written vampire RPG with a superb prologue, a memorable cast, and inventive powers. Repetitive combat, a rough performance, and an insipid lead drag it down at times. A flawed, fascinating debut with cult classic written all over it — one that needs some post-launch patches, but kept us hooked regardless. Read more Read less ▼

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: was $69 now $54 at Amazon Step into the cockpit, take flight, and prepare for battle in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, the latest installment in the popular aerial combat franchise. Boasting a full single-player campaign and the series largest suite of online modes to date, not to mention stunning visuals and sound, it's the complete Ace Combat package. Read more Read less ▼

007: First Light: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy 007 First Light is the finest James Bond video game in nearly 30 years. Its cinematic single-player campaign is remarkable, delivering a gripping, quintessentially Bond story paired with some of the best action-adventure set pieces we’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re a longtime Bond fan or a newcomer, 007 First Light is unmissable. Read more Read less ▼

Crimson Desert: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy Crimson Desert is one of the most ambitious single-player open-world games ever. It throws a ton of deep systems at you with almost no hand-holding, but once it clicks, the combat feels fantastic, and exploration feels rewarding. There’s enough content here to keep you busy for months on end. The story is pretty average, and the beginning can be brutal, but if you love big sandbox adventures, this one is worth the ride (and $69). Read more Read less ▼

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