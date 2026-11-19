When 52,846 readers told us in our poll that they were hit by the Outlook outage, it was a reminder of just how disruptive a single breakdown can be. Anytime an essential service stalls like that, speculation about hackers or a coordinated cyberattack quickly spreads.

The truth is far less dramatic. Almost every widespread outage often comes down to ordinary human error or fragile infrastructure rather than malicious hacking.

If your bank app freezes or your flight gets delayed by a system breakdown, here is how to figure out what is actually going on.

4 ways to tell an outage from a cyberattack

1. Assume it is an accident first

Digital services rely on millions of lines of code and overlapping networks, which means things break constantly.

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Most major outages are caused by mundane technical failures and human error, a botched software update, a mistyped setting, a severed underground fiber cable, or a simple power failure. Unless concrete evidence of hacking emerges, an accidental technical error is almost always the safest bet.

In fact, according to the Uptime Institute, human error directly or indirectly contributes to between two-thirds and four-fifths of all data center downtime incidents — and roughly 85 percent of those human-error outages stem from staff failing to follow procedures or flaws in the procedures themselves.

2. Check status pages instead of social media

When one major service goes down, it often creates a domino effect that makes other apps look broken too.

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A payment failure at a single large bank can stall transfers at several others, and a single cloud provider outage can knock dozens of unrelated websites offline at once.

Rather than trusting panicked posts on social media, check an independent outage tracker like Downdetector to see if other users are reporting problems nationwide, or search for the company’s official status page and verified newsroom account.

Major tech platforms, banks, and airlines maintain live dashboards that explain whether their systems are actually offline or just waiting on another partner to come back up.

3. Watch how fast the problem gets fixed

The timeline of an outage is often one of the biggest clues to its cause.

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When an engineer pushes a bad update or a server overloads, companies can usually undo the change, reroute traffic, and restore service within a few minutes or hours — though widespread system crashes can occasionally take longer to untangle.

Deep-seated cyberattacks, such as ransomware breaches, take much longer to resolve because companies have to lock down their networks, investigate the intrusion, kick intruders out, and rebuild damaged systems from scratch, a process that regularly drags on for days or even weeks.

4. Don't jump to conclusions

In the first few hours of a major breakdown, nobody, not even the company experiencing the crash, always knows the exact root cause.

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When hackers are behind a major disruption, they often claim credit publicly to demand ransom or score political points, or federal cybersecurity officials eventually confirm a breach after investigating.

Until an affected company or government agency shares verified findings, patience is the best defense against bad rumors.

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