How to watch 'The Golden Cobra' season 2 online for *FREE* — stream the animated sitcom from anywhere

"The Golden Cobra" is back season 2 after an award-winning first, as Basil looks to enjoy his success as the number one curry house owner in Ebbw Vale.

Here's how to watch "The Golden Cobra" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Golden Cobra" S2 - free streaming details, release date You can watch "The Golden Cobra" season 2 on BBC Three from 10 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 26 and the show will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Last season, we saw Ernish, the owner of rival curry house The Gulshmahal put behind bars, paving the way for Basil and the titular food spot to be the best (and only) curry house in town. Get ready to reunite with all your favorites from season 1, plus a handful of new, equally bizarre characters.

There are 12 new episodes to come for this BAFTA Cymru-winning animated sitcom, with guest voice appearances from Diane Morgan, Lloyd Kaufman, and even creator Adam Llewellyn's grandmother.

"The Golden Cobra" harks back to old-school BBC animation like "Monkey Dust" or the surreal Noel Fielding series "The Mighty Boosh", while having a delightful injection of Welsh humor.

Ready for more weird shenanigans? Here's how to watch "The Golden Cobra" season 2 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'The Golden Cobra' S2 for free? "The Golden Cobra" season 2 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC Three at 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "The Golden Cobra" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'The Golden Cobra' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Golden Cobra" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Golden Cobra".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Golden Cobra" season 2 online and on-demand.

Watch 'The Golden Cobra' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Golden Cobra" season 2 will be broadcast on BBC Three, with the first episode airing on Saturday, September 26. The show will start on BBC Wales from October 2.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer. The full boxset will be available on there from September 26.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Golden Cobra' season 2 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "The Golden Cobra" season 2 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

It's possible it may be released at a later date on British services such as BritBox, but there is currently no plan for that, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Golden Cobra" season 2 from anywhere.

'The Golden Cobra' season 2 — all you need to know

'The Golden Cobra' season 2 - cast

Jeff Mirza as Basil Abassi

as Basil Abassi Mark John as Jub Abassi

as Jub Abassi James Prygodzicz as Nick

as Nick Sonal Fricker as Samita Abassi

as Samita Abassi Shaila Mudhoo as Mona Abassi

as Mona Abassi Adam Llewellyn as Rhys, Bighead, Martin Bastard, and Kermit

as Rhys, Bighead, Martin Bastard, and Kermit Thomas Rees as Connor

as Connor Steve Ballinger as Bennett

as Bennett Lizzie Luke as Claire and Bigbird

as Claire and Bigbird David Firth

Stuart Ashen

John Rutledge

Josh Hooper

Laura Dalgleish

Altaf Shah

Lily Prygodzicz

Sloane Harrison

What's been said about 'The Golden Cobra' season2?

Creator Adam Llewellyn was speaking to the BBC about his show, and said: "We are all immensely proud to be from the Valleys and the cartoon serves as nothing but a loving tribute.

"So many programmes and films made here (in the UK) use major English cities such as London or Manchester as their backdrop, which of course isn't a problem, but when you make something about the more unknown parts of the country, there's a nice sense that you're perhaps making something its residents enjoy on a more personal level and feel is theirs."

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